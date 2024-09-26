Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

ASG ballots open as Senate elections approach next week

Daily file illustration by Yunkyo Kim
Voting for ASG Senate elections opens next week on Oct. 4.
Janelle Mella, Assistant Campus Editor
September 26, 2024

Students can submit their ballots for Associated Student Government Senate elections starting Thursday. Election voting will be open from 5 p.m. on Oct. 4 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 7.

The ASG Senate includes 40 members — 20 School Senators and 20 Student Group Senators. Each undergraduate school is allocated a number of Senators based on its student population.

Each year, the Senate drafts and votes on new legislation, divides funds between student groups and mediates the relationship between University administration and the student body.

“I look forward to just having a transparent student government that wants to be there to help (students) express concerns in a way that’s easier than just saying, ‘I have this issue, I don’t know who to go to, I can’t talk to administration on my own,’” said Weinberg junior and Speaker of the Senate Grace Houren.

Ballot petitions will be open until Oct. 2 at 11:59 p.m. Those looking to run in this year’s election are required to collect a minimum of 30 signatures and netIDs from undergraduate students in order to be included on the ballot.

Once the ballot period ends, NU students will vote for the candidates in their own school. The voting system allows each student to order the candidates by their preference.

ASG announced that students should keep an eye out next week for an email with a link to vote through Wildcat Connection.

The new Senators’ term will begin on Oct. 8, and Senate meetings will occur Wednesday evenings with the first meeting on Oct. 9 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Houren said students should think through how they vote in the upcoming elections.

“Make sure you know someone’s platform, because Senators are there to represent you as a student and represent your school,” Houren said. “You want to make sure that you’re putting your trust in someone who’s actually going to show up for you and fight for what you want.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Janelle_Mella

Related Stories:

The Daily Explains: How do ASG Senate elections work?

ASG Senate distributes $50,000 in SAFC funding appeals

Associated Student Government Senate approves additional funding for some student groups

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus
Calls to establish a Pride House intensified after the Associated Student Government passed a resolution supporting the initiative in May and the Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia fraternity house at 626 Emerson St. was vacated in June.
Future of LGBTQ+ housing on campus remains uncertain amid negotiations
Students have multiple options to register and vote for the upcoming presidential election.
The Daily Explains: A guide to voting in the 2024 presidential election for NU students
Engage Chicago exposes students to new perspectives and ideas through activities and discussions.
Engage Chicago immerses students in community development and social change
Northwestern saw increases in the student enrollment of historically underrepresented groups in the Class of 2028.
Northwestern sees increases in underrepresented minorities in latest class admission data
An audience of around 40 people listened to a panel of students from SJP, JVP, McSA and MENA, who discussed April’s encampment, discrimination and racism.
SJP, JVP, McSA, MENA host discussion to address discrimination on campus
University President Michael Schill addresses a crowd at Parent &amp; Family Orientation 2024. His base salary appears to be in line with that of other elite private university leaders, according to public tax filings.
University President Michael Schill earned $400,000 in his first four months at NU, documents show