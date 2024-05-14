Devil Dawgs invites NU, Evanston communities to ribbon cutting

Bright murals and a neon sign reading “hand-cut fries” adorn the wall of Devil Dawgs, a recent addition to downtown Evanston. Its ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday marks the restaurant’s new chapter in Evanston.

The chilly weather and rain did not stop Evanston residents and Northwestern students alike from attending the event.

Attendees waited in line to receive free hats and T-shirts with the Devil Dawgs logo, and free hot dogs complete with relish, mustard, pickles, and tomatoes.

“Why not (get) a free dog and some cool merch? It’s a cool place,” attendee and second-year Kellogg student DJ Niichel said.

The first Devil Dawgs was established in 2010 in Lincoln Park. The restaurant serves Chicago-style hot dogs, sliders and more from its storefront at Church and Maple.

The many toppings and lack of ketchup were intriguing for new Evanston resident Jacqueline Mendoza, who recently moved to Illinois from Tennessee.

“I’ve actually never had a Chicago hot dog,” she said. “I’m excited.”

Mendoza said she and her family went to the event to support a local business and get better acquainted with their neighborhood. She said attending events like these is a good way to grow closer to the community.

Mayor Daniel Biss and other city officials attended the ribbon cutting, but the event was catered to NU students, said Julio Aviles, the restaurant’s general manager. He said the students are a part of the community that Devil Dawgs has been trying to reach.

“Hopefully a lot of college students know about us, and if they don’t, hopefully they do in the future because we’re here to stay,” Aviles said.

The restaurant opened in February to get its “feet wet” before the summer months when the business is expected to grow, Aviles said. He said that hot dogs and burgers are “great” foods for summer.

Niichel has been to Devil Dawgs multiple times since its opening. He said he likes that the restaurant is more affordable than other restaurants in the area.

“I think that’s something that Evanston could even do more of — cater to college students in the area,” he said. “There aren’t that many good spots to grab a bite.”

Relishing the moment, owner Jeff Carlin spoke to nearly every customer who walked into the restaurant.

Devil Dawgs will attend Grillo Day, a promotional event for Dillo Day, on May 15 on the Lakefill, in an effort to “branch out” and promote Devil Dawgs to NU students, Aviles said.

“(We are) trying to bring the Northwestern community to Devil Dawgs,” Aviles said.

