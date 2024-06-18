Subscribe
The Daily Northwestern
First heat wave of the season brings record-breaking temperatures: Here’s how to stay cool

June 18, 2024

Woman dies after boat capsizes in Lake Michigan near Winnetka

June 18, 2024

CAPTURED: 2024 Winnetka Music Festival

June 17, 2024

Daily file photo by Victoria Benefield
The City’s community centers will act as cooling centers. It’s advised to spend at least two hours in an air-conditioned space if your home does not have A.C.
Shreya Srinivasan, Print Managing Editor
June 18, 2024

The Chicago area saw record-breaking temperatures this past weekend, and highs in the 90s are expected later this week. Although no heat advisory has been issued, cooling centers are available throughout Evanston. The last time the city saw similar highs in the 90s was in June 2005.

Cooling Centers: 

Evanston Public Library (1703 Orrington Ave.) 

Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center (1655 Foster St.) 

Levy Senior Center (300 Dodge Ave.) 

Noyes Cultural Arts Center (927 Noyes St.) 

Robert Crown Community Center (1801 Main St.) 

Chandler Newberger Center (1028 Central St.)

Gibbs-Morrison Cultural Center (1823 Church St.)

Additionally, the City has specified summer hazard tips to keep cool in a heat wave on their website:

  • If inside, stay in air conditioning; If outside, stay in the shade as much as possible.  
  • If your home has no air conditioning, spend at least two hours at a cooling center or other cooled space.
  • Sunscreen and light-colored clothing can protect against the harmful effects of U.V. radiation
  • Drink water even if you’re not thirsty to prevent dehydration
  • Take cool showers/baths 

The heat wave comes after a “heat dome” from a high-pressure system has engulfed much of the Midwest and Northeast.

Such extreme weather is raising concerns about climate change in the region, as Evanston temperatures have been steadily rising about 8.5 degrees since 1981 on average. The City’s 2018 Climate Action and Resilience Plan is working toward a carbon neutral Evanston by 2050. 

 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @shreyasrin

 

