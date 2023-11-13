Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
42° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Student organizations talk NU community benefits agreement for the Ryan Field rebuild
November 13, 2023
Captured: Northwestern advances to NCAA Tournament quarterfinals after 3-0 win
November 13, 2023
Captured: Northwestern stuns the crowd with decisive 24-10 away victory
November 13, 2023
Trending Stories
1
2755 Views
Pritzker professor files federal age discrimination lawsuit against NU
Selena Kuznikov and Jacob Wendler November 8, 2023
2
1831 Views
Students protest in front of Tech, demand NU divest from companies with ties to Israel
Samantha Powers, Senior Staffer • November 10, 2023
3
1184 Views
Some Evanston shops see ‘disconcerting’ sales slump ahead of holiday shopping season
Shun Graves, Reporter • November 7, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Student organizations talk NU community benefits agreement for the Ryan Field rebuild

Evanston+residents+and+Northwestern+residents+protested+calling+for+a+community+benefits+agreement+in+September.
Daily file photo by Sonya Dymova
Evanston residents and Northwestern residents protested calling for a community benefits agreement in September.
Selena Kuznikov, Print Managing Editor
November 13, 2023

After months of contentious talks, protests and votes, City Council is finally set to vote on two ordinances Monday: one that rezones Ryan Field to allow for public-facing concerts and another for the proposed rebuild of the stadium itself.

While many of the project’s most vocal opponents have been Evanston residents, several student activist groups at Northwestern have also spoken out against the controversial rebuild. 

Northwestern announced a proposed community benefits agreement ― a legally enforceable contract between a party that wants to develop property and those parties that would be impacted by the development ― just hours before the Oct. 30 City Council meeting.

While Evanston residents had been calling for the CBA for months, residents of the city and students alike have criticized the agreement for its lack of community input and what they sey are unclear enforcement measures.

Northwestern University Graduate Workers member Adam Goldsmith said the agreement feels “really rushed.” He said City Council should either table or reject the ordinance in order to allow community groups and stakeholders to review the CBA and continue negotiations.

“This is a very one-sided deal where, in essence, everything from Northwestern is voluntary and contingent upon what they want to do, but everything for the residents and for the city of Evanston is mandatory,” Goldsmith said. “That’s not a good faith fair deal.”

NUGW is one of several NU and Evanston-based organizations part of the Northwestern Accountability Alliance. The Community Alliance for Better Government, the Most Livable City Association, Reclaim Evanston, Fossil Free Northwestern and Students Organizing for Labor Rights are all a part of NAA. 

NAA organized a rally in September calling for the city to require a CBA as part of the rebuild project.

“The first thing we need to recognize is that we are Evanstonians — Northwestern is part of Evanston,” Communication senior and Fossil Free Northwestern member Jordan Muhammad said at the rally. “This can’t just be a top down benefits situation. We as Northwestern students need to find more opportunities to be in partnership with the Evanston community.”

At the Oct. 30 City Council meeting, councilmembers were split 4-4 on whether or not to introduce the rezoning ordinance, which would permit NU to host concerts at the stadium. Mayor Daniel Biss broke a tie to introduce the ordinance.

Weinberg sophomore Anusha Kumar — a member of Fossil Free NU and SOLR — said the University should have released the proposal earlier to allow councilmembers, Evanston residents and NU students more time reviewing the package.

“I think that was obviously done for a reason: to make this decision-making process a lot more inaccessible to all of the stakeholders, including the over 100 community members who made public comment at the last City Council meeting,” she said. 

In the CBA, NU promises $100 million toward different city initiatives like affordable housing, education and economic development over 10 years.

Goldsmith said the document specifies NU will either partially or entirely control how money is distributed, which decenters community voices and does not allow equal input between NU and stakeholders.

“There’s so many long-term ramifications,” Goldsmith said. “We can’t rush this, and community groups need to be at very least involved, if not at the center of this process.” 

Kumar said in order for the CBA to be effective, the University needs to have conversations with different community stakeholders and make sure that Black, brown and other marginalized voices are being heard and represented throughout the process. 

While NU engages in some outreach to the Evanston community, most students “don’t really understand the place that they live in,” she said. A CBA would incentivize students and the University to build better relationships and partnerships with Evanston residents, according to Kumar.

“The point of a community benefits agreement is for it to be a conversation between people in the community and the University,” she said. “And that really has not happened. They need to make sure that they’re actually listening to the community as opposed to just kind of making those decisions on their own.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @selenakuznikov

Related Stories:

The Daily Explains: NU proposed a community benefits agreement for the Rebuild Ryan Field project. What’s in it? 

The Daily Explains: What is a Community Benefits Agreement?  

City Council, residents respond to Northwestern community benefits agreement
More to Discover
More in Campus
Students clubs, like Consultants Advising Student Enterprises and Global Research and Consulting Group, have rigorous and selective application criteria.
Northwestern students reflect on competitive club culture
One NU study found all-nighters can have antidepressant effects that last for several days.
Research Roundup: NU researchers drive breakthroughs in climate, health
Student protesters lay in front of the Technological Institute Thursday morning. Students walking to and from class stepped around or over the protesters, while some stopped to observe or film the event.
Students protest in front of Tech, demand NU divest from companies with ties to Israel
Medill Profs. Arionne Nettles, Peter Slevin and Karen Springen are three of many that have reported and written while teaching at Northwestern.
Double duty: From The New Yorker to WBEZ, Medill professors balance teaching and reporting
Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President and CEO Patrick Harker spoke at the Kellogg Global Hub Wednesday evening.
Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker talks economics of transportation infrastructure
NU Graduate Workers planned to present its economic proposals at the Nov. 14 meeting.
NU cancels full-day bargaining session with graduate workers
More in Latest Stories
Junior guard Hailey Weaver leaps to contest a pass. Weaver had 15 points in Northwestern’s 87-69 win over Omaha.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern showed flashes of consistency on both ends in 18-point win over Omaha
Sixth-year quarterback Ben Bryant celebrates with junior offensive lineman Josh Thompson. Bryant finished with three total touchdowns in his return.
“Alright, I’m back”: Quarterback Ben Bryant returns from injury, leads Northwestern to 24-10 victory over Wisconsin
“Changing Times,” which opened to the public on Sunday, is the Evanston History Center’s new exhibit celebrating their 125th anniversary.
Evanston History Center commemorates 125th anniversary
Two wrestlers are joined in a neutral position as the coach in the back holds their arms up.
Wrestling: Northwestern takes two titles and nine podium finishes at Michigan State Open
Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss addresses the crowd. From left to right: Josina Morita, Biss, Gregory Lisinski, Brian Beatty, Will Candelario, Christine Candelario.
Evanston celebrates Veterans Day with ceremony in front of Fountain Square Memorial
Junior Ava Earl qualifies for nationals, leading the Cats’ to a third place finish at the NCAA Midwest Regionals.
Cross Country: Northwestern places third at Midwest regionals, Earl qualifies for NCAA Championships
More in Top Stories
Connections for the Homeless’ Winter Warmth event provided participants ample winter gear, including heavy winter coats and snow boots.
Connections for the Homeless’ annual winter gear distribution helps individuals gear up for the cold
A person in purple and white tackles another player in red, who is running with a football.
Football: Northwestern’s stifling defense silences Wisconsin crowd in 24-10 road victory
Northwestern’s defense celebrates following a stop. Interim head coach David Braun’s defense came up with stop after stop against Wisconsin in Northwestern’s 24-10 win Saturday.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 24, Wisconsin 10
Evanston/Skokie District 65 parents attended the Two-Way Immersion program information session at Dawes Elementary School.
D65 discusses bilingual curriculum at TWI night, middle school program remains under question
Interim head coach David Braun and senior linebacker Owen Bergin stand outside the tunnel at Ryan Field.
Football: With his homecoming on the horizon, David Braun’s high-rising tale continues writing itself
Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss. Parielle Davis, chair of the committee, said she believes Biss mishandled discussions with NU about the new stadium.
‘Better than Biss’ political committee seeks 2025 challengers for Mayor Daniel Biss
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in