ASG establishes committee to address FGLI student concerns over summer aid policy changes

The Associated Student Government passed legislation to establish a committee to address concerns over new financial aid policies on first-generation, low-income students and discussed an executive order impacting Northwestern during its meeting Wednesday.

The Senate passed legislation establishing the Ad-Hoc Committee on FGLI Affairs, which aims to address recent changes to NU’s financial aid policies for Summer 2025. Under the policy, students who previously qualified for financial aid for summer classes are now ineligible unless they fall under “special circumstances.”

The legislation opposes the policy change, arguing that it disproportionately impacts FGLI students. Some such students rely on summer aid for housing and tuition. It also calls for further clarification from the NU Office of Financial Aid on these policies, student input on policy changes and negotiations to minimize harm to affected students.

The committee will be chaired by Weinberg senior Sarah Wachs, who also serves as the External President of Quest+, NU’s premier FGLI student organization. Quest+ is the official QuestBridge Scholars Network for students admitted through QuestBridge, a program that connects high-achieving, FGLI students with top universities.

Wachs emphasized the urgency of the committee’s work in the wake of several executive orders and policy actions that call into question NU’s federal funding.

“Our goal is really to ensure that (FGLI) students who will be disproportionately impacted are getting the assistance they need,” Wachs said. “We want to get in contact with Financial Aid to ensure that students are not being left to dry.”

McCormick junior Umar Kamara advocated for the legislation during the meeting. He noted that NU prides itself on being a school that encourages students to pursue multiple majors, minors and programs, adding that many FGLI students want to take full advantage of these opportunities that others, who can afford them, have.

Kamara also expressed concern about the effect on students who already established summer plans prior to hearing about the change, particularly students who rely on aid for costs like living expenses during the summer.

“The school has a primary responsibility to support the students and help them succeed, and it doesn’t matter whether that student is someone who makes $300,000 a year or $30,000 a year,” Kamara said. “It is very important that this committee is formed in order to advise the school and show them a different perspective to these issues.”

ASG Advisor Tracey Gibson-Jackson echoed this sentiment at the start of the meeting, discussing a Wednesday evening email from University President Michael Schill that addressed recent federal policy changes affecting race-based programs in educational institutions.

The email referenced a Jan. 21 executive order that prohibits federal funding for organizations found to discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin. The U.S. Department of Education recently issued guidance reinforcing the order’s implementation, stating that institutions receiving federal funding can no longer implement DEI programs or policies that differentiate on these grounds.

NU acknowledges the complexity and potential impact of these changes and is currently reviewing its implications. The ASG Senate recognized that they are not yet sure what this means for ASG, but encourages ASG members to stay informed and be prepared in case there are notable changes in the coming weeks.

“Every school, If you receive federal funding, you have to comply with this or you will get your funding taken away,” Gibson-Jackson said. “Some things may look different, feel different and there’s more questions than answers… Senior leadership is working to try to get answers, clearly define areas that seem a little gray.”

ASG leadership plans to meet with Schill Feb. 25. Senators were encouraged to come up with questions about these new changes to ask at the meeting.

