Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
State house passes bill to form new agency for all early childhood programs
May 14, 2024
Q&A: NU alum Hamid Dehghani talks immigrant experience, new play ‘English’
May 14, 2024
Students to dress in camp-centric fashion for Dillo Day, center creative expression
May 14, 2024
Trending Stories
1
753 Views
House Committee on Education and the Workforce opens antisemitism investigation into NU
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • May 10, 2024
2
548 Views
City orders tenants to vacate from 2018 Wesley Ave., boards up building entrances
William Tong, City Editor • May 10, 2024
3
542 Views
City offers one-week grace period for Wesley Avenue tenants to move out
William Tong, City Editor • May 13, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

State house passes bill to form new agency for all early childhood programs

A+woman+holding+a+piece+of+paper.+A+baby+is+next+to+her.
Daily file illustration by Catherine Bucaniec
If the bill is signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, the Department of Early Childhood will begin work on July 1.
Misha Oberoi, Assistant City Editor
May 14, 2024

The Illinois House passed a bill 93-18 to form the Department of Early Childhood on Thursday afternoon, bringing the proposed agency one step closer to fruition.

The proposal is now headed to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who has previously advocated for the creation of such an agency, for a final stamp of approval. The Senate passed the bill unanimously in April.

The state’s current childcare and early childhood education programs are managed under three departments: the state’s Department of Human Services, the Illinois State Board of Education and the Department of Children and Family Services. The new agency will allow programs under these departments to be housed in one place.

“(This new agency) can create more efficiency, transparency and ease of access for families and providers,” said state Rep. Mary Beth Canty (D-Arlington Heights), one of the bill’s sponsors, during the House floor debate.

If the bill is passed, the Department of Early Childhood will launch on July 1.

The bill also requests an allocation of $13.1 million from the state’s General Assembly for support staff and operations. By July 1, 2026, the department plans to manage programs such as early intervention for students with disabilities and the Child Care Assistance Program to support low-income families.

Canty said experts will spend time examining how the state can make a transition without interrupting services over the next two years.

“We can make early childhood simpler, better and fairer,” she said.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

Teen Baby Nursery provides childcare and education 

D65 announces High Five! award winners, raises childcare fees 

Cicely Fleming to lead Birth to Five for early childcare programs 
More to Discover
More in City
A person speaks at a podium with a slideshow projected on a wall behind him.
City Council discusses budget priorities, introduces bonds for capital improvements
People sitting at a table with a projector behind them with a slideshow playing.
D202 board hears sustainability policy update, student fees adjustment proposal
Six people from Oakton College and Endeavor Health stand together.
Oakton College brings new opportunities for healthcare education to Evanston Hospital
People stand under an outdoor apartment platform in front of a door.
City offers one-week grace period for Wesley Avenue tenants to move out
People look at items in a booth.
Fourth annual Umbrella Arts Festival celebrates Asian diaspora cultures, art
A person looks into binoculars.
On World Migratory Bird Day, Evanston advocates take NU ‘bird walk’
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in