Chocolate lovers explore local businesses in Valentine’s crawl

Downtown Evanston’s annual Love Local Chocolate Crawl drew residents out to local shops to enjoy free treats and special offers Thursday, despite frigid temperatures.

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, 350 registrants received a map from Creative Coworking, directing them toward shops such as Animal Records, Gearhead Outfitters and Potbelly Sandwich Shop. Businesses offered a variety of complimentary treats, from hot chocolate to brownie-cookies.

Andy Vick, Downtown Evanston’s executive director, said the city schedules a series of events throughout the year and invites local businesses to participate.

“These kinds of events bring people into downtown and expose them to the businesses that choose to participate,” Vick said. “It has a really important role in economic development, building awareness for the shops that are here in the downtown business district.”

Gearhead Outfitters, an outdoor and sporting goods company, provided hot chocolate.

Store Manager Alex Gookin said these local events help drive downtown engagement.

“I would say that it helps build a community because you do get a lot of the same regulars that show up at everyone’s place of business and will eventually go make their rounds and try out new places,” Gookin said.

Residents also benefit from events like the chocolate crawl because they can enjoy business promotions and get to know the city.

Meghan Tighe, who just moved to Evanston last year, said the event was a fun opportunity to get out of the house and show visiting friends the downtown area.

“Because so many people work remotely, you do have to have organized events to draw people out of the house and get people out on the street,” Tighe said. “I think you can tell there’s a lot of good effort in Evanston to do that.”

Medill freshman Chelsea Robinson also joined in the journey of the chocolate crawl and said it made the city feel more like home.

She got the idea to attend the event when a friend suggested she cover it for her video journalism class.

“Just the fact that we’re all out here in the cold doing the same thing is just really comforting,” Robinson said.

