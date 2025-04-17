Wafflavor and Paris Baguette soon to serve sweet treats downtown

Two new international eateries may be coming to downtown Evanston in the near future. Both will be located near Fountain Square.

Last spring, the Cinnaholic at 1596 Sherman Ave. permanently closed after opening its doors in 2021. Now, Wafflavor, which will offer Korean-style waffles, is set to take its place.

While Wafflavor’s website teased a February opening, the restaurant has yet to invite customers in. An employee at the company’s headquarters declined a request for comment.

The enterprise has also yet to post a menu, but its website and advertisements promise “your waffle, your flavor, your way.”

Before Cinnaholic opened, salad shop Freshii occupied the space from 2015 to 2019, after replacing an Argo Tea that closed in 2014.

A Paris Baguette bakery is also set to open nearby at 804 Davis St. The bakery, a multinational chain that sells French- and Korean-inspired pastries, cakes and drinks, did not respond to requests for comment, but previously told The Daily it was aiming for a spring opening.

That space had been occupied by diner Clarke’s Off Campus until winter 2023.

