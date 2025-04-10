ASG swears in new speaker, other officers amid federal budget freezes

The Associated Student Government Senate elected Weinberg junior Kaitlyn Salgado-Alvarez to the speaker position on Wednesday after Speaker-elect and Weinberg sophomore Nur Yalinbas declined the role last week. Salgado-Alvarez also ran for speaker last week.

“I’m excited to continue my work in the Senate through the speaker position,” Salgado-Alvarez said. “I have a lot of things that I can work towards.”

Wednesday’s meeting also featured the swearing in of Yalinbas, Weinberg sophomore Hunter Gracey and SESP sophomore Gracey Ninmer as Rules Committee members. Weinberg freshman Margaret Zhang was sworn in as the Student Group Caucus whip.

Not all who were elected anticipated running at all. Ninmer said she was not planning on becoming a Rules Committee member prior to today’s meeting.

“I like being in places where other people don’t want to be,” Ninmer said. “I wanted to serve where help is needed.”

She said she plans to use her new role to further connect ASG with the Faculty Senate and increase the lobbying potential of both bodies.

After the new officers were sworn in, two new proposals were brought to the floor. The first was a “Resolution for Northwestern Cold Days,” which would go into effect on days when the temperature dips below minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

Due to graduate program schedules, the University cannot officially cancel classes due to inclement weather. However, the legislation would urge the University administration to send an email encouraging professors to cancel classes. The resolution will be voted on next week.

Wednesday’s second proposal, “Federal Funding Resolving Legislation,” came in response to the Trump administration’s Tuesday announcement that it would freeze $790 million in federal funding for Northwestern. The proposed legislation would officially condemn the funding freeze and encourage the Board of Trustees to use NU’s endowment to pay for any research programs that may be cut.

While the legislation was originally introduced as emergency legislation, meaning it would be voted on the day it was introduced, it will not be voted on until next week.

“Especially with the Trump administration changing everything within a matter of minutes, we wanted to at least give (the legislation) a week to breathe and see new developments,” Salgado-Alvarez said. “That way we can make a fully adept statement.”

McCormick junior and incoming ASG Co-President James La Fayette Jr. spoke in favor of Salgado-Alvarez. He cited her ability to “tackle problems that are plaguing students right now.”

The two have worked together previously, launching a project urging the Bienen dean to fund instrument repairs for music students. La Fayette Jr. said this Senate meeting was a “transition period,” and that he believes Salgado-Alvarez was sworn in at a critical time.

“As the premier student forum on campus, we need to take a strong stand against (the funding freeze),” Lafayette said. “The people who are transitioning into these new roles are equipped with the skills and with the spirit to tackle these issues that are important in the student body.”

