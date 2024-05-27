Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
ASG Cultural Summit showcases music groups, affinity organizations
May 27, 2024
SWAN travels around the world for third annual Kresgepalooza
May 27, 2024
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern falls 14-13 to No. 2 Boston College in national championship battle
May 26, 2024
Trending Stories
1
3460 Views
Descendants of Evanston residents file federal class action suit against reparations program
William Tong, City Editor • May 24, 2024
2
2140 Views
University President Michael Schill tried to walk a thin line in his remarks before congress. He still faces dissatisfaction from dueling camps.
Samantha Powers and Jacob Wendler May 24, 2024
3
816 Views
NU SJP, JVP, Divestment Coalition release statement on University President Michael Schill's congressional testimony
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • May 24, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

ASG Cultural Summit showcases music groups, affinity organizations

Mariachi+NU+was+centerstage+in+the+Louis+Room+around+12%3A30+p.m.+Saturday.
Isaiah Steinberg/The Daily Northwestern
Mariachi NU was centerstage in the Louis Room around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Isaiah Steinberg, Copy Editor
May 27, 2024

The Associated Student Government’s Spring Cultural Summit brought live music, activities and cultural exchange to Norris University Center on Saturday.

Complete with a stage, multicultural coloring books, online crossword puzzles, tables for affinity groups and Greek food, the Louis Room housed the summit. It was organized by ASG’s Justice and Inclusion Committee.

“The mission of the Cultural Summit is to bring together a bunch of cultural orgs and showcase some of the events and activities for their culture,” said Weinberg freshman and ASG co-Executive Officer of Justice & Inclusion Catherine Ndovu.

The Spring Cultural Summit was initially planned for April 7 but was rescheduled due to an issue with the room reservation, Ndovu said.

ASG hosted its first Cultural Summit in November. Weinberg sophomore and co-Executive Officer of Justice & Inclusion Malik Rice said ASG plans to host one summit per year in the future, as several organizations were unavailable to participate during Spring Quarter. While 10 groups signed up to table or perform, only six attended.

The summit featured performances from Latin Music Ensemble, Northwestern Community Ensemble, Starlight and Mariachi NU. Vibrant Colors Collective and the Greek American Legacy Association promoted their organizations at the event.

Weinberg junior Patrick Reyna performed as a part of both Latin Music Ensemble and Mariachi NU.

“I’m happy that ASG is committing to spending some of their funds to promote the cultural groups on campus,” Reyna said. “I’m really happy that we had the opportunity to perform here.”

The Justice & Inclusion Committee received $9,750 in funding from ASG’s Student Activities Finance Committee for the two Cultural Summits this year. The committee will receive $10,500 to host one summit next year, according to Weinberg sophomore and ASG Co-President Ty’Shea Woods.

Communication junior Ciel McDaniels, who recently performed at Dillo Day, took the stage representing Starlight — NU’s student-run record label — and shared his upcoming rap songs.

“Giving a space for people to represent where they come from, or what a whole organization stands for — I think that’s really powerful,” McDaniels said. “That’s really what makes art so powerful, because it’s coming from different places.”

He added that it is imperative for students to learn about other cultures as part of a complete education.

Rice said the J&I Committee began planning the Spring Cultural Summit in early March. Unlike the Fall Cultural Summit, the Spring Summit offered a rehearsal room for performers and lasted two and a half hours instead of four.

Moving forward, Ndovu and Rice said they hope the Cultural Summit will be held in Fall Quarter, when students tend to be more open and available to try new activities.

“Every culture deserves to be learned about,” Rice said. “We’re at a place committed to learning. I think learning outside the classroom is just as important, if not more important, than learning in the classroom.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @IsaiahStei27

Related Stories:

ASG Cultural Summit promotes bonding beyond barriers

NU’s third annual Festival of Languages and Cultures spotlights linguistic, cultural diversity on campus

‘Your time here at Northwestern is supposed to be meant for you’: MENA and Arab students reflect on importance of Arab Heritage Month

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Administration
Schill addressed issues of antisemitism and free speech at a Thursday morning hearing hosted by the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.
NU SJP, JVP, Divestment Coalition release statement on University President Michael Schill's congressional testimony
Rep. Burgess Owens (R-Utah) displays a check for $600 million to Northwestern from “Qatar-related sources.” The Qatar Foundation, which fully funds NU’S Doha campus, said it doesn’t attempt to influence University decisions after University President Michael Schill’s Thursday congressional hearing.
Qatar Foundation denies influencing NU decisions after Congressional hearing
Schill defended his decision to negotiate with pro-Palestinian activists and emphasized his commitment to free speech and student safety Thursday morning.
University President Michael Schill tried to walk a thin line in his remarks before congress. He still faces dissatisfaction from dueling camps.
ASG passed legislation supporting the Pride House, an initiative for LGBTQ+ affinity housing on campus.
LGBTQ+ affinity housing resolution passes in ASG, aims to foster community, provide support
Schill faced more than three hours of questioning from lawmakers on Capitol Hill Thursday morning alongside leaders from UCLA and Rutgers about his response to a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus.
University President Michael Schill addresses Congressional testimony in Thursday evening message
University President Michael Schill testified in front of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce on Thursday morning.
University President Michael Schill testifies before House Committee on Education
More in Campus
In Spring Quarter, Greenwell showed a preview of the documentary to students at a South Area residential event.
‘Hearing Silences’ highlights experiences of Black female faculty at Northwestern
Schill kicked off his testimony before Congress alongside the leaders of UCLA and Rutgers at a Thursday morning hearing on antisemitism.
Schill announces new measures to combat antisemitism in opening statements before House committee
Ahead of University President Michael Schill’s appearance at Congress on Thursday morning, The Daily has compiled a summation of the first two hearings on antisemitism on college campuses.
The Daily Explains: As NU President Michael Schill prepares to testify, here’s a look at how other college presidents have fared at antisemitism congressional hearings
McLain gained fame at NU after wearing a neon suit to the ‘Cats Retro Night basketball game against Maryland Jan. 17.
Glowing personality: ‘Highlighter Kid’ Sam McLain is dressed to impress
Eig won the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Biography for his sixth book, “King: A Life.”
Pulitzer Prize winner, Medill alum Jonathan Eig seeks to tell ‘ambitious’ stories through biography
Hobson poses with her artwork.
Q&A: Feminist-in-Residence Kyrin Hobson shares the inspiration behind her artwork
More in Events
Weinberg senior Lena Rhie examined the opinions of Asian American interest organizations on the topic of race-conscious admissions policies being overturned.
Asian American Studies Program students present projects at annual senior symposium
Around 400 students gathered on Tech Plaza for the start of MSAB’s Engineering Week.
MSAB’s Engineering Week celebrates McCormick students and clubs
Maira Khwaja and Andrew Fan from the Invisible Institute spoke about their Asian identities and organizing work in Chicago.
APAC hosts Pulitzer Prize-winning Invisible Institute panelists as spring speakers
Medill senior and former Daily staffer Kadin Mills presenting his research poster.
Center for Native American and Indigenous Research hosts 6th annual symposium on ‘Indigenous Futures’
Attendees made flower bouquets as part of Wednesday’s Maifest celebration.
German Undergraduate Advisory Board, McCormick Global Initiatives host Maifest
Author Quan Zhou spoke about her experiences growing up in Spain on Thursday.
Author Quan Zhou talks Asian stereotypes, Qingtianese identity
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in