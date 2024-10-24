Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Medill State of Local News Report shows alarming decline in local news

File photo by Shun Graves
Between the rising number of news deserts and at-risk counties on the Medill State of Local News Report’s watch list, about 5.5 million people nationwide are without reliable access to local news.
Sasha Draeger-Mazer, Digital Managing Editor
October 24, 2024

The Medill School of Journalism released its annual Medill State of Local News Report on Wednesday, revealing that 127 local newspapers were shuttered in the last year alone.

The annual report tracks the condition of local news outlets nationwide. This year marks the third year of the study and is the first led by Zachary Metzger, the project’s director. 

Some of the closures were newspapers run by large publishers such as Gannett and Alden Global Capital’s MediaNews Group, but a significant number were run by smaller chains or were independent publications.

Since 2005, the number of local newspapers has declined by over 3,000, from almost 7,500 to about 4,500 today.

“This research shows that the crisis in local news is deepening, and fewer Americans have access to news they need about their communities to be informed citizens,” Medill Senior Associate Dean Tim Franklin, director of the Medill Local News Initiative, said in a Wednesday news release.

The report highlights the continued proliferation of news deserts (counties with no local news outlet producing original content), which now total 208, leaving over 3.5 million people without a newspaper in their county.

News deserts tend to be rural counties, and their residents tend to be older and less well-educated. The median household income in a news desert is, on average, $57,456, significantly less than the national average of $74,580.

The report uses predictive modeling to develop a “Watch List” of counties at risk of becoming news deserts, and this year saw 22% increase in the number of counties on that list. Those at-risk counties and news desert counties leave almost 55 million people without a reliable local news source.

“The gulf between journalism haves and have-nots is continuing to grow. Yet there remains a strong desire for original local reporting,” Metzger said in the release. “The need now is to match that desire with support, investment and policy.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @sashadm27

Related Stories:

Local news deserts expanding, Medill report says

Medill Local News Accelerator aims to support Chicago outlets

Illinois Journalism Preservation Act calls for Big Tech to compensate local news outlets

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Academic
What’s New at NU: Transfer students talk about navigating new school
What’s New at NU: Transfer students talk about navigating new school
The AAUP advises NU to “remain committed to academic due process and academic freedom as well as anti-discrimination regulations designed to protect historically marginalized communities.”
AAUP sends letter to President Michael Schill concerning potential discipline of Steven Thrasher
Composting bins are on every floor in Norris, giving students the opportunity to compost and recycle.
Norris composting initiatives make dining greener
Stained glass with the law school logo inside Pritzker School of Law
Northwestern LGBTQI+ Rights Clinic prepares to represent clients in court
What makes the program special is the “uniformity of the curriculum,” Gingrich said.
‘Caltech embedded inside of Northwestern’: A look into Integrated Science Program
SOIL Director Alessandro Rotta Loria estimates that on average, heat islands underneath urban areas are warming by 2.5 degrees Celsius per decade globally. Alt text: Two people stand in front of a testing device for electrical experiments in an engineering laboratory.
How one Northwestern lab digs deep for climate change solutions
More in Campus
Highlights from The Daily’s Fall 2024 Campus Poll: Schill approval, voting and student sex habits
Highlights from The Daily’s Fall 2024 Campus Poll: Schill approval, voting and student sex habits
Person speaking at a podium.
Former Secretary of State John Kerry emphasizes youth influence in climate action
During the 2023-2024 school year, 542 students participated in the Red Watch Band program.
Students lead the way in Tri Delta’s well-being, campus safety program
Kaibigan club members serve halo halo at Sargent dining hall. The dessert consists of ube ice cream, shaved ice, and jelly toppings.
Northwestern Dining partners with NU Kaibigan to celebrate Filipinx American History Month
Senior Eduardo Cienfuegos de Paz kicks the ball toward the goal in a club soccer game.
NU club sports thrive despite publicity and communication issues
Front of Gamma Phi Beta’s sorority house.
Gamma Phi Beta set to return to NU following charter suspension
More in Latest Stories
A large white nail salon, with rows of nail polish and manicure stations.
Kiara Nail Spa comes to Evanston, bringing 100+ mani-pedi stations
As the 5th Ward councilmember, Holmes helped establish the city’s Youth and Young Adult Division and expanded the Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program, continuing her lifelong advocacy for children and families.
Former 5th Ward councilmember dies, city announces
Best Guess is an biweekly advice column on how to survive college, from Medill senior Mika Ellison. To ask a question or for advice, email opinion@dailynorthwestern.com.
Best Guess: Midterms Season (How to survive the quarter system)
Keefe: Let’s be cautious about Envision Evanston 2045
Keefe: Let’s be cautious about Envision Evanston 2045
A Daily headline from 1995 reports student football tickets selling for $50.
Wayback Wednesday: Northwestern football ticket scalping has been going on for decades. Does that make it okay?
After two people were diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease, Legionella bacteria was found in YWCA Evanston/North Shore’s hot water.
YWCA Evanston/North Shore resumes programming following discovery of Legionella in water