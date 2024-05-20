Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
In Focus: McCormick students allege misconduct, differential treatment from Segal shop professional
May 21, 2024
District 65 Board hears 5th Ward school naming update, presentation on individualized education services
May 21, 2024
District 65 Board to vote on resolution on potential Bessie Rhodes closure
May 21, 2024
Trending Stories
1
3551 Views
Dillo Day preview: What to know about ‘Camp Dillo’ lineup featuring Swae Lee
Jillian Moore, Assistant Arts and Entertainment Editor • May 16, 2024
2
2679 Views
NU officials address community concerns about Dillo Day, Ryan Field
Hannah Webster, Assistant City Editor • May 16, 2024
3
1152 Views
In Focus: Students detail harmful financial impact of NU scholarship displacement policies
Olatunji Osho-Williams, Senior Staffer • May 16, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Asian American Studies Program students present projects at annual senior symposium

Weinberg+senior+Lena+Rhie+examined+the+opinions+of+Asian+American+interest+organizations+on+the+topic+of+race-conscious+admissions+policies+being+overturned.
Jerry Wu/The Daily Northwestern
Weinberg senior Lena Rhie examined the opinions of Asian American interest organizations on the topic of race-conscious admissions policies being overturned.
Jerry Wu, Assistant Campus Editor
May 20, 2024

Community members gathered at Harris Hall to hear Asian American Studies Program students showcase their theses and capstone projects at the annual senior symposium Monday.

A panel of four seniors presented their research on everything from Generation Z Asian American voting habits to ways to improve elder care for Asian Americans. Attendees were given the chance to ask questions following each presentation.

For her project, Weinberg senior Lena Rhie examined the opinions of Asian Americans following last year’s Supreme Court decision to rule race-based affirmative action admission policies as unconstitutional.

Through close examination of amicus briefs filed by Asian American interest organizations, Rhie said many organizations struggled to consider both factors of racial diversity and discrimination in the discussion of overturning race-conscious policies.

“I argue that, in order to advance Asian American civil rights, as these organizations have set out to do, we must look outside of the legal system and have more nuanced conversations about diversity and discrimination beyond that,” Rhie said.

Rhie said many colleges and universities included a diversity statement in this year’s college admission application cycle to give students more autonomy over what information to reveal to admissions officers.

She said she plans to work in a college admissions office in the future, where she hopes to create change in the application process by understanding the decisions made.

Weinberg senior Neha Ramani presented her research on the voting habits of Gen Z Asian Americans at Northwestern through a compilation of student interviews.

“I chose this demographic specifically because I noticed the gap in the existing literature on the political habits and motivations of both Gen Z and Asian Americans,” Ramani said. “These are understudied demographics.”

Ramani surveyed study participants on pan-ethnic identity, political needs and representation. As Gen Z Asian Americans become a growing voter bloc, many students revealed their desire to vote to see their values and interests represented in their government, she said.

However, Ramani said many respondents did not find the term Asian American “politically useful” because they did not see a “clear bloc of Asian American specific voting issues,” which influence the treatment of other marginalized groups.

Weinberg senior Suzie Bian also discussed her thesis on how to navigate elder care for Asian Americans in the U.S. Investigating literary and film representations of Asian American elder care, she emphasized the need for cultural humility, rather than cultural competence, for treatment methods used by healthcare professionals.

Bian added that practicing cultural humility requires practitioners to acknowledge a patient’s history, identity and background, and allows room for storytelling and preservation of memories.

Panel members, including Medill senior and former Daily staffer April Li, mentioned that they have been involved in AASP since their freshman year.

Li’s project entailed a literary analysis of historical fiction novels about the 1989 Tiananmen Square Protests written by North American sino-diasporic authors. In novels like “Little Gods” and “Do Not Say We Have Nothing,” Li examined the topics of time, memory and silence within diasporic Asian American politics.

“I hope this can bring us to see these narratives and doorways upon each other that allows us to move between moments in time and space and revisit the past,” Li said.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @Jerrwu

Related Stories:

—  Fourth annual Umbrella Arts Festival celebrates Asian diaspora cultures, art

—  Asian American, Latino and Latina Studies programs continue to push for departmentalization status

—  Asian American Studies Program senior symposium spotlights student projects

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus
Around 400 students gathered on Tech Plaza for the start of MSAB’s Engineering Week.
MSAB’s Engineering Week celebrates McCormick students and clubs
In Focus: As Northwestern considers another decade in Qatar, some NU-Q students say campus falls short of promises
In Focus: As Northwestern considers another decade in Qatar, some NU-Q students say campus falls short of promises
University President Michael Schill will testify before Congress Thursday.
What to Watch For: University President Michael Schill gears up for congressional testimony
Students enjoy an evening of dress-up and dancing with members of their affinity groups.
Student organizations host affinity formals to find, foster community
Maira Khwaja and Andrew Fan from the Invisible Institute spoke about their Asian identities and organizing work in Chicago.
APAC hosts Pulitzer Prize-winning Invisible Institute panelists as spring speakers
Medill senior and former Daily staffer Kadin Mills presenting his research poster.
Center for Native American and Indigenous Research hosts 6th annual symposium on ‘Indigenous Futures’
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in