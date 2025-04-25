Gallery: NU World Cup club hosts cultural event ahead of May tournament

Northwestern World Cup held its annual cultural event Thursday, bringing students together for food, cultural performances and, of course, soccer.

The event, held on Main Patio, included tables at which various cultural clubs, such as Alianza, NU’s Latinx student alliance, set up poster boards and handed out flyers to students passing by. It also featured student club Mariachi Northwestern.

“In the spirit of unification, we have decided to do this (event) about the power of soccer to bring different cultures together,” said Weinberg senior and club president Talia Ginsberg. “We’re trying to unite as many different people from different backgrounds from Northwestern as possible.”

The event was also intended to advertise NU World Cup’s Spring Quarter tournament, one of several tournaments the club hosts each year. This year’s competition will be held May 10 on Floyd Long Field.

