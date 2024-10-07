‘Fresher than Chipotle’: Dos Bros brings fast casual Tex-Mex competition to Evanston

DePaul University graduate student Pradhyum Patel, franchisee of Evanston’s newest fast-casual Tex-Mex restaurant, Dos Bros Fresh Mexican Grill, has big ambitions to expand the restaurant concept throughout Chicagoland.

The Chipotle competitor was founded by two friends, Kush Shah and Milan Patel, in Cleveland, Tennessee, in 2015. Dos Bros, with its focus on fresh ingredients, has since grown to 25 locations throughout the Midwest and the South, with an additional two locations in India, according to the company’s website.

Although Pradhyum Patel chose Evanston due to its proximity to Northwestern, he said business has slowed considerably since the location opened in May.

“Even though it’s a good location, it’s hard to get the word out that we’re open,” he said. “I’ve tried promotions, online marketing and flyers, but it’s hard to get the word out.”

When Pradhyum Patel talks with Dos Bros customers, they often tell him they had never been to the restaurant before or they did not realize it had opened, he said.

Along with a 10% discount for NU students, customers can enjoy fresh food with large portions for a good price, Pradhyum Patel added. He described Dos Bros as “fresher and more quality” than Chipotle.

Brian Wilson is a children’s librarian at Evanston Public Library and a frequent Dos Bros customer. He said he likes that Dos Bros makes his food right in front of him.

“It doesn’t feel as heavy or greasy,” he said. “I haven’t been to Chipotle in a while, but it feels like there’s more merit to the ingredients (at Dos Bros).”

Attracting restaurants to downtown Evanston is an integral part of the city’s plan to revitalize downtown post-pandemic, according to Laura Brown, Downtown Evanston’s director of marketing.

Brown said Dos Bros opening on Orrington Avenue helps fill vacancies and maintain a thriving business district downtown.

“In my role, we’re continuing to touch base with businesses to make sure our marketing is driving people to downtown Evanston,” Brown said.

Although Brown has never been to Dos Bros, she said she has heard good things from friends and plans to eat there soon.

Following rising office vacancy rates in Evanston and across the country, the city launched an online campaign — Enjoy Evanston — to promote the city’s business districts and events. Downtown Evanston features Dos Bros on its website, highlighting its fresh ingredients and catering menu.

After he graduates from his master’s program in computer science, Pradhyum Patel hopes to open five more Dos Bros locations in the next five years.

He wants Dos Bros to become a one-stop shop for a quick lunch or family dinner, he added.

“I believe that this is a good opportunity,” Pradhyum Patel said. “From the way our food is cooked to how the food is served, everything is really great compared to our competitors.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @IsaiahStei27

Related Stories:

— Taco Bell to return to Sherman Ave as new cantina

— Egg Harbor Cafe to open new location in Evanston on Nov. 14

— ‘A difference of philosophy’: leaders consider two visions for downtown Evanston’s future