Kiara Nail Spa comes to Evanston, bringing 100+ mani-pedi stations

A new storefront is occupying 1633 Chicago Ave. — and it’s big. With 60 pedicure chairs and 50 manicure stations, Kiara Nail Spa is one of the largest nail salons in Evanston. The spa, which offers nail and lash extension services, is currently in its soft opening stage and is set to host its grand opening Nov. 2.

Co-owner Eric Nguyen decided to open Kiara Nail Spa two years ago. An immigrant from Vietnam, Nguyen teamed up with his brother and another business partner, who both work in the nail industry, to bring his vision to life. As the owner of the clothing brand THE SUBCULT and a former nail salon manager, Nguyen’s entrepreneurial background led him to the nail scene.

“I really like the area around here, and I see there’s a lot missing in the nail industry,” Nguyen said. “I thought I should step in and take it to the next level.”

Because Kiara Nail Spa’s location was a former PNC Bank, Nguyen said the space needed to be completely redone. During construction, his team built walls for a reception area, a snack lounge and five pedicure rooms. Now, eight rows of manicure tables fill the space that once held cubicles.

Nguyen said Kiara Nail Spa’s large facilities can solve the issue of customers not being able to book appointments in Evanston due to high demand. The separate rooms filled with pedicure chairs also allow groups of family or friends to receive their services in a private area.

Evanston resident Megan Hammer said she heard of the salon through her daughter, who saw ads on Instagram.

“How many people could they fit in here? Quite a bit,” she said. “It’s very clean and modern, very aesthetically pleasing and has great service.”

Kiara Nail Spa offers eyelash extensions, manicures, pedicures, acrylic, dip, gel-x and hard gel services. Currently, the salon employs 10 nail technicians on weekdays and 12 on weekends.

Nguyen said the spa serves 30 to 50 customers each day, but he hopes to attract more through social media campaigns and discounts. Until Dec. 31, Northwestern students can receive 15% off all services.

“We believe in our technicians and we have been receiving good feedback so far,” said receptionist Felix Ly. “So I believe that we are thriving.”

Although she rarely got her nails done before working at Kiara Nail Spa, Ly said her experience at the nail salon was simple and low maintenance. She is excited by the perk of free manicures and said she hopes more customers will take advantage of the salon’s services.

Nguyen said he foresees Kiara Nail Spa’s future as being busy, yet peaceful. He noted that the spa environment, with its calm and relaxing atmosphere, would not be lost.

“We try to give out the best customer service and try to upgrade the new services,” Nguyen said. “Whatever the customer needs, we try to provide what is best for that.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @mayaw0ng

Related Stories:

— Inspired Indian to dish up spice kits and vegetarian sandwiches to Noyes

— Animal Records vinyl store opens in Evanston

— New animal shelter opens as city’s first on-site zero-carbon municipal building