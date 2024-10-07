Celebrate the change in seasons with these fall festivities

It’s that time of year — the leaves are beginning to change color, and suddenly, you have the urge to rewatch Gilmore Girls, maybe for the fifth time. Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Lattes are returning to your weekly coffee rotation, and you’re ready to celebrate the new season with fun fall-themed events!

This list compiled by The Daily includes both familiar favorites and new events happening in October across Evanston. With everything from trick-or-treating to pumpkin decorating, Evanston families have lots of options to choose from to ring autumn in.

Pumpkin Painting

Oct. 12 from 12-3 p.m. at 1917 Central St.

Shower Blooms is hosting a pumpkin decorating activity to celebrate the beginning of fall.

Bad Art Night: Spooky Edition

Oct. 13 from 2-4 p.m. at Robert Crown Branch Library

Evanston Public Library is providing art supplies for a spooky crafting session.

ETHS Fall Thrift Shop Week

Oct. 15-18 from 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. at Evanston Township High School

ETHS’ Community Service Club will be selling secondhand clothing — including Halloween costumes — to support their Student Emergency Assistance Fund.

Haunted Library Scavenger Hunt

All day Oct. 15 at Robert Crown Branch Library

Evanston Public Library is putting together a scavenger hunt for kids. The prize is a spooky craft kit!

Halloween Pop-Up Card Making

Oct. 17 from 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. at Robert Crown Branch Library

A Halloween craft session hosted by the Evanston Public Library for older adults to create pop-up cards.

Fall Festival

Oct. 19 from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. at 1705 Sherman Ave.

First Northern Credit Union will have arts and crafts projects, trick-or-treating, spooky photos and refreshments at their Fall Festival.

Kids’ Fall Festival

Oct. 19 from 1-3 p.m. at 2948 Central St.

Mack’s Bike and Goods is putting on a fall festival with face painting, pumpkin decorating and games.

Zombie Scramble

Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. at Ladd Arboretum

A unique run where participants wear flag football belts and avoid the zombies. If they lose all their flags to the zombies, they become one. Registration ends on Oct. 12.

Main Street Fall Fest

Oct. 20 from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. on the Main-Dempster Mile

Evanston Lighthouse Rotary Club is putting together a street festival with live music, local food and art.

Halloween Family Fun

Oct. 20 from 1-3 p.m. at Rebuilding Exchange Evanston

Rebuilding Exchange Evanston is hosting a sustainable and spooky workshop and a trick-or-treat scavenger hunt. All materials are included in the workshop fee and participants must wear closed-toed shoes.

Trunk or Treat

Oct. 25 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Robert Crown Community Center

Recommended for children under five, Evanston Parks and Recreation is hosting a safe Halloween experience with treats and festivities.

Nightmare on Foster Street

Oct. 25 from 6-9 p.m. at Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center

The City of Evanston is hosting a haunted house full of eerie thrills and terrifying chills.

Central Street Trick or Treat

Oct. 26 from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Central Street

Community members can trick-or-treat at participating businesses on Central Street.

Spooky Saturday

Oct. 26 from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. on Dempster Street

The Main-Dempster Mile Business District is hosting a trick-or-treating event at local businesses and a block party with a pumpkin carving contest, kids costume parade, pet costume contest and more.

Trick or Treat Stroll

Oct. 26 from 2-4 p.m. in downtown Evanston

Downtown Evanston is hosting a free trick-or-treating event. Participants can pick up their official Trick-or-Treat Stroll map at Fountain Square to get started.

Bug a Boo

Oct. 26 from 4-7 p.m. at Lovelace Park

The Evanston Ecology Center staff will dress up as animals and share fun facts about them. The family program provides snacks and lots of fun activities.

