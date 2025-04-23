9 Northwestern professors honored by American Academy of Arts and Sciences

Nine Northwestern faculty members were elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, one of the nation’s oldest honorary societies, the University announced in a Wednesday news release.

Founded in 1780, the Academy honors scholars, artists and leaders across disciplines for their contributions to the public good.

The disciplines of this year’s class span across journalism, philosophy, science and policy.

Among the inductees is Medill Prof. Christine Brennan, an award-winning sports journalist and commentator who has covered 21 Olympic Games and broken barriers as a woman in sports media.

Philosophy Prof. Jennifer Lackey was also recognized for her work in social epistemology and criminal justice reform. She founded the Northwestern Prison Education Program — the first of its kind to offer bachelor’s degrees from a top 10 university to incarcerated students.

Joining them is psychology Prof. Greg Miller, whose research investigates how early-life poverty influences long-term health. SESP Prof. Cynthia Coburn, history Prof. Akinwumi Ogundiran and physics and astronomy Prof. Frederic Rasio — known for his work on gravitational waves and black holes — were also elected.

Economist Sergio Rebelo and sociologist Brian Uzzi, both professors at the Kellogg School of Management, were honored for their work on global finance and social networks, respectively. Former Pritzker Law dean and current Prof. Daniel Rodriguez, whose scholarship bridges law, tech and policy, completes the group.

“These new members’ accomplishments speak volumes about the human capacity for discovery, creativity, leadership and persistence,” Academy President Laurie L. Patton wrote in the release. “They are a stellar testament to the power of knowledge to broaden our horizons and deepen our understanding.”

