Northwestern Jewish communities prepare for High Holidays

Northwestern Jewish organizations are preparing for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, commonly known as the High Holidays.

Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown on Oct. 2 and ends at nightfall on Oct. 4. The holiday is the Jewish New Year and is the beginning of a period of repentance. Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day of the year, begins at sundown on Oct. 11 and ends at nightfall on Oct. 12.

For many Jewish students, the High Holidays may require academic accommodations as exams approach, and Associated Student Government recently announced changes to religious observation and attendance policies.

Students can still request academic accommodations for religious holidays but must now speak to their professors by Oct. 4. If students have religious conflicts with final exams or exams that occur outside of class, they must fill out a form each quarter through the Office of the Provost to receive accommodations. Requests for Fall Quarter exam accommodations are also due Oct. 4.

Here are the events, meals and services NU Hillel, Jewish Voice for Peace and NU Chabad are hosting this year.

Erev Rosh Hashanah – Wednesday, Oct. 2

JVP plans to host an on-campus prayer and dinner at 7 p.m.

Hillel will host a reform service at 6 p.m. in the McCormick Auditorium and a conservative service at 6:30 p.m. in the Louis Room, both held in Norris University Center. Hillel will also provide dinner at 629 Foster St.

Northwestern Chabad is hosting a brisket dinner at 7:45 p.m. with vegan offerings available.

Rosh Hashanah – Thursday, Oct. 3

JVP will attend services at Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation at 9:30 a.m. and provide lunch on campus at 1:30 p.m.

Hillel is hosting conservative and reform services at Norris along with a lunch and dinner at 629 Foster St. They will also have a conservative service after dinner in the Louis Room at Norris.

Chabad is hosting the blowing of the Shofar and a prayer experience followed by bagels and lox at 2014 Orrington Ave. Chabad will also provide a brisket dinner at 8:30 p.m. with vegan offerings available.

Rosh Hashanah – Friday, Oct. 4

Hillel will have a 9 a.m. conservative service in the Louis Room at Norris followed by lunch at 629 Foster St. and Tashlich at the Lakefill.

Chabad is hosting the blowing of the Shofar and a prayer experience followed by bagels and lox at 2014 Orrington Ave.

Kol Nidre – Friday, Oct. 11

NU JVP will host a dinner with other JVP chapters in the Chicago area and go to services at Tzedek Chicago. Transportation will be provided for students who want to attend.

Hillel is providing a pre-fast meal at 629 Foster St. before conservative and reform services at 6 p.m. in Norris.

Yom Kippur – Saturday, Oct. 12

JVP will attend services at Tzedek Chicago at 9 a.m., and transportation will be provided.

Hillel will host conservative and reform services at Norris in the morning and conservative Neilah and reform Neilah services in the afternoon.

Break Fast – Saturday, Oct. 12

JVP is partnering with Disorientation Week to host a Break Fast on campus at 7 p.m.

Hillel is hosting a Break Fast at 7 p.m. at 629 Foster St.

