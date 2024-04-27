Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Live updates: Encampment continues on Deering Meadow
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Live: Deering Meadow encampment continues
Advertisement
Latest Stories
NU-AAUP condemns University President Michael Schill’s response to Deering Meadow encampment
April 27, 2024
Medill Prof. Steven Thrasher speaks at encampment
April 27, 2024
'Northwestern Liberation Zone' enters third day with no arrests
April 27, 2024
Trending Stories
1
17348 Views
Live: Pro-Palestine encampment remains on Deering Meadow
The Daily Northwestern staff, updated 3:46 p.m. 4/27/24 • April 25, 2024
2
4470 Views
Northwestern student activists set up encampment on Deering Meadow
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • April 25, 2024
3
3579 Views
University releases statement on April 15 demonstration following Free Beacon article
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • April 22, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Medill Prof. Steven Thrasher speaks at encampment

Thrasher+has+been+at+the+encampment+at+several+different+points+since+it+began+Thursday.
Pavan Acharya/The Daily Northwestern
Thrasher has been at the encampment at several different points since it began Thursday.
Davis Giangiulio and Pavan Acharya
April 27, 2024

Medill Prof. Steven Thrasher addressed a crowd of around 100 at the Deering Meadow encampment Saturday afternoon, calling on University administration and the free press to better understand the plight of Pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

Thrasher has been at the encampment at several different points since it began Thursday. In the early hours, he participated in a front line barrier to block Northwestern Police from entering. 

A central focus of Thrasher’s remarks were regarding the state of the journalism industry, particularly regarding their coverage of Israel’s ground and air offensive in Gaza. He directed some of his remakes to those who may enter the industry. 

“To the Medill students and journalists within earshot, I say to you: Our work is not about objectivity,” he said. “Our work is about you putting your brilliant minds to work and opening your compassionate hearts.”

Thrasher, who has contributed works to The New York Times and Newsweek, criticized reporters who will attend Saturday evening’s White House Press Correspondents Dinner. He also referred to U.S. President Joe Biden as “genocide Joe,” critiquing the president’s role in continuing military aid and support to Israel despite pushback from many in his party.

Thrasher at multiple points in the speech expressed pride in the student leadership at NU and at universities across the country. He specifically noted what he saw students learning through his time at the University’s encampment. 

“You’re building solidarity with one another…. Learning how to build relationships, real relationships. And you are learning how to bring a whole new damn world into being,” he said.

More to Discover
More in Campus
Northwestern Liberation Zone enters third day with no arrests
'Northwestern Liberation Zone' enters third day with no arrests
A demonstrator led the crowd in chants while waving a Palestinian flag.
Encampment on Deering Meadow continues despite rain and counterprotester presence
Students, community members gather to sing Hebrew songs.
Members of Hillel, Chabad gather on Foster-Walker Complex Lawn
Deering Meadow encampment heads into first night amid threats of police escalation
Deering Meadow encampment heads into first night amid threats of police escalation
A man speaks, surrounded by a crowd and tents.
Imam Adeyinka Mendes gives McSA’s spring speech at Northwestern encampment on Deering Meadow
A police officer stands in front of protesters with their arms linked on a meadow.
Photo Gallery: Pro-Palestinian student activists set up encampment on Deering Meadow
More in Encampment
In a statement released just before noon Thursday, NU Hillel expressed support for the Universitys new Code of Conduct interim addendum announced Thursday morning.
NU Hillel releases statement on 'NU Liberated Zone'
As demonstrators on Deering Meadow awoke Saturday morning, several tents lay empty, with some protesters opting to spend the night at home following an announcement that no arrests or suspensions were expected overnight..
Live: Pro-Palestine encampment remains on Deering Meadow
About two dozen activists began setting up tents Thursday morning.
Northwestern student activists set up encampment on Deering Meadow
More in Faculty
The arch.
Six Northwestern professors named 2024 Guggenheim Fellows
Emily Babb, associate vice president of civil rights & Title IX compliance, shared updates from the office at Wednesday’s Faculty Senate meeting.
Board of Trustees, Office of Civil Rights & Title IX Compliance share updates at Faculty Senate
Bleachers behind a field.
NU requests city analysis on possible lakeside football field
Research funding at Northwestern has grown 83% since 2013, opening up the doors to many new opportunities and studies.
Research Roundup: NU researchers pioneer studies in Crohn’s, bladder function
Luna, Fozzie, Banksy and Josie are some of the pets that NU staff and faculty bring to work.
Staff and faculty pets bring comfort and community to campus
Students enjoyed chicken skewers, broccoli and fried rice noodles while they worked on guided discussion prompts after the talk.
One Book One Northwestern hosts Helen Cho for talk on Korean diaspora
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in