Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
City Council discusses budget priorities, introduces bonds for capital improvements
May 14, 2024
D202 board hears sustainability policy update, student fees adjustment proposal
May 14, 2024
NU Hillel honors Israeli fallen soldiers, victims of terrorism at Yom HaZikaron ceremony
May 13, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1872 Views
House Committee on Education and the Workforce opens antisemitism investigation into NU
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • May 10, 2024
2
839 Views
LTE: Wake up and smell the coffee — who is pulling the strings of the pro-Hamas protesters?
Stuart GibsonMay 9, 2024
3
819 Views
City orders tenants to vacate from 2018 Wesley Ave., boards up building entrances
William Tong, City Editor • May 10, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

President Schill addresses alleged vandalism on Deering Meadow

University+President+Michael+Schill+said+%E2%80%9CNorthwestern%E2%80%99s+commitment+to+freedom+of+expression+does+not+include+vandalism.%E2%80%9D
Daily file photo by Jacob Wendler
University President Michael Schill said “Northwestern’s commitment to freedom of expression does not include vandalism.”
Jerry Wu, Assistant Campus Editor
May 13, 2024

University President Michael Schill released an email statement on Monday addressing recent acts of alleged vandalism on Deering Meadow.

In the email, Schill brought up a Sunday incident in which several Israeli and American flags planted on Deering Meadow were defaced with red paint overnight. 

A small group of students originally planted the flags in honor of Israel’s Memorial Day. A participant told The Daily the group planted 1,200 flags, one for each life lost in Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack against Israel.

The same participant said the display was meant to bring something “nicer-looking” to Deering Meadow, referring to the remnants of a de-escalated pro-Palestinian encampment that sit on the lawn nearby.

“I wanted to show (encampment demonstrators), ‘We are not you,’” said McCormick freshman Samuel Feldman, another participant who planted the flags. “We’re going to show some peace and solidarity and support for both Israel and America.”

The incident comes as Israel’s offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians, according to Palestinian officials, following the Oct. 7 attack.

Newly spray-painted signs appeared along with the painted flags, reading “All eyes on Rafah” and “Israel has blood on its hands.”

Schill also referred to an earlier event on Sunday of a woman tearing down signs and banners hanging at the Meadow.

“Northwestern’s commitment to freedom of expression does not include vandalism,” Schill said in response to the events. “And let me be clear — spraying red paint over Israeli or American flags is vandalism and is unacceptable.”

Schill added that the University will investigate those incidents and will pursue disciplinary action if individuals are identified.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @Jerrwu

Related Stories:

—  House Committee on Education and the Workforce opens antisemitism investigation into NU

—  University President Michael Schill to testify before Congress

—  University President Michael Schill addresses agreement with NU Divestment Coalition in message to NU community
More to Discover
More in Campus
The website is set to launch in the fall.
Campus startup Linked Up aims to play cupid for class crushes
Attendees painted Palestinian symbols and flags on tote bags during the art build.
Palestine Week opens with art building, keffiyeh history lesson
Women in dobok punching to the left.
NU Taekwondo Club hosts second annual Taekwondo Show
Dozens of students and campus workers arrived at the Multicultural Center in celebration of May Day.
Students Organizing for Labor Rights celebrates May Day amid ongoing contract negotiations between service workers, Compass Group
Two people hold up a very large challah.
SpoonFest serves up local eats for celebration of Evanston, Chicago restaurants
The House Committee on Education and the Workforce informed NU that it is under investigation in a Friday letter.
House Committee on Education and the Workforce opens antisemitism investigation into NU
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in