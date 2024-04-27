Medill Prof. Steven Thrasher speaks at encampment

Medill Prof. Steven Thrasher addressed a crowd of around 100 at the Deering Meadow encampment Saturday afternoon, calling on University administration and the free press to better understand the plight of Pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

Thrasher has been at the encampment at several different points since it began Thursday. In the early hours, he participated in a front line barrier to block Northwestern Police from entering.

A central focus of Thrasher’s remarks were regarding the state of the journalism industry, particularly regarding their coverage of Israel’s ground and air offensive in Gaza. He directed some of his remakes to those who may enter the industry.

“To the Medill students and journalists within earshot, I say to you: Our work is not about objectivity,” he said. “Our work is about you putting your brilliant minds to work and opening your compassionate hearts.”

Thrasher, who has contributed works to The New York Times and Newsweek, criticized reporters who will attend Saturday evening’s White House Press Correspondents Dinner. He also referred to U.S. President Joe Biden as “genocide Joe,” critiquing the president’s role in continuing military aid and support to Israel despite pushback from many in his party.

Thrasher at multiple points in the speech expressed pride in the student leadership at NU and at universities across the country. He specifically noted what he saw students learning through his time at the University’s encampment.

“You’re building solidarity with one another…. Learning how to build relationships, real relationships. And you are learning how to bring a whole new damn world into being,” he said.