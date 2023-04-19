Northwestern honors seven professors with annual Teaching Award

A committee chaired by the provost and made up of senior faculty, University administrators, the NU alumnae president and a student representative select the honorees.

Northwestern honored seven undergraduate professors with the 2023 University Teaching Award, NU announced in a news release Tuesday. The award grants recipients a salary stipend for the next three years and provides additional funds for professional development.

To receive the award, deans of NU’s schools or colleges nominate exceptional undergraduate professors. A committee chaired by the provost and made up of senior faculty, University administrators, the NU alumnae president and a student representative select the honorees.

Psychology Prof. Ben Gorvine, Medill Prof. Brent E. Huffman, history Prof. Daniel Immerwahr, Communication Prof. Elizabeth Norton, mathematics Prof. Aaron Peterson, political science Prof. Reuel Rogers and SESP Prof. Lilah Shapiro will receive their awards on May 23.

According to the release, Peterson best supports his mathematics students by providing detailed notes, recognizing the value in making mistakes and offering individual and group problem solving sessions. The release added he prioritizes inclusive learning.

“(Peterson) has a gift for explaining difficult mathematical concepts in ways that make mathematics accessible to all his students,” his chair said in the release.

Rogers studies racial injustice and political disparities in the United States. According to the release, he teaches his students how to think about the American political system and democratic representation with a nuanced and informed perspective.

Rogers tackles “uncomfortable” subjects, builds students’ analytical tools and prepares his students to be better citizens, according to the release.

Norton said her foremost goal of teaching is to inspire students to gain confidence in their abilities and explore the sciences.

She brings her research on individual differences and developmental disabilities to the classroom, the release said. Norton also uses a variety of learning formats to best support all students in her class.

“Throughout the years I worked with her, Dr. Norton continually reminded me that I was an intelligent student capable of making decisions, solving problems and conducting impactful science myself,” a former student said in the press release.

