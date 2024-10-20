Subscribe
Zombies bring Halloween spirit back to Evanston during annual Zombie Scramble

Marley Smith/The Daily Northwestern
Evanston’s Zombie Scramble start box in Ladd Arboretum.
Marley Smith, Reporter
October 20, 2024

Adam Eberhardt, the program coordinator at Robert Crown Community Center and “hype man” of the city’s annual Zombie Scramble, counted down from five and opened the gates at the Ladd Arboretum. Hoards of groaning “zombies” came running out screaming. 

An annual tradition to kick off the Halloween season, 900 participants, ranging from children to adults, ran along a two-mile course while evading actors playing as zombies Saturday night.

In order to “survive,” participants needed to complete the course with the flags on their flag football belts while the zombies attempted to steal them in the “infected zones.” 

According to the event organizer Amanda D’Agostino, Special Events Coordinator for the Evanston Parks and Recreation Department, the Zombie Scramble began in Evanston in 2016. Since then, it has remained a popular Halloween tradition in Evanston. D’Agostino said she loves the details, especially the blood-splashed start line box.

“My favorite part is just hearing people participating in this run and hearing all of the screaming in the park and knowing that everyone is safe, but they’re having fun,” D’Agostino said.

Runners waited in the International Friendship Garden for their time slot to be called. Before they took on the course, the runners met Eberhardt, who said he gets the runners energized and sets the ground rules for the course.

There was a wide range of participants, including children, teenagers and adults. Some were first-time Zombie Scramble runners, while many others were returners.

Participants running out of the start box to begin the Scramble. (Marley Smith/The Daily Northwestern)

Not only is the Zombie Scramble enjoyable for the runners, but the zombies as well. According to D’Agostino, there were 140 volunteers, including the actors. There was a tent filled with different makeup and costume pieces for the zombies, such as scab blood and torn bloody shirts.

“It has always been a fun thing that Evanston puts on,” said Anie McLean, an Evanston resident and zombie volunteer. “It’s probably one of my favorite things around the fall time that happens here.”

The event also featured old black-and-white movies, a face painting booth, fire pits, s’mores and food from Firehouse Grill.

Evanston resident Will Reichel and his son took part in the race for their third time on Saturday. Reichel says that he loves participating with his son and how the event brings together the whole community.

“At the end when there’s a bonfire going, the kids go off and they hang out with their friends and the parents gather,” Reichel said. “It’s just a really nice community thing.”

 

Email: [email protected]

X (hyperlink please): @MarleySSmith

 

