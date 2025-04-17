Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Wafflavor and Paris Baguette soon to serve sweet treats downtown

Sophie Baker/The Daily Northwestern
While Wafflavor’s website teased a February opening, the restaurant has yet to open.
Sophie Baker, Assistant City Editor
April 17, 2025

Two new international eateries may be coming to downtown Evanston in the near future. Both will be located near Fountain Square.

Last spring, the Cinnaholic at 1596 Sherman Ave. permanently closed after opening its doors in 2021. Now, Wafflavor, which will offer Korean-style waffles, is set to take its place.

While Wafflavor’s website teased a February opening, the restaurant has yet to invite customers in. An employee at the company’s headquarters declined a request for comment.

The enterprise has also yet to post a menu, but its website and advertisements promise “your waffle, your flavor, your way.”

Before Cinnaholic opened, salad shop Freshii occupied the space from 2015 to 2019, after replacing an Argo Tea that closed in 2014.

A Paris Baguette bakery is also set to open nearby at 804 Davis St. The bakery, a multinational chain that sells French- and Korean-inspired pastries, cakes and drinks, did not respond to requests for comment, but previously told The Daily it was aiming for a spring opening.

That space had been occupied by diner Clarke’s Off Campus until winter 2023.

Email: [email protected] 

 

Related Stories:

In Memoriam: Cinnaholic unceremoniously shut down, taking its cinnamon rolls along

Korean-inspired bakery Paris Baguette to replace Clarke’s Off Campus in downtown Evanston

In Memoriam: Clarke’s Off Campus

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City
An orange bottle of prescription drugs and two dollar bills on a blue background.
Illinois legislators, advocates rally to shield federal prescription drug discounts
A woman speaks at a podium.
Land Use Commission debates alterations to Envision Evanston 2045
A wildcat mascot to the left of a woman in a blue blazer smiling to the camera on an orange background.
‘There is no greater privilege’: McNeal reflects on path to ETHS, plans to continue equity work
A person speaks into a microphone.
Land Use Commission appointment draws controversy amid Envision Evanston debates
A group of people look at each other with a poster on the table between them
School walkability, maintenance dominate D65 closure criteria meetings
Five people stacked in a pyramid formation
Newly elected school board members pledge increased community engagement