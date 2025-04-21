Reel Thoughts: Netflix’s ‘Million Dollar Secret’ reinvents the modern game show formula

This article contains spoilers.

When it comes to modern reality television, the image of young, attractive singles searching for love in a luxury villa or a man handing out red roses to hopeful women comes to mind. However, Netflix’s new game show, “Million Dollar Secret,” flips the script on today’s typical reality show formula.

The show, released March 26, follows 12 adults ranging in age from 27 to 64 as they compete to win one million dollars. In the first episode, the prize is randomly assigned to one of the players, and the rest must figure out who the secret millionaire is.

English actor and comedian Peter Serafinowicz hosts the show and gives the secret millionaire tasks to complete. However, such tasks may expose their identity and influence who is eliminated.

At the end of each episode, players vote out someone they find suspicious, either because of odd behavior linked to the millionaire’s secret task or based on clues the host gives to the challenge winners. The challenges, ranging from memorization games to clay pigeon shooting, push players to their limits, both mentally and physically, as they compete to stay in the game and earn a valuable clue about the secret millionaire.

Lauren Trefethren, a stay-at-home mother who was selected as the first millionaire, held onto the money for three episodes until a twist allowed her to randomly transfer it to someone else.

While Trefethren successfully played as the millionaire without getting eliminated, she questioned whether the money was worth constantly lying to all of the other guests.

In the first episode, Trefethren’s first task as the millionaire was to hug each guest before the first challenge. Her naturally bubbly personality helped her complete the task successfully. Still, as the days wore on, she struggled with the idea of forming fake connections solely for strategy.

For Trefethren, the million-dollar goal began to feel minimal compared to the cost of her own integrity and values.

In fact, after the money is transferred to another player, Trefethren confesses to the group that she had been the millionaire all along. She expected that telling the truth would lift the weight of guilt from her chest, but her confession angered several players and ultimately led to her elimination. Here, her decision highlighted the moral cost of upholding integrity in a competition framed around secrecy.

Unlike many reality shows that reward attractiveness and drama, “Million Dollar Secret” focuses on wit, emotional intelligence and social skills. In truth, watching the contestants balance deception and trust adds a whole new layer of tension and reality that assumes a more psychological stance than a performative one.

Although the viewer knows who the millionaire is throughout the whole show, the element of mystery prevails. In a way, the viewer steps into the millionaire’s shoes, piecing together hints and decoding clues alongside the contestants.

Besides its focus on wit and social skills, “Million Dollar Secret” stands out for its cast of relatable, real-world individuals. Yes, they are lying to each other, but they look and sound like people the audience may be familiar with. From a police officer to an In-N-Out burger flipper, it is refreshing to watch a reality show that does not solely parade influencers and media personalities.

The genre of reality television needs to move away from its fixation on vanity and appearance. Too often, the premise of popular shows revolves around how attractive the contestants are, rather than appreciating the values and qualities that should truly matter.

The contestants represent a diverse range of ages, races and life experiences, lending authenticity to their interactions. At a time when many reality shows face criticism for overlooking diversity, it is promising to see one that finally gets it right.

As players were eliminated, many took a moment to reflect. Not just on the money they lost, but on what they had waiting for them back home. Surrounded by deceit, several contestants spoke about missing their families, friendships and selves outside of the game.

As viewers watch players crack under pressure, “Million Dollar Secret” leaves the audience wondering if the million-dollar prize is truly worth the cost of trust and friendship. The show challenges the boundaries of what reality television can be, proving that quick thinking and intelligence can be just as compelling as manufactured drama.

