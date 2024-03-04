Award-winning actress Kathryn Hahn to give 2024 Commencement speech

Actress and comedian Kathryn Hahn (Communication ’95) will give the 2024 Commencement address at Northwestern, the University announced in a Saturday press release.

Hahn is famous for her performances in multiple TV series, including “Tiny Beautiful Things,” “WandaVision,” “The Shrink Next Door,” “I Love Dick” and her own production, “Mrs. Fletcher.”

Soon, she will reprise her “WandaVision” role of Agatha Harkness to star in the Marvel/Disney+ limited series “Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.”

Hahn has also graced the silver screen, featuring in movies including “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “Private Life,” the “Bad Moms” franchise, “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse” and “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.”

Hahn has won Best Villain and Best Fight at the MTV Movie + TV Awards, an Ensemble Cast Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, a Female Stars of the Year award at CinemaCon, and more. She has been nominated in the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Primetime Emmy Awards, the Critics Choice Awards and the Gotham Awards.

Hahn announced her speakership to the Class of 2024 in a video that played Saturday night at the senior class formal at the Theater on the Lake in Chicago.

“I’m going to be your commencement speaker — ta-da!” she quipped in the video. “To me, it really is like my greatest role that I’ve ever got a chance to play.”

In another video posted to the official NU Instagram, Hahn sported sandals and socks as she walked her dogs and joked about being famous for stealing a soda from Norris University Center during her time at NU.

Hahn also visited NU as A&O Productions’ 2021 celebrity speaker.

Hahn will receive an honorary Doctor of Arts degree at the ceremony, adding to her theater degree from NU and her Masters in Fine Arts from the Yale School of Drama.

