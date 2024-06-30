Subscribe
Search and rescue underway for swimmer off of Lighthouse Beach

The+shore+of+Lake+Michigan+with+the+Chicago+skyline+in+the+background.
Daily file photo by Katie Chen
Two swimmers were rescued and one is still unaccounted for. A search and rescue is underway.
Shannon Tyler, Summer Editor in Chief
June 30, 2024

This afternoon the Evanston Police Department sent personnel to Lighthouse Beach where two swimmers were rescued and one is still unaccounted for, according to an 4:40 p.m. EPD post on X. 

There is now a search and rescue operation underway for the unaccounted for swimmer by EPD, Evanston Fire Department and Chicago Fire Department. 

EPD stated that there is a heavy police and fire presence in the area lighthouse and the beach is now closed. 

The Chicago Fire Department also sent a helicopter to the scene and the EFD deployed a drone, according to EPD’s following posts. 

EPD also stated additional search and rescue resources are staged at the Church Street Boat Ramp.

EPD warns to avoid the area. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Email: [email protected]

X: @Shannonmtyler

