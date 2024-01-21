Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
21° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Captured: Northwestern women’s tennis sweeps Eastern Michigan in Saturday doubleheader
January 21, 2024
Timothée Chalamet, Keegan-Michael Key talk ‘Wonka’ in college journalist roundtable
January 21, 2024
Captured: Men’s Tennis: Northwestern loses first home game to Louisville 4-3
January 21, 2024
Trending Stories
1
34067 Views
Illinois justice system begins to see impacts four months after eliminating cash bail
Lily Shen, Senior Staffer • January 18, 2024
2
1741 Views
LTE: Anti-Zionism is not antisemitism
22 Northwestern Students January 17, 2024
3
1656 Views
Open Tab: Graeter’s Ice Cream prioritizes quality in vast array of sweet treats
Danny O’Grady, Design Editor • May 22, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

NU Chapter of AFSP aims to bring awareness, support for mental health on campus

The+Northwestern+Chapter+of+AFSP+is+planning+to+hold+a+community+walk+tentatively+scheduled+for+early+May.
Illustration by Shveta Shah
The Northwestern Chapter of AFSP is planning to hold a community walk tentatively scheduled for early May.
Fiona Roach, Senior Staffer
January 21, 2024

Content Warning: This article contains mentions of mental illness and suicide. 

In addition to being roommates and best friends, Communication senior Gretchen Raedle and Weinberg senior Julia Winck realized last year they had something else in common: They had both lost friends to suicide. 

After discussing how the experience had impacted them, they decided they needed a supportive space for those impacted by suicide on campus, and the Northwestern Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention was born.

The members of the new chapter of the AFSP are working on plans for a fundraising walk and other campus initiatives in hopes of destigmatizing mental illness on campus. 

“I feel like in doing this, it’s my way of honoring my friend while also selfishly creating a space where I can meet other people who have been affected by (suicide),” Raedle said. 

Raedle said she encountered several deaths throughout high school, including one very close friend who died by suicide when Raedle was 15. 

When she came to NU, Raedle said she went to several support groups in the area. Though they were helpful, she noticed a large age gap between herself and the other group members. 

Raedle and Winck figured there must be other students who have been impacted by suicide and are looking for support, which inspired them to start the chapter. 

“We recognized that it felt productive and helpful for us to talk about it,” Winck said. “One day, Gretchen said, ‘I want to do something with this, because it feels weird to have all this energy about it and all these feelings about it, and I want to channel them into something.’” 

Winck had participated in an AFSP Out of the Darkness Walk in honor of a friend she lost to suicide about a year and a half ago, which gave her the idea to connect with AFSP. 

After recruiting five other members for their executive board, Raedle and Winck started promoting the club through social media and an interest form. Based on the interest they’ve received so far, Winck believes the chapter is “overdue.” 

Raedle and Winck reached out to the Illinois Chapter of the AFSP last spring and submitted the proposal for a new student organization this fall. The student organization approval process took longer than they expected, and the chapter was thus unable to participate in the Winter Organization Fair.

“That was a little bit of a setback because it’s such an important thing, and we want to get momentum,” Raedle said. “To not feel like we were fully supported (by the University) was a little bit aggravating.”

University spokesperson Erin Karter told The Daily that Student Organizations and Activities received a “record number” of applications for new student groups this fall, which was responsible for the delayed processing time. 

Since the approval, the chapter has started planning its main event of the year: an Out of the Darkness Walk tentatively scheduled for early May. The walk acts as both an awareness and fundraising event, as AFSP is not federally funded and relies heavily on donors.

The chapter’s executive board has also talked about hosting speakers and working with Counseling and Psychological Services to create a support group. According to Karter, CAPS would welcome the opportunity to connect with AFSP. 

Although AFSP has collaborated with other universities in the past, NU is the first campus to officially establish a college chapter. Angela Cummings, the executive director of the Illinois AFSP Chapter, said she hopes NU will be the first in a long line of college chapters across the state. 

“During the pandemic, adolescents and college students self-reported increased rates of anxiety and depression,” Cummings said. “So we have been making a concerted effort to try to increase our presence on college campuses.” 

Psychology Prof. Robin Nusslock, the chapter’s faculty sponsor, said mental health support is an increasingly important need on college campuses. He said the rise of social media, which often promotes unrealistic standards, could be a contributing factor to what he sees as a “mental health epidemic.” 

“The adolescent young adult brain is very sensitive to social inclusion and exclusion,” Nusslock said. “There’s a lot of comparisons that occur between oneself and the other, and people don’t put photographs of their worst days on social media — they put their best days.” Raedle said her main goal for the chapter is to provide a space where students feel safe and validated, as well as to remind them that they are never alone. 

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of high school students who attempted suicide increased from 8% in 2011 to 10% in 2021.

“You can feel just so down and like nothing’s ever going to be good again and like there’s no hope, but there always is hope,” Raedle said. “Don’t give up on yourself.” 

 

Email: [email protected] 

X: @fionaroach03

Related Stories:

‘There’s no one-size-fits-all solution’: Over a year after the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s national implementation, local and statewide measures lag behind

How ResilientNU’s founder prioritizes campus mental health services

Mirah Anti, D202 board incumbent, talks mental health and redesigning class structures
More to Discover
More in Campus
The study found the greatest disparity in care occurred in pain management, with non-white children less likely to be prescribed painkillers for serious medical conditions.
Northwestern researchers find significant racial disparities in pediatric health care
Ben Crump shared insights over Zoom with the Black Pre-Law Association.
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump talks past, future of legal activism at Black Pre-Law Association keynote
Scooterists said more consistent efforts by NU and Evanston to de-ice bike paths would make it safer for them to use their scooters in the winter.
Come ice, snow or theft, Northwestern electric scooterists keep rolling on
Thomas Christensen is an Avalon Foundation Professor of Music and the Humanities from the University of Chicago who specializes in research on the history of music theory.
Thomas Christensen provides global perspective on music theory
NU student activists dined on tacos and nachos during the first day of “Disorientation Week.”
NU activist organizations plan to host “Disorientation Week”
On the Friday before Memorial Day, the University would celebrate National Poppy Day by handing out red poppies – a symbol worn by citizens around the world to honor active service members and veterans.
ASG Senate passes legislation to honor alumni veterans and approve Election Commission guidelines
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in