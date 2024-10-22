Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Old Bookends, New Beginnings: Beloved Evanston bookstore introduces Middles

Mintesinot Sturm/The Daily Northwestern
Bookends & Beginnings’ used books will find a new home on the shelves of Middles.
Mintesinot Sturm, Reporter
October 22, 2024

A new chapter is unfolding in Evanston’s literary landscape with the opening of Middles Used Books, a pop-up shop specializing in used stories. The venture is an expansion of the independent bookstore, Bookends & Beginnings. 

The new store will soft launch Wednesday at 1630 Orrington Ave 

A playful suggestion from one of founder Nina Barrett’s (Medill ’87) sons sparked the new store’s name. Capitalizing on the “bookends” theme, her son asked her, “You already have Bookends & Beginnings, why don’t you call it Middles?”

Several factors drove the decision to open Middles. The used book room in Bookends & Beginnings was consistently overflowing, with a surplus of donations from customers.

There are a lot of people who are downsizing or emptying out a parent’s house and don’t want to throw out their books,” Barrett said. “They want their books to go on and have another life.”

The pressure didn’t stop there. Barrett said some customers were only interested in the used book room. It became evident that the demand for used books extended beyond what the current space could offer.

There was also a clear demand for a wider selection of used books in Evanston, particularly after Market Fresh Books closed before the pandemic, Barrett said.

“People felt that was a loss,” she said.

Barrett founded Bookends & Beginnings in 2014 after the closure of Bookman’s Alley, an antiquarian bookstore that once occupied the same alleyway location. 

She had written about Bookman’s Alley during her time at the Medill School of Journalism and felt a deep connection to the space, she said. After Bookman’s closed, Barrett saw an opportunity to fill a void in the Evanston book scene. Her vision was to create a space offering a wide selection of new and old books alike that catered to the diverse interests of the community.

“I always felt that Evanston should have a college town bookstore,” said Barrett.

The name “Bookends & Beginnings” came to Barrett in a flash of inspiration — part pun, part representation of her belief that “every book is a new beginning.” 

Over the past 10 years, Bookends & Beginnings has become not just a bookstore, but a gathering place for book lovers and “a vital presence in the community,” according to Kate Spector, a frequent customer of Bookends since its opening.

According to Barrett, the store has a newsletter membership of 23,000 and has weathered several challenges, including the proposed development of the Northlight Theatre tower in late 2017, which would have spelled doom for Bookends and its neighbors. COVID-19 and the more recent rent increase forced the store to move to its current home at 1620 Orrington Ave. last year.

The opening of Middles Used Books, just a short distance from the original store, is a testament to Bookends’ enduring success and its responsiveness to community needs, Barrett said. 

“Bookstores like Bookends are a great place to have the community come together,” said Alaska Fu, a hotel reviewer visiting from Chicago.

Barrett acknowledged that shops like Squeezebox on Main Street and Amaranth on Davis Street do “a great job” in their respective fields, but she said she sees a space for more contemporary books rather than the rare and old volumes those stores specialize in. The final push for Middles came when Barrett realized that the designated space at Bookends & Beginnings didn’t provide the experience that a used bookstore should.

“In a used bookstore, you should be able to wander around a little bit and really spend some time browsing,” said Barrett.

According to Barrett, the anticipation surrounding Middles’ opening is palpable.

“People are literally banging the door down there,” she said.

Many people have dropped off their old books to Middles, providing a collection for future customers to enjoy. After delivering two bags full of her used books on Monday, Spector said she’s excited for the new store to open.

“When you come here, you’re getting a really pretty book that doesn’t cost a thousand dollars,” she said.

Email: [email protected]

X: @mintesinotsturm

 

Related Stories:

Pulitzer finalist discusses new book on the Reconstruction era

Poet Perry Janes discusses identity and influence in debut collection 

—  Bookends & Beginnings opens new minibar to foster literary hospitality

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Business
The Evans will partner with First Tee Greater Chicago, an organization that combines youth golf lessons with a life skills curriculum.
Canal Shores Golf Course renames, introduces youth development programs
Poet Perry Janes and director Sam Bailey discuss the influences and thematic strands apparent in Janes’ work and their experiences in navigating the film industry.
Poet Perry Janes discusses identity and influence in debut collection
The window of Accents Plus, a women’s clothing store, shattered after two people fell into it.
Two people injured after falling into Accents Plus storefront window
The new store will open at the old Al’s Deli location.
Inspired Indian to dish up spice kits and vegetarian sandwiches to Noyes
Greg Allen, owner of Animal Records, poses in front of his newly opened store.
Animal Records vinyl store opens in Evanston
The Main Dempster Mile encouraged customers to support local businesses in Main Street to limit the impacts businesses felt during three years of construction.
Business owners reflect on Main Street construction impact
More in City
The owners of Kombucha Brava talk next to their booth on Main Street.
Fall Fest draws residents to newly refurbished Main Street
Evanston’s Zombie Scramble start box in Ladd Arboretum.
Zombies bring Halloween spirit back to Evanston during annual Zombie Scramble
Parielle Davis is the former vice president of Most Livable City Association, which sued the city in November, alleging its 5-4 vote margin to commercially rezone Ryan Field violated a city law requiring a supermajority on certain zoning changes.
Mary Rosinski exits 7th Ward race, endorses Parielle Davis
NU projects the stadium rebuild to bring in a total of $208 million in contracts for minority- and women- owned businesses.
$133 million in Ryan Field contract awards given to minority- and women-owned businesses so far
Interfaith Action of Evanston volunteers set up cots for an overnight shelter at Lake Street Church, one of the city’s faith organizations that allows its space to be used for sheltering unhoused people overnight during periodic winter months.
Interfaith Action looks to expand emergency overnight shelters to yearlong operation
Haven for Youth and Family Services’ Illinois Youth Investment Program expanded to Evanston in July.
Haven Youth and Family Services promotes mental health and wellness in Evanston area
More in Events
A man in traditional Native American regalia dances.
Indigenous Peoples’ Day Powwow brings together both native and non-native community
Attendees of the Evanston Public Library’s Language Cafe engage in conversation in a variety of languages. The Language Cafe is hosted in the library’s community meeting room on the second Saturday of each month.
Evanston Public Library hosts monthly Language Cafe, brings together language enthusiasts
The Main-Dempster Mile hosted a Fall Festival in 2021.
Celebrate the change in seasons with these fall festivities
Attendees walk through a balloon arch to begin the one-mile walk at PEER Services’ Step Up for Recovery event Sunday.
10th annual Step Up for Recovery event aims to curb substance use disorder stigma
Evanston Made hosted a Maker’s Market during its Big Arts Weekend.
Evanston Made’s Big Art Weekend connects local art community
Students on the YAMO board pose in front of the set.
ETHS’ 67th YAMO production aims to get out the vote