Illinois state legislature focuses on affordability concerns as some counties threaten secession

Lawmakers gathered in Springfield to focus on making Illinois more accessible and affordable amid fears of a national recession. Meanwhile, a number of conservative counties downstate threatened to secede from the state and potentially join Indiana.

The Illinois General Assembly, which has a Democratic majority in both chambers, will vote on bills ranging from plastic waste to rent affordability before the 2025 regular legislative session ends May 31.

Bills that directly and indirectly respond to federal policy changes are also expected to pass, as Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state legislators spoke out against the Trump administration’s decision to block federal funding to Illinois for local food purchase and public health programs.

Democratic state legislators said they are trying to pass laws to ease Illinois residents’ concerns about the potential impact of federal policy changes on housing and affordability.

“While leadership in Washington DC is erratic, I want to assure you that Illinois House Democrats are here fighting for you,” Illinois Speaker of the House and State Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch (D-Westchester), wrote in a tweet earlier this month. “This is our state. These are our communities.”

The Senate is now considering a bill cracking down on hidden “move-in fees” after it was approved by the House earlier this month.

State Rep. Yolonda Morris (D-Chicago) said she hopes the bill will make housing in the state more affordable and transactions with landlords more transparent.

She said rent often already “consumes” the budgets of residents in underserved areas and that she is committed to “fighting to rein in” housing costs.

Another bill making its way through the state Capitol would loosen requirements for unhoused individuals seeking identification cards in Illinois. The legislation would make it easier to obtain a state ID, improving job prospects and transit options.

“Day-to-day tasks often require identification, and with this legislation, we can make sure all residents in Illinois can easily access the services they need,” said State Sen. Mike Simmons (D-Chicago).

The bill, which Simmons cosponsored, passed the Senate and will be considered during a House hearing tomorrow morning.

State Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz (D-Glenview) said she is focused on increasing suitability in the state. She cosponsored a bill to limit single-use plastic waste, which has passed the state House and is currently being considered by the Senate.

Bills seeking to increase bike use and amend the Illinois Power Agency Act contrast with federal actions deregulating energy production.

An Indiana bill welcoming some Illinois counties to the state, which passed last week, is expected to be signed by Indiana Gov. Mike Braun. In Illinois, a bill filed in January by State Rep. Brad Halbrook (R-Shelbyville) outlined how he believes lawmakers should handle the growing separatist movement.

Halbrook’s bill, which has stalled in the Illinois House Rules Committee, calls for a “Illinois-Indiana Boundary Adjustment Commission Participation Act” that would examine whether counties could secede from Illinois and join Indiana.

“Every day, more Illinoisans are saying enough is enough. Meanwhile, our neighboring states are offering real solutions,” Halbrook said in a Facebook post.

Thirty-three downstate counties have already passed referendums that call for secession.

An action from the U.S. Congress would be required to change state boundaries.

