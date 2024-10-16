Subscribe
Get into the spooky spirit with these local Halloween events

Illustration by Madison Rozwat
A wide variety of Halloween-themed events are available to students and families this month.
Siri Reddy, Reporter
October 16, 2024

With Halloween fast approaching, now is a prime opportunity to explore areas in Chicagoland before the weather turns too chilly. Evanston and Chicago offer plenty of events to celebrate the Halloween season, from family-friendly fun to spine-chilling scares. Whatever your preference may be, you’re sure to find something suitable in the list below. Break out your spookiest costumes and fire up the jack-o’-lanterns!

Catch a horror flick at an iconic Chicago theater

As part of their Music Box of Horrors event, Chicago’s Music Box Theatre will be screening horror films in the next two weeks. A particularly popular option is “The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Halloween Edition!” This bizarre camp-classic film will be accompanied by a shadow cast, or live actors performing in front of the screen.

Visit Fall Fest at the Lincoln Park Zoo

Lincoln Park Zoo, one of the country’s oldest free zoos, is holding its Fall Fest events every weekend for the rest of October. Stroll through the zoo while enjoying musical entertainment, fun fall-themed rides, a pumpkin patch and more. Best of all, see the zoo’s diverse collection of animals up close!

Experience the Botanic Garden after hours

The Chicago Botanic Garden is running its Night of 1,000 Jack-o’-Lanterns event from Oct. 16 to 20 and Oct. 23 to 27. Spend an evening at the garden perusing their professionally carved pumpkins, enjoying costumed entertainers, watching live carving demonstrations and munching on fall-themed food and beverages. Day-of adult tickets run for $22.50 to $24.50 per person.

Dare to explore the Nightmare on Foster Street

On Oct. 25, Evanston Parks & Recreation will host the Nightmare on Foster Street Haunted House at Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center. The center will be transformed into a haunted attraction, with terrifying thrills around every corner. Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased online or at the door.

Trick or treat at businesses across downtown Evanston

On Oct. 26, kids are invited to trick-or-treat around Downtown Evanston. Stop at participating businesses, including Taco Diablo, Evanston Games & Cafe and Crossroads Trading to receive candy and other fun Halloween goodies. Booths at Fountain Square will provide official Trick-or-Treat Stroll maps as well as fall-themed activities.

Enjoy the festivities at Main-Dempster Mile’s Spooky Saturday

Trick-or-treat at participating businesses along the Main-Dempster Mile on Oct. 26. Enjoy costumed zombie “SCarolers” and other fun activities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit the 500 block of Dempster Street for festive face painting, a pumpkin-carving contest expo and a costume parade for kids and pets.

Witness the spectacular Haunted Halsted Halloween Parade

Landmark LGBTQ+ neighborhood Northalsted, less than eight miles from campus, kicks off its award-winning parade at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. This parade is free to watch and features drag performances, live music, fire performers and more. You can also register to participate in one of the parade’s contests and sweepstakes, for the chance to win up to $4,000.

