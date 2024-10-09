Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Inspired Indian to dish up spice kits and vegetarian sandwiches to Noyes

Dov Weinstein Elul/The Daily Northwestern
The new store will open at the old Al’s Deli location.
Dov Weinstein Elul, Reporter
October 9, 2024

After seven months of an empty storefront, the walls of 914 Noyes St. will finally be filled with the aromatic smell of sandwiches again. Inspired Indian, an Indian boutique and take-out restaurant, will open next week.

The shop will offer vegetarian Indian sandwiches along with its signature spice kits, various Indian snacks and drinks.

Founder Kalpana Waikar (Kellogg ’06) started Inspired Indian in October 2019, selling homemade Indian spice kits with around 25 different spices. 

Waikar, who worked in the Kellogg School of Management for almost seven years, operated her original store at 812 Dempster St. from December 2021 to January 2024. After taking time off for two knee surgeries, she acquired her new location last spring.

At her shop on Noyes, Waikar will introduce vegetarian Indian street-style sandwiches such as the Bombay sandwich, a popular Indian sandwich made with various sliced vegetables, spice blends, red chili spread and chutney spread, served on sourdough bread. Other menu highlights include the railway omelet (based on a type of omelet frequently made in train stations in India), chana melt and paneer tikka sandwich. Many of the sandwiches can be made vegan. 

“Indian vegetarian food can convert even the biggest carnivore,” Waikar said.

Waikar said Inspired Indian will only take online takeout orders to start, but snacks will be available for purchase inside the store. 

She said she hopes her store, only a short walk from Northwestern’s North Campus, will appeal to students. She is in the process of setting up a Wildcard discount, she added.

Inspired Indian will provide a healthy food option to the Evanston community, Waikar said.

“Food costs have gone up dramatically,” she said. “So I want to provide really good value at a really good price point. I want this to be the kind of place that people can come to eat several times a week, instead of once or twice a month and not be priced out.”

Waikar said she plans to engage the local community by hiring residents and students and partnering with local organizations like Youth Job Center in Evanston.

Evanston resident Laurice Bell said she has been a fan of Waikar since she first discovered the shop on Dempster Street. Bell is looking forward to the new restaurant, she said.

Bell, who was visiting the store with a friend, said she loves the spices that Inspired Indian makes and is excited about the new sandwiches.

“We walked down here, and all I did was talk about it for two blocks hoping that it was open,” Bell said.

Evanston resident Ande Breunig, who founded Our Evanston Magazine and a Facebook group dedicated to supporting local businesses, said she has been a loyal customer of Waikar’s since she discovered her spice kits some years ago. 

Breunig said knowing how committed Waikar is to customer feedback and the Evanston community, the restaurant is “sure to be a standout.”

As a vegetarian, Breunig is excited about Waikar’s new venture selling Indian food and has high hopes for the new shop.

“Vegetarians are always looking for spaces that go out of their way to create actual menu options for them,” she said. “Many of us are tired of just eating sides or boring non-inventive salads and sandwiches.”

Waikar is also cognizant of the history of the space, which was the home of an Evanston staple restaurant, Al’s Deli, for 74 years. The Deli officially closed last January following the death of co-owner Bob Pottinger. 

By chance, Waikar said she ran into John Pottinger, the former co-owner of Al’s Deli, on the street and invited him in for a tour.

“I told him it might be a little bittersweet because it looks completely different, so I thought it might be kind of hard for him to see,” Waikar said. “But it was great. He came in, wished me good luck and told me he was excited about eating here.”

Waikar said she plans to further honor the shop’s history by hanging a photo of her and John Pottinger alongside a brief written history of Al’s Deli.

Waikar is excited to open her store and interact with residents face to face once again, she said. She is hopeful that one day, Inspired Indian will, like Al’s, become a staple of the Evanston community.

“Hopefully, it becomes a true family business with both of my kids running it,” she said.

 

Email: [email protected]

 

Related Stories: 

Spice shop Inspired Indian Cooking connects culture and community through cooking 

Community rallies around Al’s Deli after co-owner’s health emergency 

‘Fresher than Chipotle’: Dos Bros brings fast casual Tex-Mex competition to Evanston

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Business
Greg Allen, owner of Animal Records, poses in front of his newly opened store.
Animal Records vinyl store opens in Evanston
The Main Dempster Mile encouraged customers to support local businesses in Main Street to limit the impacts businesses felt during three years of construction.
Business owners reflect on Main Street construction impact
Food at Estación, a Latin-Caribbean restaurant to visit during Hispanic Heritage Month.
The people and stories behind Evanston’s Hispanic and Latin American food scene
A dog eats a treat at Evanston Animal Shelter.
New animal shelter opens as city's first on-site zero-carbon municipal building
Cyclists with Evanston Rides pedal their way out of Fountain Square in downtown Evanston on Tuesday.
Evanston Rides spins message for pedalers: ‘Welcome, sexy bikers!’
Kate Masur and Laurice Bell discuss Masur’s new book at a Bookends &amp; Beginnings event.
Pulitzer finalist discusses new book on the Reconstruction era
More in City
Chief Financial Officer of the Finance and Budget Committee Hitesh Desai speaks on Tuesday night. To prevent the decrease in General Fund revenues, city staff prepared a list of 38 ideas which could be implemented beginning in 2026 to increase fund balances and address the $23 million deficit between revenues and expenses in the proposed budget.
General Fund balance to decrease to near zero by 2027, if property taxes stay unchanged
Revelle is endorsing 7th Ward candidate Kerry Mundy for the April 2025 Consolidated elections.
Q&A: 7th Ward Ald. Eleanor Revelle reflects on incumbency, endorses Mundy
The Main-Dempster Mile hosted a Fall Festival in 2021.
Celebrate the change in seasons with these fall festivities
Franchisee Pradhyum Patel described Dos Bros as “fresher and more quality” than Chipotle.
‘Fresher than Chipotle’: Dos Bros brings fast casual Tex-Mex competition to Evanston
The November general election will take place on Nov. 5.
The Daily Explains: Who’s on the ballot for Evanston voters?
Attendees walk through a balloon arch to begin the one-mile walk at PEER Services’ Step Up for Recovery event Sunday.
10th annual Step Up for Recovery event aims to curb substance use disorder stigma
More in Latest Stories
Freshman Maia Loureiro at a practice this fall. She won all three singles matches she competed in this past weekend.
Women’s Tennis: New faces shine as Northwestern opens season with Notre Dame Invite
LTE: The Daily should report the facts without bias, not SJP propaganda
LTE: The Daily should report the facts without bias, not SJP propaganda
Northwestern’s Office of Civil Rights and Title IX Compliance recently announced updates to its policies.
The Daily Explains: Northwestern rolled out its latest updated Title IX policies last month. What do they entail?
LTE: Students reject Compass mistreatment of Allen Center workers
LTE: Students reject Compass mistreatment of Allen Center workers
Behrens: My body is not a conversation piece
Behrens: My body is not a conversation piece
Hendrickson wrote that the incoming class at Pritzker has “the highest combination of LSAT and GPA in our history.”
NU Pritzker sees increases in minority and first-generation enrollment