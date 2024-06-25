City flag approved, new affordable housing authorized at City Council

Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
Northwestern hosts groundbreaking ceremony at Ryan Field construction site
June 25, 2024
The Week Ahead, June 24-30: Concerts, Art Festivals and Pride Celebrations in Chicagoland
June 24, 2024
Reel Thoughts: “Inside Out 2” creatively depicts the emotional side to puberty
June 24, 2024
Trending Stories
1
623 Views
The 23rd annual Chicago Pride Fest features JoJo Siwa, Sapphira Cristál and Bob the Drag Queen
Nineth Kanieski Koso, Reporter • June 21, 2024
2
349 Views
NU Alum arrested on firebombing suspicions at UC Berkeley
Shreya Srinivasan, Print Managing Editor • June 19, 2024
3
271 Views
Wesley Avenue residents call for action amid recent move-out
Emily Kim, Digital Managing Editor • June 24, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement
Northwestern hosts groundbreaking ceremony at Ryan Field construction site
Wesley Avenue residents call for action amid recent move-out
The 23rd annual Chicago Pride Fest features JoJo Siwa, Sapphira Cristál and Bob the Drag Queen
Queering The Map shows queer love on campus
‘You know absolutely nothing’: Students frustrated with NU’s handling of academic integrity cases
NU’s Summer Class Schedule offers flexibility, opportunities for academic advancement
Community awards, advocacy headline Evanston’s fifth annual Juneteenth parade
Advertisement
Perry: A little humility goes a long way

Brew, Hou, Leung, Pandey: On being scared to tweet and the pressure to market yourself as a student journalist

June 4, 2024

Haner: A love letter to the multimedia room

June 4, 2024

Northwestern hosts groundbreaking ceremony at Ryan Field construction site

Derrick Gragg appointed as Northwestern’s vice president for athletic strategy, search for new athletic director begins

June 13, 2024

Lacrosse: Northwestern’s Izzy Scane wins 2024 Honda Sport Award

June 13, 2024

Advertisement

The secret (and short) lives of cicadas on campus

NU Declassified: Prof. Barbara Butts teaches leadership through stage management

Everything Evanston: Behind the boba in downtown Evanston

Northwestern hosts groundbreaking ceremony at Ryan Field construction site

June 25, 2024

NU Alum arrested on firebombing suspicions at UC Berkeley

June 19, 2024

Queering The Map shows queer love on campus

June 19, 2024

Northwestern hosts groundbreaking ceremony at Ryan Field construction site

June 25, 2024

City flag approved, new affordable housing authorized at City Council

June 25, 2024

The Week Ahead, June 24-30: Concerts, Art Festivals and Pride Celebrations in Chicagoland

June 24, 2024

City flag approved, new affordable housing authorized at City Council

The+new+city+flag+was+selected+from+over+200+submissions+to+the+Evanston+Youth+Flag+Design+Contest.+
Daily file photo by Jacob Wendler
The new city flag was selected from over 200 submissions to the Evanston Youth Flag Design Contest.
Shreya Srinivasan, Print Managing Editor
June 25, 2024

City Council decided on a new city flag along with the authorization to negotiate for new affordable housing in West Evanston on Monday night. City Council also approved an ordinance for ranked choice voting, but the implementation for it is still under contentious discussion. .. 

After more than 200 submissions to the Evanston Youth Flag Design contest in August 2023, the design of Bernie Allen-Harrah — a 7-year-old from Dawes Elementary — representing city icons Grosse Point Lighthouse and Lake Michigan became the official city flag at the meeting.. 

The flag was praised for its ability to “combine Evanston symbolism with attractive and abstract design elements,” according to the resolution. The flag has a green, blue and gold background, divided by a bright star, symbolizing the lighthouse in the midst of the city’s lush natural landmarks, including Lake Michigan and the city’s urban tree canopy. 

“The excitement I heard from my family and neighbors, it’s like overwhelming,” Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th) said.  “One of the first things I got texted the day after the (May 28th) meeting was ‘When can we buy flags?’

An ordinance to authorize the negotiation of 1831 through 1835 Brown Ave. into affordable ownership housing units passed unanimously, after a short discussion. The property is currently owned by the Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church and would be funded with $400,000 of the city’s Affordable Housing Fund. The Ald. Bobby Burns-backed (5th) Here To Stay housing displacement subcommittee gave supporting comments. 

The goal of this housing project would be ownership, as current rental rates are higher than ownership rates in the Census Tract 8092. Nine housing units developed as condominiums would ensure the shared-equity ownership model, according to the approval. 

“Somewhere down the line there has to be some goal of home ownership,” said Evanston landlord and contractor Michael Dykes, who is part of the subcommittee. “I think it’s going to be a fantastic opportunity.” 

An ordinance to implement ranked choice voting for the ballot starting April 2025 was approved 8-1, aiming to add “extra clarification” for the County Clerk, Alexandra Ruggie, the corporation council said. Ald. Devon Reid (8th) was the sole dissenting opinion. 

“How will this ballot be designed, that is one of the most critical pieces of this because ranked choice voting is confusing and difficult,” Reid said. “There is nothing about ballot design in the ordinance, in the resolution.”

Reid argued to table the ordinance on the basis of what he called “constitutional errors,” in that the referendum did not include a “complete procedural framework.” This motion failed. Reid also dissented in the June 10 Council meeting for similar reasons.

 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @shreyasrin

 

Related Stories:

City Council introduces ranked-choice voting implementation ordinance, talks Landlord-Tenant agreements

 

‘Doom and gloom’ no more? City Council tackles financial future, tax changes

 

City Council approves Living Habitats contract to design ‘Civic Plaza’ downtown

 

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in City
Preview of things to do and see in Chicagoland this week.
The Week Ahead, June 24-30: Concerts, Art Festivals and Pride Celebrations in Chicagoland
Former residents of the Wesley Avenue apartments voiced their concerns to the Housing and Development Committee on Tuesday night.
Wesley Avenue residents call for action amid recent move-out
Chicago Pride Fest will have an estimated 100,000 people in attendance.
The 23rd annual Chicago Pride Fest features JoJo Siwa, Sapphira Cristál and Bob the Drag Queen
The Chicago area is offering many summer events ranging from music to movies that dont break the bank.
From movies and concerts to free days at Museums, here are some free things to do this summer in Chicagoland
The City’s community centers will act as cooling centers. It’s advised to spend at least two hours in an air-conditioned space if your home does not have A.C.
First heat wave of the season brings record-breaking temperatures: Here’s how to stay cool
Lake Michigan with waves crashing onto a beach.
Woman dies after boat capsizes in Lake Michigan near Winnetka
More in City Council
The new city flag was selected from over 200 submissions to the Evanston Youth Flag Design Contest.
City Council introduces ranked-choice voting implementation ordinance, talks Landlord-Tenant agreements
A sign that says Welcome to Evanston.
‘Doom and gloom’ no more? City Council tackles financial future, tax changes
A person speaks at a podium with a slideshow projected on a wall behind him.
City Council discusses budget priorities, introduces bonds for capital improvements
Two silhouettes shake hands in front of an apartment building and a large lease agreement on a clipboard.
Fair housing advocates, housing providers divided on proposed renter landlord ordinance amendments
A shelf of packages.
Local businesses grapple with impact of Evanston’s flavored tobacco ban
A building door with lamps on the wall.
City Council indicates support for migrant shelter — but not downtown
More in Local
Milky Chance, a German rock band best known for their 2013 hit Stolen Dance headlined Saturdays lineup.
CAPTURED: 2024 Winnetka Music Festival
Milky Chance, a German rock band best known for their 2013 hit Stolen Dance headlined Saturdays lineup.
“Artist-first” Winnetka Music Festival brings Milky Chance, Band of Horses, NU band and more to the North Shore
A “Civic Plaza” was ranked third of top 20 Evanston Thrives priorities.
City Council approves Living Habitats contract to design ‘Civic Plaza’ downtown
District 202’s 2025 fiscal year budget was created while prioritizing instruction and student needs, said Kendra Williams, the district’s chief financial officer.
District 202 board approves tentative 2025 fiscal year budget, hears student well-being presentation
Each summer, Evanston organizations put together programs to offer residents, especially students, free meals.
Evanston summer programs offer free meals, produce for youth
Scales in front of a redlined Evanston.
The Daily Explains: Contextualizing the Evanston reparations lawsuit
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in