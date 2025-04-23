Longtime Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin announces retirement

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), the Senate Democratic whip, will not seek reelection in 2026, he announced in a Wednesday news release.

Durbin’s retirement will likely kickstart a competitive primary to fill the Senate seat and open up the first Democratic leadership contest in a decade.

“The decision of whether to run for reelection has not been easy,” Durbin said in a video posted to X. “I truly love the job of being a United States Senator. But in my heart, I know it’s time to pass the torch.”

By the time he retires, Durbin will have served in Congress for 44 years, where he focused on reforming immigration laws and the criminal justice system. He has served in the Senate since 1997 and in Congress since 1983.

This announcement also continues a generational shift in the Senate Democratic caucus as Durbin becomes the fourth Democratic senator over the age of 65 to announce their retirement this year.

Durbin’s Chicago office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the video, Durbin thanked his family and staff and warned of dangers from current federal actions.

“Right now, the challenges facing our country are historic and unprecedented,” Durbin said. “The threats to our democracy and way of life are very real, and I can assure you I’ll do everything in my power to fight for Illinois and the future of our country every day of my remaining time in the Senate.”

