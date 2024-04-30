Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
LIVE: 'NORTHWESTERN LIBERATION ZONE' ORGANIZERS AGREE TO END ENCAMPMENT
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
LIVE: ENCAMPMENT ORGANIZERS REACH AGREEMENT WITH ADMIN
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Madison Beer commands spotlight at Riviera Theatre
April 30, 2024
University President Michael Schill addresses agreement with NU Divestment Coalition in message to NU community
April 30, 2024
Northwestern Women’s Tennis ‘serves’ community through annual shoe drive
April 30, 2024
Trending Stories
1
13000 Views
Live: Pro-Palestine encampment on Deering Meadow to come down after agreement
The Daily Northwestern staff, updated 9:23 p.m. 4/29/24 • April 25, 2024
2
12903 Views
BREAKING: Administrators, student demonstrators reach agreement to end encampment on Deering Meadow
Jacob Wendler and Avani KalraApril 29, 2024
3
2375 Views
NU-AAUP condemns University President Michael Schill’s response to Deering Meadow encampment
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • April 27, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Statewide respiratory virus, COVID-19 levels drop, CDC data shows

An+injection%2C+medicine+bottle%2C+mask%2C+gloves+and+hand+sanitizer+on+a+backdrop+of+viruses.
Daily file illustration by Angeli Mittal
Cook County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased by 16% the week of Apr. 20, according to CDC data.
Anavi Prakash, Assistant City Editor
April 30, 2024

Respiratory virus and COVID-19 levels are low across all Illinois counties, according to an Illinois Department of Public Health news release Friday.

The state’s virus level is “Minimal,” the lowest level on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Respiratory Illness Activity Level scale.

CDC data shows that COVID-19 hospitalizations across Illinois decreased by 22% in the week of Apr. 20. In Cook County, the hospitalization rate decreased by 16% during that span, hospitalizing 121 people.

The national hospitalization rate decreased by 14.4%, and 5,615 people were hospitalized in the U.S. for COVID-19 the same week.

COVID-19 does not follow the same seasonal trends as other respiratory viruses, like the flu, said Dr. Sameer Vohra, the IDPH director, in the release. He said this is why those most vulnerable to COVID-19 need to be aware of precautions they can take.

In February, the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices released new COVID-19 vaccine guidelines, recommending people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised get a second dose of the 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine. The guidelines also say those 65 years and older are eligible for their second dose of the updated vaccine.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @anavi_52

Related Stories: 

Illinois measles count rises to 64 in 2024 

IDPH supports CDC’s recommendation for new COVID-19 vaccines IDPH supports CDC’s vaccine recommendation

Triple pandemic hits Evanston, surrounding areas  
More to Discover
More in City
Three people sit in chairs on a stage holding microphones and talking to each other.
Panelists talk legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in ‘The Civil Rights Act at 60’
Clare Kelly wears glasses and speaks.
City Council supports Noyes Center renovations, yet timeline remains uncertain
Two women wearing elaborate costumes and crowns.
Here’s how to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month in Evanston
People gather around a stall set up by Open Communities.
Open Communities hosts inaugural ‘Walk/Roll the Redline’ event, raises awareness on local housing discrimination
Daniel Biss, wearing a dark suit, sits at a dais.
Confirmed as Evanston party leader, Biss still quiet on reelection
People run through an inflatable start line on a road.
City holds first Lakeshore Shuffle 5K Run & Walk
More in Latest Stories
Demonstrators began taking tents down on Deering Meadow at about 3 p.m. Monday after organizers reached an agreement with administrators.
Captured: Demonstrators take down encampment on Deering Meadow
At Monday’s previously scheduled Faculty Assembly meeting, Hagerty and Schill took time to discuss the “campus climate” in the wake of the encampment.
Faculty express concerns over lack of transparency in University’s negotiation process with encampment organizers at Assembly
Members of Northwestern women’s tennis celebrate having their name called in the NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Championships selection show. The team is set to face Arizona State in the opening round.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern holds selection show watch party to celebrate NCAA tournament return
Five Northwestern faculty members noted as excellent and innovative undergraduate faculty members.
Five Northwestern faculty members receive 2024 University Teaching Awards
Diana Solís visited campus Monday to discuss Chicago’s Latina history.
Mexican artist, photographer Diana Solís displays Chicago’s Latina history
Sophomore Daniel Svärd hits the ball. Svärd is one of three players in program history to win multiple individual Big Ten titles.
Men’s Golf: Svärd, Northwestern win Big Ten Championship
More in Local
A mural reads Bookends & Beginnings and displays colorful stacks of books.
Independent Bookstore Day draws ‘busloads’ to Evanston bookstores
The front of Evanston Township High School
School district sustainability coordinators provide hope, education
Old people sitting.
Foster Senior Club enters 67th year, keeps seniors informed
A violin with the number 50 overlayed on it.
Bach Week Festival returns to Evanston for 50th, final anniversary
A black rat bait box.
‘Rattiest’ no more: Residents gain ground in Evanston battle against rodents
Three women on the stage and a large audience.
Bestselling author Anne Lamott talks new book, transformative power of love
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in