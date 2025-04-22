NPEP students’ artwork showcased at public exhibition

The Northwestern Prison Education Program is showcasing artwork by incarcerated students in a public exhibition at Parkes Hall from April 19 to 22.

The exhibition, hosted in partnership with the Undergraduate Prison Education Partnership and Visibility Initiative — a Pritzker School of Law group founded to increase diversity and representation on the law school campus — features artwork from NU degree-seekers in the Sheridan and Logan Correctional Centers in Illinois.

From poems to paintings to board games, the NPEP students used various mediums to communicate their messages.

Third-year law student Sydney Matrisciano (Weinberg ’22) developed the idea for the art exhibition two years ago. She approached NPEP Director and philosophy Prof. Jennifer Lackey, who introduced the NPEP program to Matrisciano during her undergraduate years at NU. Prof. Lackey approved and invited Matrisciano back to run the program again this year.



“The goal is to give the students an opportunity to speak to the public and get their views across in as unmediated a form as possible,” Matrisciano said.

Matrisciano said the exhibit is not only about giving the NPEP students a platform, but also using it to foster community.

Weinberg sophomore and UPEP member Joyce Wang said there is a “narrative and agency imbalance” between incarcerated individuals and society. This imbalance can lead to racialized and dehumanizing stereotypes, she said, because people who don’t know incarcerated individuals spread stories and images about them.

“These stereotypes are what reduce incarcerated people to just one stigmatized identity and one moment in their lives, and ignore how many of them are artists,” Wang said. “They’re musicians, poets, parents, children and loved ones who are striving for a better life and better world.”

NPEP, UPEP and the Visibility Initiative seek to address this imbalance with the art exhibit, giving NPEP students the opportunity to use art to engage in themes of law and injustice, advocacy, reproductive justice and belonging.

Exhibit organizers arranged pieces thematically, accompanied by name plates and artist statements to give a deeper look into the messages behind NPEP students’ work.

“The important purpose of this art exhibit initiative is to really center the voices of incarcerated students in NPEP,” Wang said. “It’s about reclaiming agency and telling their own stories, like expressing their own images and portraying the people, things or messages that they care deeply about through creating art.”

The art exhibit is one of several ways NPEP is working to amplify its incarcerated students’ voices.

First-year Ph.D. candidate in screen cultures Emilia Tamayo is working with NPEP on a documentary about incarcerated students’ connections with their families and how they overcome systemic barriers to do so. She said a common thread runs through both her documentary work and the art exhibit.

“Something I hear from the incarcerated students is just wanting to be seen, wanting to be heard,” she said. “And that’s been my philosophy with our project and … for this exhibition today.”

This year marks the second public art exhibit featuring the NPEP students. Last year, it was hosted at NU’s Chicago Campus as a collaboration between NPEP and the Visibility Initiative. This year, it was moved to the Evanston campus so more students and other supporters could attend, Matrisciano said.

It was also more convenient for the collaboration with UPEP. The UPEP volunteers helped with everything from setting up the exhibit in Parkes to co-leading the workshops in the prisons, Matrisciano said.

Wang has assisted with workshops at both correctional facilities. She helped develop a draft of a workshop guideline about the importance of textile arts in women’s liberation, encouraging the NPEP students to use less traditional mediums in their work. She’s also had the opportunity to create her own art alongside the students.

Matrisciano said the interest in art workshops has grown immensely since the program’s inaugural run. Previously, each location had roughly a dozen students. This year, 32 people participated in the workshop at Sheridan, with 15 attending the Logan workshop.

“No group is more excited and receptive and generative than the NPEP students,” Matrisciano said. “So just as a teacher, seeing those moments of learning and connection, watching their eyes light up as they see literally, that the artwork they’re creating is communicating the message that they want it to do, it’s just so rewarding to see that growth and that joy.”

Email: [email protected]

