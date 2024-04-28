Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Live updates: Encampment continues on Deering Meadow
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Live: Deering Meadow encampment continues
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Baseball: Northwestern’s lack of depth proves fatal in Purdue loss at Wrigley Field
April 28, 2024
City holds first Lakeshore Shuffle 5K Run & Walk
April 28, 2024
Pritzker School of Law opens LGBTQI+ Rights Clinic
April 28, 2024
Trending Stories
1
22292 Views
Live: Pro-Palestine encampment remains on Deering Meadow
The Daily Northwestern staff, updated 6:58 p.m. 4/28/24 • April 25, 2024
2
4613 Views
Northwestern student activists set up encampment on Deering Meadow
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • April 25, 2024
3
3626 Views
24 Northwestern academics sign petition to boycott Columbia events following mass arrests
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • April 24, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Divestment demonstrators, counterprotesters stand off on Deering Meadow

Demonstrators+formed+a+human+chain+on+Deering+Meadow+to+prevent+counterprotesters+from+entering+their+encampment.
Jacob Wendler/The Daily Northwestern
Demonstrators formed a human chain on Deering Meadow to prevent counterprotesters from entering their encampment.
William Tong, City Editor
April 28, 2024

Divestment demonstrators stood off with pro-Israel counterprotesters for more than an hour at Deering Meadow on Sunday afternoon. 

Just before 11 a.m., University Police set up bike racks on the northeast corner of Deering Meadow to act as barricades for a pre-planned pro-Israel counter-demonstration. About a dozen pro-Israel counterprotesters, none of whom appeared to be students, gathered at the north end of the Deering plaza to chant “bring them home,” in reference to Israel hostages currently being held by Hamas. 

Despite being asked by University Police officers to stay off Deering Meadow for safety, the group of counterprotesters moved to the grass after growing to a crowd of about 150 people. Encampment demonstrators formed a human chain, linking arms to prevent counterprotesters from moving into the tent area. 

Several police officers arrived at the scene — including Chief of Police Bruce Lewis, who declined to comment — standing in between divestment demonstrators and pro-Israel counterprotesters. Along with encampment protest marshalls, the officers attempted to keep counterprotesters from physically engaging with divestment demonstrators. 

Several counterprotesters, few of whom were student-aged, took videos of divestment demonstrators and called them “Hamas.” 

“The aggressors here is that side,” said protest marshall and graduate student Summer Pappachen, pointing toward the pro-Israel counterprotesters. “They’re taunting us, they’re trying to doxx us … You want to talk about outside agitators? It is the Zionists who have come here. Look at the ages of these people.” 

Pappachen said the encampment has been peaceful since it was set up and that she hoped the standoff would resolve peacefully. A little after noon, pro-Israel counterprotesters began to back out of Deering Lawn at the request of University Police officers.

One Jewish student who attended the counterprotest said he went because of the “distortion” of the pro-Palestine movement. 

“If it were ‘free Palestine,’ I might be ok with it,” he said as divestment demonstrators shouted “free Palestine” chants. “But it seems to be the erasure of Jews in the land of Israel.” 

Pappachen said the main demands of the encampment demonstrators was NU’s financial divestment from Israel-linked institutions and safety for student speech and protest. After counterprotesters largely left Deering Meadow, an organizer said the encampment’s message “isn’t antisemitic,” but rather focused on “love” and “liberation.” 

One Israeli first-year graduate student said she was not against the encampment’s missions, but “the way they do it.” 

“Breaking rules and this encampment puts all of us in danger because we don’t know who is a student and who is not,” she said. 

She doesn’t feel safe on campus when “there are people who want my death and they are covering their faces,” the student added.

Representatives of NU Hillel and Wildcats for Israel said the counterprotest was not affiliated with the two organizations. Hillel Executive Director Michael Simon and Chabad Rabbi Mendy Weg both appeared at the counterprotest. 

For second-year graduate student Molly Schiffer, who has been at the encampment on and off since Thursday, the counterprotesters’ strategy did not seem like an effective way to garner support for hostages being held by Hamas, she said.

“If they want to have their voices heard, it might be more effective for them to not try and physically intrude on the space students have created here,” Schiffer said. 

As a Jewish student, Schiffer said she opposes the war in Gaza in part because of the safety and well-being of hostages. But the encampment demonstrators are protesting the bigger picture actions of the Israeli military and government, Schiffer said. 

“I’m sympathetic, but what we’re protesting against is an army that’s currently engaged in digging mass graves,” she said. 

Jacob Wendler and Nicole Markus contributed reporting. 

Email: [email protected] 

X: @william2tong

Related Stories: 

Live: Pro-Palestine encampment remains on Deering Meadow

‘Northwestern Liberation Zone’ enters third day with no arrests

Medill Prof. Steven Thrasher speaks at ‘Northwestern Liberation Zone’ on Deering Meadow
More to Discover
More in Campus
Nashashibi addressed themes of Jewish-Palestinian solidarity in his address to demonstrators Saturday night.
Palestinian-American activist Rami Nashashibi shares message of unity to Deering Meadow encampment
A performer sings to the crowd during Arab Expressions.
Arab Expressions showcases Middle Eastern, North African culture at Deering Meadow
A look into The Daily’s coverage of the Deering Meadow encampment
A look into The Daily’s coverage of the Deering Meadow encampment
A sign on the fence between Deering Meadow and Sheridan Road. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators remained on Deering Meadow Saturday afternoon as their encampment remained for a third day.
NU College Democrats releases statement on People’s Resolution, encampment
The letter criticized administrations actions as egregious infractions of norms of academic freedom and shared governance.
NU-AAUP condemns University President Michael Schill’s response to Deering Meadow encampment
Thrasher has been at the encampment at several different points since it began Thursday.
Medill Prof. Steven Thrasher speaks at 'Northwestern Liberation Zone' on Deering Meadow
More in Encampment
Northwestern Liberation Zone enters third day with no arrests
'Northwestern Liberation Zone' enters third day with no arrests
A demonstrator led the crowd in chants while waving a Palestinian flag.
Encampment on Deering Meadow continues despite rain and counterprotester presence
Students, community members gather to sing Hebrew songs.
Members of Hillel, Chabad gather on Foster-Walker Complex Lawn
Deering Meadow encampment heads into first night amid threats of police escalation
Deering Meadow encampment heads into first night amid threats of police escalation
A police officer stands in front of protesters with their arms linked on a meadow.
Photo Gallery: Pro-Palestinian student activists set up encampment on Deering Meadow
In a statement released just before noon Thursday, NU Hillel expressed support for the Universitys new Code of Conduct interim addendum announced Thursday morning.
NU Hillel releases statement on 'NU Liberated Zone'
More in Latest Stories
LTE: The Black 100 stand in solidarity with protesting NU students
LTE: The Black 100 stand in solidarity with protesting NU students
Rice: It was the spring of 1970 – a commentary on the history of protests at NU
Rice: It was the spring of 1970 – a commentary on the history of protests at NU
Bite Sized Banter: Come to Koi
Bite Sized Banter: Come to Koi
Students post “talk to me if” statements for others to respond to.
Q&A: ‘Talk to me if’: Students to connect if they relate on new app
The front of Evanston Township High School
School district sustainability coordinators provide hope, education
Nick Diakopoulos, along with about 12 other Ph.D. and undergraduate students, design and collaborate on an array of self-curated research projects.
Computational Journalism Lab combines technology, news distribution research
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in