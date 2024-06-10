Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
Kathryn Hahn declares class of 2024 “worthy of celebration” in commencement address
June 10, 2024
Pro-Palestinian graduates walk out of 2024 Commencement Ceremony in solidarity with Gaza
June 9, 2024
‘Wildcats should have wild dreams:’ Nikki Okrah delivers optimistic 2024 Weinberg Convocation address
June 9, 2024
Trending Stories
1
460 Views
NU announces plans to prevent disruptions at commencement
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • June 4, 2024
2
316 Views
Pro-Palestinian graduates walk out of 2024 Commencement Ceremony in solidarity with Gaza
Shannon Tyler, Summer Editor in Chief • June 9, 2024
3
251 Views
Kathryn Hahn declares class of 2024 “worthy of celebration” in commencement address
Lucas Kim, Print Managing Editor • June 10, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Kathryn Hahn declares class of 2024 “worthy of celebration” in commencement address

Northwestern%E2%80%99s+class+of+2024+is+made+up+of+7%2C720+undergraduate+and+graduate+students.
Lucas Kim/The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern’s class of 2024 is made up of 7,720 undergraduate and graduate students.
Lucas Kim, Print Managing Editor
June 10, 2024

“Special,” “golden,” “together” — all words used to describe the class of 2024 by various speakers during Northwestern’s 166th Annual Commencement Ceremony at the United Center Sunday.

Many of this year’s graduating class, made up of 7,720 undergraduate and graduate students, began their college experience online, with some attending their first in-person class sophomore year.

Commencement speaker Kathryn Hahn (Communication ’95) lauded the students’ arduous, yet fulfilling journeys during her commencement address.

“You’ve been having to navigate this crazy, accelerating landscape of anger, polarity and comments and just staring at your own faces, shouting into the void,” Hahn said. “You and your class are going through something together that is once in a lifetime and worthy of celebration.”

A critically acclaimed actress and comedian, Hahn is known for her performances in TV series and films such as “WandaVision,” “Bad Moms,” “Glass Onion” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse,” among others.

Fittingly, Hahn leaned on her humor to connect with an audience filled with graduates, alumni, faculty, family and friends.

“The almost-official alums of Northwestern University, congratulations,” Hahn said. “I say almost-official alums because no matter what happens today, you aren’t official until they start asking you for money.”

Hahn also encouraged graduates to find beauty in chaos and embrace their own artist in secret, something that involves “(knowing) who you are and what you want.”

The actress — who said she met her future husband in Hinman Dining Hall her freshman year — cited poet William Blake to remind students that they have sole control over how they react to life’s challenges.

“The most important thing of any generation to discover is if you change your attitude, you change everything,” Hahn said. “You get to decide what resides in your soul. You get to decide whether or not to make it beautiful.”

Hahn was one of four individuals receiving honorary doctorate degrees from University President Michael Schill for contributions to their respective fields. Alongside Hahn, tennis trailblazer Katrina Adams, renowned reporter David Barstow (Medill ’86) and acclaimed physicist David Reitze (Weinberg ’83) were recognized Sunday. 

Schill, in his second NU commencement ceremony, applauded the graduates for their courage while sustaining their academic careers under exceptional circumstances, particularly the pandemic.  

“You endured. You are here,” Schill said. “You, the class of 2024, have a unique and powerful perspective on the world. What you have learned, what you have experienced will give you the tools to make change.”

Shortly following Schill’s welcoming remarks, Board of Trustees Chair Peter Barris (McCormick ’74) began his greeting address, during which approximately 50 graduating students silently walked out of the ceremony, some carrying Palestinian flags. 

The students left the arena to join a growing group of family and community members across the street in the University’s designated “free speech zone,” which was announced Tuesday as a measure against potential disruptions during Graduation Weekend events.

Following Hahn’s address and the conferral of doctorate degrees, Kellogg graduate student speaker Shalom Ikhena shared the importance of student contributions to society in her commencement remarks.

Ikhena, a citizen of Abuja, Nigeria, called on fellow graduates to search for their overarching purpose beyond just their individual goals. 

“I have spent the last two years doing what I believe is the work of my lifetime,” Ikhena said. “And that is to learn about ourselves just enough that we can truly serve this world better. To find out how our individual pieces fit the puzzle of something that needs to be healed in the world.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @lucaskim_15

Related Stories: 

‘Wildcats should have wild dreams:’ Nikki Okrah delivers optimistic 2024 Weinberg Convocation address

NU announces plans to prevent disruptions at commencement

Award-winning actress Kathryn Hahn to give 2024 Commencement speech

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus
The protest outside the United Center in the University’s designated “free speech zone” saw over 100 people, including graduates who walked out, family members and community members.
Pro-Palestinian graduates walk out of 2024 Commencement Ceremony in solidarity with Gaza
Nikki Okrah (Weinberg ’11), Weinberg’s Convocation speaker, founded Chaku Foods in hopes of giving back to her home country Ghana.
‘Wildcats should have wild dreams:’ Nikki Okrah delivers optimistic 2024 Weinberg Convocation address
Commencement will be held June 9 at the United Center.
NU announces plans to prevent disruptions at commencement
NUGW union members gathered outside of Rebecca Crown Center to deliver an open letter to University administration calling for adequate funding resources for graduate students.
‘No funding cuts, no more lies’: NU Graduate Workers march after University withdraws fellowship funding
Though the annual rainbow light display on Deering Library has been canceled, students can still participate in different Pride Month events on campus.
Pride Month despite the lights: How students will be celebrating without Deering display
Over the last two years, visiting scholars have arrived from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Turkey and Ukraine.
The Daily Explains: What is the Scholars at Risk program, and how will NU provide new scholarships to Palestinian students and faculty?
More in Events
Mariachi NU was centerstage in the Louis Room around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
ASG Cultural Summit showcases music groups, affinity organizations
Weinberg senior Lena Rhie examined the opinions of Asian American interest organizations on the topic of race-conscious admissions policies being overturned.
Asian American Studies Program students present projects at annual senior symposium
Around 400 students gathered on Tech Plaza for the start of MSAB’s Engineering Week.
MSAB’s Engineering Week celebrates McCormick students and clubs
Maira Khwaja and Andrew Fan from the Invisible Institute spoke about their Asian identities and organizing work in Chicago.
APAC hosts Pulitzer Prize-winning Invisible Institute panelists as spring speakers
Medill senior and former Daily staffer Kadin Mills presenting his research poster.
Center for Native American and Indigenous Research hosts 6th annual symposium on ‘Indigenous Futures’
Attendees made flower bouquets as part of Wednesday’s Maifest celebration.
German Undergraduate Advisory Board, McCormick Global Initiatives host Maifest
More in Latest Stories
Each summer, Evanston organizations put together programs to offer residents, especially students, free meals.
Evanston summer programs offer free meals, produce for youth
Scales in front of a redlined Evanston.
The Daily Explains: Contextualizing the Evanston reparations lawsuit
People sit in chairs, some holding up a sign that reads “Justice for Wesley.”
Wesley Avenue apartment tenants file lawsuit against property owners, managers
Perry: A little humility goes a long way
Perry: A little humility goes a long way
Brew, Hou, Leung, Pandey: On being scared to tweet and the pressure to market yourself as a student journalist
Brew, Hou, Leung, Pandey: On being scared to tweet and the pressure to market yourself as a student journalist
Haner: A love letter to the multimedia room
Haner: A love letter to the multimedia room
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in