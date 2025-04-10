‘I was proud of the campaign I ran’: Shawn Iles to take office as 3rd Ward councilmember

Shawn Iles said he’s always had a knack for politics. He worked on Capitol Hill for years, but considered himself more of a “behind the scenes” kind of guy. It wasn’t until Ald. Melissa Wynne (3rd) told Iles she wasn’t seeking reelection and recommended he run for the 3rd Ward City Council seat, that he thought about launching a campaign.

“I’m a naturally introverted person, so it wasn’t something that I really had my sights on,” Iles said. “I wasn’t thinking, someday I’m going to run for council.”

Iles appears to have won his bid in the three-way 3rd Ward Council race with about 38% of votes, according to unofficial results from the Cook County Clerk’s office. Mail-in ballots are still being counted, but both of Iles’ opponents, environmentalist Gennifer Geer (WCAS ’24) and business owner John Kennedy, have conceded, and Iles has claimed victory in the race.

The Canada native moved to Evanston in 2011 and is the overnight shelter director at Interfaith Action of Evanston, an organization that helps individuals in poverty, or who are unemployed, homeless or hungry. He helps manage the shelter, which serves 30 people a night, in addition to running Interfaith’s soup kitchen on Friday mornings.

Iles told The Daily he plans to continue focusing on affordability and homelessness as a councilmember. He plans to remain on Interfaith’s board while serving the 3rd Ward.

“I’m not looking to quit my job,” Iles said. “Being a councilperson is meant to be a part-time job. I know that it’s a significant time commitment, but I feel like I can do both.”

Before running, Iles served on the Evanston Public Library Board of Trustees for 10 years, including two years as president from 2019 to 2021. He has a master’s degree in library and information sciences and said he enjoyed being on the board, as it allowed him to “get out of the house” after acting as a stay-at-home parent for his four children.

Former Mayor Steve Hagerty appointed Iles to the board in 2013. He served three terms, while also acting as a Lincoln Elementary School Parent-Teacher Association President from 2017 to 2019.

Tracy Fulce, the current president of the EPL Board of Trustees, worked with Iles before he left the board in June 2023. She said the 3rd Ward “picked the right person” in electing Iles.

However, Fulce said she was “shocked” to learn he was running for the 3rd Ward, as the position seemed more “showy” than nuanced — the former, a feature she didn’t immediately associate with Iles. Iles said he still hardly considers himself a politician.

“What I think will make him effective on City Council is the same thing that made him effective in his role as board president, which is that he is super collaborative, and he really was plugged in to different parts of city functions,” Fulce said.

Fulce said Iles has a unique ability to connect with people and thinks it will translate well to his role as a public servant.

Wynne thought Iles fit the job description well and endorsed him for the position. She said his numerous past roles around the city will help him serve on the Council, and were part of the reason she turned to him to fill the seat she held for 28 years.

“I just thought of him as someone who was very thoughtful, who had a good understanding of not only the city, but the 3rd Ward, and that he would bring the right approach to City Council in terms of being able to collaborate, to think independently on issues and to really work well with the city staff,” Wynne said.

Iles said he is excited to take on the new role and hopes to be as accessible to his constituents as possible. He’s currently working on an app for community members to book times to meet him at local coffee shops and discuss issues in Evanston.

Iles also said one of his goals is to respond to all questions and concerns within 24 hours, even if he’s on vacation. He attributes his victory to being an active community member — serving on the PTA, working for the public library, running bookeries for students and coaching youth soccer teams — and wants to continue connecting with those around him when he takes office in May.

“I want people to be able to reach me,” Iles said. “I think that the alders that are successful are responsive to their constituents’ needs. Different policies come and go, but what they’ll remember is ‘When I reached out to him, did he answer me?’”

