Holiday Stroll brings business and holiday cheer to Central Street

Central Street kicked off the holiday festivities with its fourth annual Holiday Stroll Saturday.

The daylong event was designed to support small businesses, encourage shopping and give members of the community a chance to enjoy the holiday spirit, Central Street community director Angela Shaffer said.

Twenty-eight businesses participated in the stroll, offering a variety of promotions and activities like free pet photos at Follow Your Nose Pet Boutique and family photos with Santa at DeSalvo’s Pizza. Shoppers walked between twinkling lights and festive storefront displays while carols filled the crisp November air.

This year’s stroll saw some familiar faces — Santa Claus and his elves returned to greet families along the street while The Frozen Robins, a Chicago-based group of carolers, sang festive songs.

Central Street unveiled new additions this year, offering a busy holiday trolley service to take shoppers between the east and west ends of Central Street. Additionally, Nili Yelin, a Chicago-based storytime presenter known as The Storybook Mom, enchanted children with holiday tales.

Beyond the festivities, the heart of the Holiday Stroll lay in its support for local businesses, Shaffer said.

“Our businesses really benefit from just having the opportunity to connect with the community early on,” Shaffer said.

Ninety percent of the businesses on Central Street are locally owned, with 18 new leases signed this year, according to Shaffer. To her, it is important that these new businesses feel supported and part of the community.

Among the participating businesses during the Holiday Stroll were Preston’s Florist, Heroines & Heroes and Mack’s Bike and Goods.

With special deals and promotions drawing in eager customers, many businesses noticed an early uptick in holiday shopping activity.

“People do seem to be ready to buy gifts … we’re wrapping a lot of holiday gifts already,” said Becky Jackson, owner of Notice.

The boutique shop, which sells items ranging from women’s clothing to children’s gifts, has participated in the Holiday Stroll since the event’s inception in 2021. During this year’s stroll, the store offered a 20% discount on all of its women’s clothing.

Building on the success of the event, Jackson emphasized how the variety in participating businesses contributed to the Holiday Stroll’s appeal. According to her, one of the main reasons Central Street events are well attended is because of the shopping street’s diversity.

The event’s impact also extended beyond businesses, drawing glowing feedback from community members.

Evanston native Katherine Solverson attended the Holiday Stroll to buy a cake for her son’s birthday.

“It’s just kind of nice to see people … supporting local businesses,” she said.

Solverson also noted the area’s filled parking spaces, which demonstrated the surge in activity on Central Street.

Attendee Karen Smith echoed Solverson’s sentiments.

“Seeing the local businesses crowded, I just love that,” Smith said.

For longtime residents like Solverson and Smith, the Holiday Stroll is more than just an event — it’s a reminder of the community that defines Central Street.

Email: [email protected]

