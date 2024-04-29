Captured: Deering Meadow encampment reaches fourth night

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Protesters settled in for the night as Deering Meadow’s pro-Palestine encampment approached its 90th hour. Day four saw a standoff with counter-protesters, several speaker events and artistic performances. Protesters chanted alongside Sheridan Road throughout the day, breaking for the night at about 11 p.m. Organizers continued their pledge to remain on the Meadow until Northwestern meets all their demands.

