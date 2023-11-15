2024 Commencement to be held at the United Center

Amid ongoing debate over plans to rebuild Ryan Field, Northwestern announced that its 2024 Commencement will take place at the United Center in Chicago Sunday, June 9.

Individual school convocations will remain on the Evanston campus, according to a Wednesday news release.

The ceremony will include a speech by University President Michael Schill, a student speaker and a commencement speaker, who has yet to be announced. Last year’s commencement speaker was Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The commencement is usually held at Northwestern’s football stadium in Evanston. City Council tabled a vote Monday on three ordinances related to the stadium’s construction, pushing the vote to a special meeting Nov. 20 in light of a proposed memorandum of understanding released by the city last week.

Although rebuild plans for Ryan Field have yet to be confirmed, the University’s goal in securing the United Center as a commencement venue is to ensure that students and their families have a secure graduation location and allow the University to continue its graduation planning while continuing to respect Evanston’s approval process, according to the release.

“We’re thrilled to call the United Center home for Commencement 2024,” Executive Director for Student Transition Experiences Matt Lengen said in the release. “The United Center is one of Chicago’s most iconic venues, and it will be a memorable setting to recognize the accomplishments of our graduating students.”

