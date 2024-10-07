Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Celebrate the change in seasons with these fall festivities

Daily file photo by Charlotte Che
The Main-Dempster Mile hosted a Fall Festival in 2021.
Naomi Taxay, Assistant City Editor
October 7, 2024

It’s that time of year — the leaves are beginning to change color, and suddenly, you have the urge to rewatch Gilmore Girls, maybe for the fifth time. Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Lattes are returning to your weekly coffee rotation, and you’re ready to celebrate the new season with fun fall-themed events!

This list compiled by The Daily includes both familiar favorites and new events happening in October across Evanston. With everything from trick-or-treating to pumpkin decorating, Evanston families have lots of options to choose from to ring autumn in.

 

Pumpkin Painting

Oct. 12 from 12-3 p.m. at 1917 Central St. 

Shower Blooms is hosting a pumpkin decorating activity to celebrate the beginning of fall.

 

Bad Art Night: Spooky Edition

Oct. 13 from 2-4 p.m. at Robert Crown Branch Library 

Evanston Public Library is providing art supplies for a spooky crafting session.

 

ETHS Fall Thrift Shop Week

Oct. 15-18 from 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. at Evanston Township High School 

ETHS’ Community Service Club will be selling secondhand clothing — including Halloween costumes — to support their Student Emergency Assistance Fund.

 

Haunted Library Scavenger Hunt

All day Oct. 15 at Robert Crown Branch Library

Evanston Public Library is putting together a scavenger hunt for kids. The prize is a spooky craft kit!

 

Halloween Pop-Up Card Making

Oct. 17 from 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. at Robert Crown Branch Library

A Halloween craft session hosted by the Evanston Public Library for older adults to create pop-up cards.

 

Fall Festival

Oct. 19 from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. at 1705 Sherman Ave. 

First Northern Credit Union will have arts and crafts projects, trick-or-treating, spooky photos and refreshments at their Fall Festival. 

 

Kids’ Fall Festival 

Oct. 19 from 1-3 p.m. at 2948 Central St.

Mack’s Bike and Goods is putting on a fall festival with face painting, pumpkin decorating and games.

 

Zombie Scramble

Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. at Ladd Arboretum 

A unique run where participants wear flag football belts and avoid the zombies. If they lose all their flags to the zombies, they become one. Registration ends on Oct. 12.

 

Main Street Fall Fest

Oct. 20 from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. on the Main-Dempster Mile

Evanston Lighthouse Rotary Club is putting together a street festival with live music, local food and art.

 

Halloween Family Fun

Oct. 20 from 1-3 p.m. at Rebuilding Exchange Evanston 

Rebuilding Exchange Evanston is hosting a sustainable and spooky workshop and a trick-or-treat scavenger hunt. All materials are included in the workshop fee and participants must wear closed-toed shoes.

 

Trunk or Treat

Oct. 25 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Robert Crown Community Center

Recommended for children under five, Evanston Parks and Recreation is hosting a safe Halloween experience with treats and festivities.

 

Nightmare on Foster Street

Oct. 25 from 6-9 p.m. at Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center 

The City of Evanston is hosting a haunted house full of eerie thrills and terrifying chills.

 

Central Street Trick or Treat

Oct. 26 from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Central Street

Community members can trick-or-treat at participating businesses on Central Street.

 

Spooky Saturday

Oct. 26 from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. on Dempster Street 

The Main-Dempster Mile Business District is hosting a trick-or-treating event at local businesses and a block party with a pumpkin carving contest, kids costume parade, pet costume contest and more.

 

Trick or Treat Stroll

Oct. 26 from 2-4 p.m. in downtown Evanston

Downtown Evanston is hosting a free trick-or-treating event. Participants can pick up their official Trick-or-Treat Stroll map at Fountain Square to get started.

 

Bug a Boo

Oct. 26 from 4-7 p.m. at Lovelace Park 

The Evanston Ecology Center staff will dress up as animals and share fun facts about them. The family program provides snacks and lots of fun activities.

 

Email: [email protected]

X: @NaomiTaxay

 

Related Stories:

Evanston Harvest Festival leaves residents falling for autumnal celebrations 

Fall songs guide: Tunes to get you into the autumnal spirit 

Ecology Center renovations to last through October

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City
Franchisee Pradhyum Patel described Dos Bros as “fresher and more quality” than Chipotle.
‘Fresher than Chipotle’: Dos Bros brings fast casual Tex-Mex competition to Evanston
The November general election will take place on Nov. 5.
The Daily Explains: Who’s on the ballot for Evanston voters?
Attendees walk through a balloon arch to begin the one-mile walk at PEER Services’ Step Up for Recovery event Sunday.
10th annual Step Up for Recovery event aims to curb substance use disorder stigma
Evanston Made hosted a Maker’s Market during its Big Arts Weekend.
Evanston Made’s Big Art Weekend connects local art community
The only projected property tax increase is to the Evanston Public Library’s operating and debt service tax, which will provide the city with an additional $412,952 compared to last year’s levies.
Evanston proposed 2025 budget down $9.3 million from 2024
The annual household combined water and sewer usage total cost for 2023 was $740.55.
Affordable Water and Sewer Rate Program find success in community outreach
More in Events
Students on the YAMO board pose in front of the set.
ETHS’ 67th YAMO production aims to get out the vote
The organizers said on Instagram they want to raise awareness by giving Northwestern students the knowledge and skills to understand the “real Northwestern” while also building community and solidarity.
NU student activists launch second ‘Disorientation Week’ amidst changes to student code of conduct
Cyclists with Evanston Rides pedal their way out of Fountain Square in downtown Evanston on Tuesday.
Evanston Rides spins message for pedalers: ‘Welcome, sexy bikers!’
Players from opposing teams embrace following a game at the 10th annual Unity Soccer Festival Saturday morning.
10th annual Unity Soccer Festival celebrates diversity, sportsmanship
Weir said that if farmers move cattle in Bison feeding patterns, grass grows back healthier and fuller.
CNN Chief Climate Correspondent Bill Weir discusses his new book 'Life as We Know It (Can Be)'
The parade commenced at 11 a.m. Saturday on the intersection of Lee Street and Dodge Avenue.
Community awards, advocacy headline Evanston’s fifth annual Juneteenth parade
More in Local
Food at Estación, a Latin-Caribbean restaurant to visit during Hispanic Heritage Month.
The people and stories behind Evanston’s Hispanic and Latin American food scene
Evanston Shofar Walk harnesses joy in Jewish community
Evanston Shofar Walk harnesses joy in Jewish community
Kate Masur and Laurice Bell discuss Masur’s new book at a Bookends &amp; Beginnings event.
Pulitzer finalist discusses new book on the Reconstruction era
7th Ward Council race competitive as Revelle retires
7th Ward Council race competitive as Revelle retires
EPL and PFLAG celebrated Banned Books Week at the Robert Crown Community Center.
Q&A: EPL and PFLAG Evanston talk Book Bans
Evanston Latinos made an appearance at the festival, selling traditional Mexican snacks.
Captured: Fiesta Hispana highlights Hispanic culture for the fourth year in a row