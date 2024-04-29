Subscribe
The Daily Northwestern
Live updates: Encampment continues on Deering Meadow
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
Live: Deering Meadow encampment continues
Latest Stories
Captured: Deering Meadow encampment reaches fourth night
April 29, 2024
While some Jewish students support pro-Palestine encampment, others express discomfort and safety concerns with ongoing demonstration
April 29, 2024
Interim addendum about protests comes as Schill’s tenure stresses free speech
April 29, 2024
Trending Stories
1
24337 Views
Live: Pro-Palestine encampment remains on Deering Meadow
The Daily Northwestern staff, updated 1:45 4/29/24 • April 25, 2024
2
4662 Views
Northwestern student activists set up encampment on Deering Meadow
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • April 25, 2024
3
3098 Views
24 Northwestern academics sign petition to boycott Columbia events following mass arrests
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • April 24, 2024
Captured: Deering Meadow encampment reaches fourth night

Hundreds+of+posters+line+the+fence+between+Deering+Meadow+and+Sheridan+Road.+The+collection+includes+handmade+artwork%2C+flags+and+an+assortment+of+printed+flyers.
Henry Frieman/The Daily Northwestern
Hundreds of posters line the fence between Deering Meadow and Sheridan Road. The collection includes handmade artwork, flags and an assortment of printed flyers.
Henry Frieman and David Samson
April 29, 2024

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Protesters settled in for the night as Deering Meadow’s pro-Palestine encampment approached its 90th hour. Day four saw a standoff with counter-protesters, several speaker events and artistic performances. Protesters chanted alongside Sheridan Road throughout the day, breaking for the night at about 11 p.m. Organizers continued their pledge to remain on the Meadow until Northwestern meets all their demands. 

Email: [email protected]

X: @HenryFrieman

Email: [email protected]

X: @dpsamson_

Related Stories:

JVP NU releases statement after Deering Meadow counterprotest

Divestment demonstrators, counterprotesters stand off on Deering Meadow

Palestinian-American activist Rami Nashashibi shares message of unity to Deering Meadow encampment
More in Campus
JVP NU said in the statement it has evidence the counterdemonstration was “a coordinated effort organized by the Anti-Defamation League,” contradicting statements by pro-Israel protesters that the event was organically organized.
JVP NU releases statement after Deering Meadow counterprotest
Demonstrators formed a human chain on Deering Meadow to prevent counterprotesters from entering their encampment.
Divestment demonstrators, counterprotesters stand off on Deering Meadow
Nashashibi addressed themes of Jewish-Palestinian solidarity in his address to demonstrators Saturday night.
Palestinian-American activist Rami Nashashibi shares message of unity to Deering Meadow encampment
A performer sings to the crowd during Arab Expressions.
Arab Expressions showcases Middle Eastern, North African culture at Deering Meadow
A look into The Daily’s coverage of the Deering Meadow encampment
A look into The Daily’s coverage of the Deering Meadow encampment
A sign on the fence between Deering Meadow and Sheridan Road. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators remained on Deering Meadow Saturday afternoon as their encampment remained for a third day.
NU College Democrats releases statement on People’s Resolution, encampment
More in Encampment
The letter criticized administrations actions as egregious infractions of norms of academic freedom and shared governance.
NU-AAUP condemns University President Michael Schill’s response to Deering Meadow encampment
Thrasher has been at the encampment at several different points since it began Thursday.
Medill Prof. Steven Thrasher speaks at 'Northwestern Liberation Zone' on Deering Meadow
Northwestern Liberation Zone enters third day with no arrests
'Northwestern Liberation Zone' enters third day with no arrests
A demonstrator led the crowd in chants while waving a Palestinian flag.
Encampment on Deering Meadow continues despite rain and counterprotester presence
Students, community members gather to sing Hebrew songs.
Members of Hillel, Chabad gather on Foster-Walker Complex Lawn
Deering Meadow encampment heads into first night amid threats of police escalation
Deering Meadow encampment heads into first night amid threats of police escalation
More in Latest Stories
A person wearing an orange shirt with a flame design and holding a microphone points at the crowd.
Smino rocks at A&O Ball, calls NU “beautiful”
People gather around a stall set up by Open Communities.
Open Communities hosts inaugural ‘Walk/Roll the Redline’ event, raises awareness on local housing discrimination
Daniel Biss, wearing a dark suit, sits at a dais.
Confirmed as Evanston party leader, Biss still quiet on reelection
Jackson Freeman argues with an umpire in the middle of a baseball field.
Captured: Baseball: Northwestern gets clobbered by Purdue’s offense in a series sweep
Junior infielder Ayana Lindsey high-fives teammates before a game.
Softball: Two-out hitting powers Northwestern to series sweep over Nebraska
Sophomore infielder Owen McElfatrick hits a home run in Northwestern’s Friday loss to Purdue at Wrigley Field.
Baseball: Northwestern drops series sweep to Purdue
The Daily Northwestern

The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
