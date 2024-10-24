‘Prioritize a work-life balance’: ASG talks fostering wellness among senators

Entering the academic year, one of the leading priorities of the Associated Student Government was to maintain the well-being of its senators by implementing policies that support mental and physical health and inviting Northwestern speakers to address these issues.

On Wednesday, the ASG Senate opened its third meeting of the quarter by electing four members into the Wellness Judicial Board. That board is responsible for ensuring ASG abides by its wellness rules, which lays the foundation for maintaining a balance for working in ASG, such as not holding meetings at late hours or on Saturdays.

“It’s important because Northwestern is already pretty rigorous. I know, especially coming from McCormick, my schedule is always packed, and ASG is another commitment that keeps my schedule really packed,” McCormick junior and ASG Senate Parliamentarian James La Fayette said. “So I think just making sure that everyone is able to balance ASG with other commitments, not only their own academic commitments, but also having free time as well.”

The board also addresses concerns related to breaches in the wellness guidelines, which La Fayette said is “extremely, extremely rare.”

The four candidates that ran for the board were all elected: SESP freshman JJ Nabors-Moore, Weinberg freshman Rayan Lahlou-Nabil, Bienen sophomore Calvin Simmers and Weinberg freshman Maddie Vartanian.

ASG invited Senior Associate Dean of Students Chris Zacharda to discuss wellness initiatives at the University and gather feedback from senators.

Zacharda introduced a project that helps students in need during emergency weather situations related to natural disasters, referencing the most recent devastations caused by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton and the NU students on campus who have been affected.

Zacharda said he worked with the registrar to identify students in impacted areas and offered them resources and support. He aims to make the program relevant for emergencies on the Evanston and Chicago campuses and seeks ASG’s collaboration for its growth.

Another change that Zacharda plans to spread awareness about is the University’s amnesty policy. The revised policy provides amnesty for students reporting alcohol or drug-related distress and connects students with wellness coaches for guidance and support following reported incidents.

The policy encourages students to call for help without fear and extends amnesty to groups like clubs and sororities, Zacharda said.

Zacharda also mentioned the University’s Narcan & Opioid Overdose training program to assist students in opioid overdose situations. He asked senators to help promote wellness and improve these initiatives.

The meeting concluded with senators having time to work on drafting legislations — a practice that SESP sophomore and Interim Deputy Speaker of the Senate Eliza Marcus said ASG is trying to integrate more of in their meetings this year.

“Last year there was a lot of enthusiasm, and everyone made legislation, but the follow through here is not easy and can be difficult as a freshman when you’re coming to a new school,” Marcus said. “I think with the extra help of having Grace (Houren), James (La Fayette) and I, and the rest of the exec board to help guide people, I think we’re gonna get a lot more follow through, which I’m excited about.”

Vartanian said she is excited to be able to draft legislation on topics like wellness. As one of the newest members of the Wellness Judicial Board, Vartanian said she hopes to aid in overall wellness by making sure ASG members feel represented by the wellness code and that it aligns with their wants and needs.

“In my own life, I really prioritize a work-life balance. So I want to ensure that ASG is following the code put in place to promote the wellness of committee members,” Vartanian said. “For example, not texting super late, not having meetings at super late hours, just to prioritize the physical and mental health of ASG members.”

