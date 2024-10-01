Subscribe
Pulitzer finalist discusses new book on the Reconstruction era

Femi Horrall/The Daily Northwestern
Kate Masur and Laurice Bell discuss Masur’s new book at a Bookends & Beginnings event.
Femi Horrall, Assistant City Editor
October 1, 2024

Pulitzer Prize finalist and Northwestern history Prof. Kate Masur visited Bookends & Beginnings to discuss her new book, “Freedom Was in Sight: A Graphic History of Reconstruction in the Washington, D.C., Region,” which was published Tuesday.

Masur was joined in conversation with Laurice Bell, executive director of Shorefront Legacy Center. The two received NU’s Racial Equity and Community Partnership Grant to bring together members of Shorefront and NU’s history department to advance Shorefront’s mission of collecting and preserving North Shore African American history.

Bookends & Beginnings, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, was happy to welcome Masur, according to its owner Nina Barrett. Barrett introduced Masur as “a great friend to the bookstore.” 

The new book combines Masur’s writing with graphic artist Liz Clarke’s illustrations to depict Black Americans’ experiences from the Civil War to the end of the 19th century. Masur emphasized that she wanted to tell the story “accurately,” as it is often misconstrued. 

“Even as this stuff was happening, people were trying to tell the story as if the end of slavery was a terrible mistake,” Masur said. “So there has been a long-standing effort by historians to try to overturn that view and tell the story … as the first time this country ever tried to have a multiracial democracy — not at the time of the American founding, but in Reconstruction.” 

After the conversation, one audience member asked Masur and Bell about how the book may impact people’s thoughts on modern-day policies, especially the city’s breakthrough reparations program. The program is currently being challenged by a lawsuit claiming that it unconstitutionally discriminates against non-Black residents.

Bell responded that she believes the graphic history format of “Freedom Was in Sight” will bolster its impact on people. 

“When I look at the work that we do at Shorefront, when I look at how we present to the public, I know that with pictures — this isn’t just for kids — adults respond differently,” she said. “When you see something, whether it is a photograph or a drawing, you personalize it.” 

At the end of the event, Masur noted that she is about to go on tour, primarily in the Washington, D.C., area. She also reflected on her time making the book and said she’s excited about its release. 

“I’m happy,” she said. “I just want to have it get in the hands of people who will appreciate it.”

Email: [email protected]

 

Related Stories: 

History Prof. Kate Masur discusses new course on abortion history in post-Roe world

History Prof. Kate Masur’s book wins American Historical Association’s Littleton-Griswold Prize

History Prof. Kate Masur discusses Black organizing in pre-Civil War Illinois

 

