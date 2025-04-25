Subscribe
Gallery: NU World Cup club hosts cultural event ahead of May tournament

Sasha Draeger-Mazer/The Daily Northwestern
NU World Cup club members began setting up the event around noon on Thursday.
Sasha Draeger-Mazer, Assistant Campus Editor
April 25, 2025

Northwestern World Cup held its annual cultural event Thursday, bringing students together for food, cultural performances and, of course, soccer. 

The event, held on Main Patio, included tables at which various cultural clubs, such as Alianza, NU’s Latinx student alliance, set up poster boards and handed out flyers to students passing by. It also featured student club Mariachi Northwestern.

“In the spirit of unification, we have decided to do this (event) about the power of soccer to bring different cultures together,” said Weinberg senior and club president Talia Ginsberg. “We’re trying to unite as many different people from different backgrounds from Northwestern as possible.”

The event was also intended to advertise NU World Cup’s Spring Quarter tournament, one of several tournaments the club hosts each year. This year’s competition will be held May 10 on Floyd Long Field.

Two people play with a soccer ball.
Soccer balls were strewn around the patio for club members and passersby to try their hand — or foot — at the sport. (Sasha Draeger-Mazer/The Daily Northwestern)
Two people hold a plank.
The cultural event featured trainers from a Chicago-area gym, who challenged students to fitness competitions, including push-up and plank contests. (Sasha Draeger-Mazer/The Daily Northwestern)
Five musicians perform.
To the audience’s delight, the event also included a performance by Mariachi Northwestern.
(Sasha Draeger-Mazer/The Daily Northwestern)
A band’s vocalist sings.
NU World Cup club members began setting up the event around noon on Thursday. (Sasha Draeger-Mazer/The Daily Northwestern)

Email: [email protected]

X: @sashadm27

Bluesky: @sashadm.bsky.social

 

