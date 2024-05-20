Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
In Focus: McCormick students allege misconduct, differential treatment from Segal shop professional
May 21, 2024
District 65 Board hears 5th Ward school naming update, presentation on individualized education services
May 21, 2024
District 65 Board to vote on resolution on potential Bessie Rhodes closure
May 21, 2024
Trending Stories
1
3551 Views
Dillo Day preview: What to know about ‘Camp Dillo’ lineup featuring Swae Lee
Jillian Moore, Assistant Arts and Entertainment Editor • May 16, 2024
2
2679 Views
NU officials address community concerns about Dillo Day, Ryan Field
Hannah Webster, Assistant City Editor • May 16, 2024
3
1152 Views
In Focus: Students detail harmful financial impact of NU scholarship displacement policies
Olatunji Osho-Williams, Senior Staffer • May 16, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Maj. Gen. Gregg F. Martin Discusses Battling Mental Health Stigma

Two+people+sit+on+stage+and+talk.
Naomi Taxay/The Daily Northwestern
Major General Gregg F. Martin (retired) spoke Sunday at the Levy Senior Center.
Naomi Taxay, Reporter
May 20, 2024

Twenty years after commanding more than 10,000 soldiers in Iraq, two-star Maj. Gen. Gregg F. Martin is leading a new battle — recruiting for the war on the stigma of mental illness.

Martin spoke on Sunday at Evanston’s Levy Senior Center in an event co-hosted by No Shame on U, a Chicago-based mental health advocacy organization. The free event featured an informational mental health activities fair led by the organization’s Teen Leadership Board.

Holding an event run by teenagers in the senior center bridges the gap between these groups’ discussions, said Wendy Singer, the executive director of No Shame on U.

“With the uprise of mental health issues and conversations in the younger generation, I think it’s important to educate older people, so they can better understand themselves too,” said Mia Ahitow, a Teen Leadership Board member.

Martin said he discovered he had bipolar disorder at 58 years old. His sons had already been diagnosed, and he was becoming familiar with the condition, he added.

For the first four decades of his life, Martin said he was happy and successful. His two master’s degrees and Ph.D. from MIT are just some of his decorated accomplishments. He quickly moved through the ranks of the military and was known for his high energy and drive.

He later discovered his elevated enthusiasm was a symptom of hyperthymia — a near-constant state of mild mania.

For most of Martin’s life, this condition was the superpower that fueled his success, he said. But his genetic predisposition for bipolar disorder was triggered in 2003 when he led the 130th Engineer Brigade into Iraq.

As the stress and dangers of war increased, so did his euphoria, he said. He became energetic and risky, feeling so exhilarated by the war that he didn’t sleep. His mania was passing a threshold. 

He became paranoid and started to have hallucinations.

When Martin left Iraq, he experienced his first crashing depression, he said.

“If you’ve ever seen a wrecking ball, that’s what bipolar is,” he said.

For the next 11 years, his highs became higher and his lows lower. His post-traumatic stress disorder combined with his mania, producing an ultra-realistic psychosis of his time in Iraq. He couldn’t sleep for months at a time, and he was becoming erratic and disruptive, he said

Martin was called into a top military official’s office after 36 years of service. He was told that he had to resign, or he would be fired. He was also ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, though his accomplishments disguised his mental illness — and he was deemed fit for service.

Martin said he fought with his undiagnosed mental illness as his own sons dealt with their bipolar diagnoses. He became more familiar with the disorder as he researched it to support his sons.

In 2014, Martin was finally diagnosed. He felt immense relief, he said, though he continued to struggle.

“I knew there was something wrong with me but I didn’t know what it was,” Martin said. “But now I do. I have a target with a face on it that I can battle.”

Martin began his road to recovery and started taking lithium, which has helped manage his mental health, he said.

Since then, he’s been sharing his story in events throughout the country and in his newly published book, “Bipolar General: My Forever War with Mental Illness,” to teach people about the condition and destigmatize mental illness.

All it takes is conversations and education about mental health, Singer said.

“People who come to our events can tell their friends his story, which creates a ripple effect and fights stigma,” Singer said.

Email: [email protected] 

Related Stories: 

Speak Your Mind: Active Minds’ Stigma Panel facilitates conversation about mental health 

‘If You’re Reading This NU’ aims to destigmatize mental health struggles, create networks of connection 

NU suicide prevention club aims to bring awareness, support for mental health on campus

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in City
Several people standing in a church.
Interfaith service held for victim killed in alleged anti-Palestinian hate crime, rallies support for congressional resolution
People gather holding signs to listen to a speaker.
‘Nobody’s free until everybody’s free’: Community vigil seeks peaceful resolution to the conflict in Israel and Gaza
Individuals sit at round tables with paint supplies.
Aging ‘gracefully’: Aging Well Conference provides education and leisure to older adults
Two people serving food.
Evanston Pride, PFLAG, Gender Affirming Evanston celebrate queer joy
NU officials address community concerns about Dillo Day, Ryan Field
NU officials address community concerns about Dillo Day, Ryan Field
Two people sit in chairs on each side of a table with a vase of flowers.
Panel discusses 70 year Brown v. Board legacy in present-day education
More in Latest Stories
Weinberg senior Lena Rhie examined the opinions of Asian American interest organizations on the topic of race-conscious admissions policies being overturned.
Asian American Studies Program students present projects at annual senior symposium
LTE: A Letter From Five NU Faculty in Support of President Schill
LTE: A Letter From Five NU Faculty in Support of President Schill
Around 400 students gathered on Tech Plaza for the start of MSAB’s Engineering Week.
MSAB’s Engineering Week celebrates McCormick students and clubs
Karamchandani: Reflections on education after studying in three different countries
Karamchandani: Reflections on education after studying in three different countries
In Focus: As Northwestern considers another decade in Qatar, some NU-Q students say campus falls short of promises
In Focus: As Northwestern considers another decade in Qatar, some NU-Q students say campus falls short of promises
Person sits before another kneeling person cupping their face in their hands.
Wirtz Center’s retelling of ‘The Tempest’ bends boundaries, centers justice and love
More in Local
A room with chairs and a spiral staircase.
‘A piece of the puzzle to Evanston’: City welcomes only tattoo shop
White tent in the center of a parking lot with children and adults surrounding it.
Spud Club educates children about sustainable eating at Evanston Farmers’ Market
Outside of a restaurant with a red and yellow sign. Five people stand holding a blue ribbon and a big pair of scissors.
Devil Dawgs invites NU, Evanston communities to ribbon cutting
A house on top of a maze of pipes.
At-home water testing aims to create confidence in water quality
A person speaks at a podium with a slideshow projected on a wall behind him.
City Council discusses budget priorities, introduces bonds for capital improvements
People sitting at a table with a projector behind them with a slideshow playing.
D202 board hears sustainability policy update, student fees adjustment proposal
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in