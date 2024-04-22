Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
‘Yo soy Bessie Rhodes’: Parents demand District 65 keep K-8 bilingual school open
April 23, 2024
District 65 board hears updates on dual language program, 5th Ward school
April 22, 2024
SJP, EJP and JVP resolution demands NU divest from companies with ties to Israel, protect student speech
April 22, 2024
Trending Stories
1
2139 Views
Judge sides with NU, Evanston, dismisses 3 counts in Ryan Field case
Shun Graves, Assistant Photo Editor • April 19, 2024
2
1409 Views
Activist groups seek to show admitted students ‘real’ NU with protests across campus for divestment, support for Palestinians
Beatrice Villaflor and Jerry Wu April 15, 2024
3
1240 Views
NU SJP protests at The Rock in solidarity with Columbia students after mass arrests
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • April 19, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

NU Hillel hosts community Seder for Passover to celebrate traditions, Jewish experience

Students+enjoyed+a+Passover+Seder+with+the+NU+Hillel+community.
Kelley Lu/The Daily Northwestern
Students enjoyed a Passover Seder with the NU Hillel community.
Kelley Lu, Assistant Campus Editor
April 22, 2024

Traditional Passover foods, drinks and flowers decorated tables at NU Hillel during the community Seder to mark the first night of Passover Monday. 

Seder is a traditional meal celebrated with songs and prayers and traditionally held with friends and family on the first two nights of Passover. This year, NU Hillel organized a Traditional Seder and a Reform Seder featuring social justice themes.

The holiday retells and celebrates the story of Jewish liberation from Egyptian slavery over 3,000 years ago. The Haggadah, a Jewish text read throughout the night, guides the order of the feast, starting with Kadesh, the blessing over wine, and ending with Nirtzah, expressions of hopes and prayers.

The tradition is to tell the story in first-person to relive the Exodus together as a community and be “connected to the Jewish story throughout time and space,” according to NU Hillel’s website. 

Weinberg sophomore and NU Hillel religious and spiritual life co-chair Haley Shamah said Hillel’s staff works to foster a community and provide resources for students to celebrate Passover and recreate the family experience associated with Seders.

Some Jewish students do not celebrate Passover at home with Passover Seders, Shamah said, but Hillel hopes to provide the space for all students to come together to try the custom and celebrate the holiday together. 

“Obviously, nothing will compare to the traditions that you’re used to at home and home-cooked food,” Shamah said. “Our hope is that the community that we build at Hillel and the broader Northwestern community will definitely be a fun substitute.”

NU Hillel staff works with NU Dining to provide Kosher Passover meals, according to Shamah. Monday’s Seder menu featured traditional dishes such as chicken matzo ball soup, eggplant schnitzel and chocolate chiffon cake. 

Shamah said food is central to the celebration.

“Passover food is a way for me to connect with my heritage,” Shamah said. “I’ve taken that opportunity in that platform to share with my fellow classmates some of the Seder traditions we do at home.”

Communication sophomore Roie Dahan’s family tradition begins Seder with chraime, a Moroccan fish dish he says is nostalgic for him. 

After coming to NU, Dahan said he’s learned about different songs, prayers and foods being a Sephardic Jew among the majority Ashkenazi Jewish community at the University. 

“It’s really interesting to hear how things are done here versus how I’m used to doing it. In my strain of Judaism, we’re allowed to eat grains and rice during Passover, whereas the Ashkenazi Jews don’t,” Dahan said. “A big part of my Seder at home is rice and dishes with grain, so I do kind of miss that.” 

Spending her first Passover without her family, Communication freshman Amanda Swickle said she finds community within Hillel. 

Swickle said she appreciates that Hillel provides immersive programming to still have the “full experience” of Passover.

“It’s been a little bit hard thinking about not being with my family, but honestly the whole community has turned into my second family,” Swickle said. “Walking into the Hillel building and seeing how many people signed up to be here is really special.” 

Students of all grades will be leading class-specific Seders on Tuesday at Hillel. Swickle said that she looks forward to the Tuesday Seder to celebrate with close friends and meet new people. 

“It’ll be really fun and just another way that spreads community and be with people that I love in a place that I love,” Swickle said. 

Email: [email protected] 

X: @kelleylu_

Related Stories:

Passover seders in Evanston display ‘reform’ and ‘reconstruction’ of traditions for some

‘An experience in collective memory’: Students find community in Passover celebrations

Students participate in Passover seder traditions on campus and at home
More to Discover
More in Campus
Northwestern offers financial aid for NU programs, Global Engagement Studies Institute, Northwestern exchanges and affiliated programs. For unaffiliated programs, only scholarships are available.
The Daily Explains: Options for saving money before and during studying abroad
Student journalists Nicole Markus, Alyce Brown, Divya Bhardwaj and Cole Reynolds investigated hazing within NU’s football program in summer 2023.
Four reporters from The Daily Northwestern win Illinois Journalists of the Year for hazing investigation
The University released a statement Sunday afternoon following misinformation regarding Dean of Students Mona Dugo’s presence at an April 15 rally.
University releases statement on April 15 demonstration following Free Beacon article
Alumni enjoyed a catered lunch to the sounds of smooth jazz between lectures.
Alumni spend A Day With Northwestern learning about AI, astronomy, NU Football
GREENOUT also featured live music from student bands like NU Mariachi.
ASG Sustainability Committee’s GREENOUT festival returns, promotes sustainability
Murad discussed the importance of holding perpetrators of sexual violence accountable during international conflict.
Nobel laureate Nadia Murad discusses advocacy for survivors of genocide, sexual assault
More in Events
Menstrual Equity Activists and Saalt provided a workshop on sustainable menstrual products.
Menstrual Equity Activists, Saalt host workshop on sustainable menstruation
Lisa Battisfore shared warning signs of crisis pregnancy centers and its prevalence in Chicagoland.
Reproductive Transparency Now founder Lisa Battisfore criticizes Chicago anti-abortion clinics, advocates for bodily autonomy at SAAM event
At a talk by Palestinian queer, trans activist Yaffa on Monday, there was art and books being sold, all proceeds going to people in need in Gaza.
‘If you remove queer Palestinians, there is no movement’: Yaffa discusses Palestinian, queer liberation
Henna on a hand.
‘Your time here at Northwestern is supposed to be meant for you’: MENA and Arab students reflect on importance of Arab Heritage Month
Photographer and journalist Yong Nam Lee spoke about the mistreatment of Korean comfort women in U.S. camptowns at the conference.
NU hosts Korean adoption conference unveiling global impact, enduring legacies
A name tag reading “Zijin Zeng” lies to the left of a laptop.
Northwestern hosts 21st Model UN conference for high school students
More in Latest Stories
An assortment of bottles and cans that contain condiments.
Illinois Senate passes bill banning brominated vegetable oil, other food additives
Coach Ben Greenspan surveys the field.
Big Ten Baseball Recap: Northwestern drops series sweep to Illinois
Junior linebacker Braydon Brus looks to make a play during Saturday’s final spring practice. Brus forced two fumbles on kickoff coverage last season.
Football: Northwestern’s Braydon Brus looks to jump into Mike linebacker spot
Coach Chris Collins lands Fairfield guard Jalen Leach in his first big offseason move. Leach averaged 16.2 points per game last season
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern acquires Fairfield guard Jalen Leach
People look at one another while holding a sign that reads “We demand ceasefire now.”
Evanston Ceasefire coalition clashes with City Council over resolution
Fanny (Communication sophomore Faith Walh) and members of the ensemble dance together on the stage of Ethel M. Barber Theater.
‘How to Know the Wild Flowers: A Map’ encourages healing through nature
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in