Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
Devil Dawgs invites NU, Evanston communities to ribbon cutting
May 14, 2024
Bucciarelli: The University should reconsider its definition of free expression
May 14, 2024
Lott: Campus rabbi on navigating campus conflict
May 14, 2024
Trending Stories
1
788 Views
House Committee on Education and the Workforce opens antisemitism investigation into NU
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • May 10, 2024
2
613 Views
President Schill addresses vandalism on Deering Meadow
Jerry Wu, Assistant Campus Editor • May 13, 2024
3
558 Views
City offers one-week grace period for Wesley Avenue tenants to move out
William Tong, City Editor • May 13, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Devil Dawgs invites NU, Evanston communities to ribbon cutting

Outside+of+a+restaurant+with+a+red+and+yellow+sign.+Five+people+stand+holding+a+blue+ribbon+and+a+big+pair+of+scissors.
Rachel Spears/The Daily Northwestern
Devil Dawgs held a ribbon cutting event to mark the restaurant’s new chapter in Evanston.
Rachel Spears, Reporter
May 14, 2024

Bright murals and a neon sign reading “hand-cut fries” adorn the wall of Devil Dawgs, a recent addition to downtown Evanston. Its ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday marks the restaurant’s new chapter in Evanston.

The chilly weather and rain did not stop Evanston residents and Northwestern students alike from attending the event.

Attendees waited in line to receive free hats and T-shirts with the Devil Dawgs logo, and free hot dogs complete with relish, mustard, pickles, and tomatoes.

“Why not (get) a free dog and some cool merch? It’s a cool place,” attendee and second-year Kellogg student DJ Niichel said.

The first Devil Dawgs was established in 2010 in Lincoln Park. The restaurant serves Chicago-style hot dogs, sliders and more from its storefront at Church and Maple.

The many toppings and lack of ketchup were intriguing for new Evanston resident Jacqueline Mendoza, who recently moved to Illinois from Tennessee.

“I’ve actually never had a Chicago hot dog,” she said. “I’m excited.”

Mendoza said she and her family went to the event to support a local business and get better acquainted with their neighborhood. She said attending events like these is a good way to grow closer to the community.

Mayor Daniel Biss and other city officials attended the ribbon cutting, but the event was catered to NU students, said Julio Aviles, the restaurant’s general manager. He said the students are a part of the community that Devil Dawgs has been trying to reach.

“Hopefully a lot of college students know about us, and if they don’t, hopefully they do in the future because we’re here to stay,” Aviles said.

The restaurant opened in February to get its “feet wet” before the summer months when the business is expected to grow, Aviles said. He said that hot dogs and burgers are “great” foods for summer.

Niichel has been to Devil Dawgs multiple times since its opening. He said he likes that the restaurant is more affordable than other restaurants in the area.

“I think that’s something that Evanston could even do more of — cater to college students in the area,” he said. “There aren’t that many good spots to grab a bite.”

Relishing the moment, owner Jeff Carlin spoke to nearly every customer who walked into the restaurant. 

Devil Dawgs will attend Grillo Day, a promotional event for Dillo Day, on May 15 on the Lakefill, in an effort to “branch out” and promote Devil Dawgs to NU students, Aviles said.

“(We are) trying to bring the Northwestern community to Devil Dawgs,” Aviles said.

Email: [email protected]

X: @Rachel_Spears6 

Related Stories: 

Devil Dawgs opens location in Evanston 

Downtown Evanston restaurants see revenue increase 

10Q Chicken, Unicorn Cafe, Bookends and Beginnings make tough calls
More to Discover
More in City
A house on top of a maze of pipes.
At-home water testing aims to create confidence in water quality
A woman holding a piece of paper. A baby is next to her.
State house passes bill to form new agency for all early childhood programs
A person speaks at a podium with a slideshow projected on a wall behind him.
City Council discusses budget priorities, introduces bonds for capital improvements
People sitting at a table with a projector behind them with a slideshow playing.
D202 board hears sustainability policy update, student fees adjustment proposal
Six people from Oakton College and Endeavor Health stand together.
Oakton College brings new opportunities for healthcare education to Evanston Hospital
People stand under an outdoor apartment platform in front of a door.
City offers one-week grace period for Wesley Avenue tenants to move out
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in