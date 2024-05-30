Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
‘Doom and gloom’ no more? City Council tackles financial future, tax changes
May 30, 2024
Steve Albini’s death leaves artistic legacy at NU, Chicago
May 30, 2024
Evanston residents, government organizations confront language barriers
May 29, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1212 Views
Descendants of Evanston residents file federal class action suit against reparations program
William Tong, City Editor • May 24, 2024
2
720 Views
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern falls 14-13 to No. 2 Boston College in national championship battle
Jake Epstein, Print Managing Editor • May 26, 2024
3
710 Views
University President Michael Schill tried to walk a thin line in his remarks before congress. He still faces dissatisfaction from dueling camps.
Samantha Powers and Jacob WendlerMay 24, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

‘Doom and gloom’ no more? City Council tackles financial future, tax changes

A+sign+that+says+Welcome+to+Evanston.
Shun Graves/The Daily Northwestern
City Council grappled with questions about Evanston’s financial situation and how to address qualms about its liquor consumption tax.
Shun Graves, Assistant Photo Editor
May 30, 2024

Dire warnings of a fraught financial future for Evanston have long underlied issues ranging from a benefits pact with Northwestern over its Ryan Field rebuild to the specifics of municipal balance sheets.

But a more mixed picture emerged from discussions at City Council Tuesday on a spending update and possible changes to a tax scorned by many local businesses.

“I keep hearing the doom and gloom thing,” Ald. Devon Reid (8th) said. “I trust the folks who are saying it. But year after year, I’ve not seen it.”

Last year Reid himself called the outlook on funding capital improvements “sobering.” But as what he called a “$30 million excess reserve” sits in the city’s coffers, Evanston has also spent less money than expected.

Tuesday’s discussion arose from a staff presentation about the city’s adjustments to its 2023 budget as required by the state. The perfunctory change, called a budget amendment, accounts for actual spending by Evanston compared to what it initially budgeted for. The changes do not necessarily mean the city has run a surplus.

City staff seek to amend the 2023 budget to nearly $345 million — about $52 million less than expected.

While Evanston spent more than planned from its general fund and some smaller pots, the city expended far less of its federal pandemic money and capital improvement funds than initially budgeted. Many of the decreases stem from deferred or uncompleted projects.

Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) questioned Hitesh Desai, Evanston’s chief financial officer and treasurer, over how some adjustments didn’t track with reported spending. He responded that though the city may have spent millions less than even the $52 million adjustment, he left buffers in the amended budget to account for any bills that could turn up in yet-incomplete auditing.

Still, the back-and-forth continued until Mayor Daniel Biss interjected to give others a turn to weigh in. Kelly reiterated her criticisms, even as Biss said he would “continue chairing the meeting” and chastised her “continued rehashing of miscommunications.”

In Tuesday’s procedural vote for introduction, the council approved the adjustment 6-1. Kelly cast the lone “no” vote. City Council later approved the issue of general obligation bonds 5-2.

This budget discussion came after the city avoided hiking property taxes to finance this year’s budget. Evanston must nonetheless remain “cautious” in its future budget planning, Biss said.

“We have a significant excess reserve, which is great,” Biss told The Daily. “We have a structural deficit. We have really significant capital needs related to city hall, fire, police, Noyes (Center) and so on. We’re very fortunate to have the excess reserves, but the long-term trajectory and especially including the capital needs is daunting.”

City revenues came up in an earlier discussion over Evanston’s contentious 6% liquor consumption tax. The levy “is the only tax of its kind” in the Chicago region, an assistant city attorney wrote in a memo to the council.

Biss called on City Council to consider proposals to eliminate or modify the tax — and introduce new levies to cover the $3 million in current income.

The council largely opposed a quarter-point increase to Evanston’s sales tax, citing the potential impact on residents’ wallets. Some members indicated they could support a new 1.5% tax on prepared food and beverages. The levy could include or be in addition to a new tax on packaged liquor.

“Because we do have these large, big box stores that sell packaged liquor — and right now, as has been stated, 70% of our income from this tax comes from them — I think it would be smart for us to make sure that we continue to tax that in a packaged form,” Ald. Melissa Wynne (3rd) said.

As early debates continue, no proposal for new levies will yet face City Council’s vote. Reid said he objected to both the food and sales tax ideas. Biss, a former mathematician, called on the council to ensure the city maintains its income stream.

“There’s a math issue, though, which is that the goal is to add up to the same $3 million in revenue,” he said.

Email: [email protected]

X: @realShunGraves

Related Stories:

City Council discusses budget priorities, introduces bonds for capital improvements

City Council indicates support for migrant shelter — but not downtown

Evanston avoids property tax hike amid ‘sobering’ budget outlook

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in City
A pair of hands with money falling around.
Descendants of Evanston residents file federal class action suit against reparations program
three paintings of buildings
Evanston Made to celebrate 10th anniversary in June with new art exhibit
People at an outdoor market.
Downtown Evanston expands Thursday Night Market, includes free live concerts
A fist in front of red, yellow and green poofs of color, all with a brown background with black scribbles.
Fifth annual Juneteenth celebration sees new additions to parade, festivities
A person speaks at a podium.
Connections for the Homeless honors staff, volunteers, participants at Milestone Celebration
A demolition site.
After early blow, Ryan Field foes expand claims in suit against Evanston, NU
More in City Council
A person speaks at a podium with a slideshow projected on a wall behind him.
City Council discusses budget priorities, introduces bonds for capital improvements
Two silhouettes shake hands in front of an apartment building and a large lease agreement on a clipboard.
Fair housing advocates, housing providers divided on proposed renter landlord ordinance amendments
A shelf of packages.
Local businesses grapple with impact of Evanston’s flavored tobacco ban
A building door with lamps on the wall.
City Council indicates support for migrant shelter — but not downtown
A sign reading “Danger” in front of stadium bleachers.
Ryan Field zoning lawsuit parties clash after NU intervenes to dismiss case
A person with glasses sitting at a podium looks up.
City Council approves $180,000 to purchase electric leaf blower equipment
More in Latest Stories
Open Letter: Northwestern, pay your advanced graduate workers!
Open Letter: Northwestern, pay your advanced graduate workers!
Mariachi NU was centerstage in the Louis Room around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
ASG Cultural Summit showcases music groups, affinity organizations
SWAN’s 3rd annual Kresgepalooza showcased musicians, like band The Transcontinental Slip n’ Slide.
SWAN travels around the world for third annual Kresgepalooza
Northwestern players console one another after falling 14-13 to Boston College in Sundays national title game.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern falls 14-13 to No. 2 Boston College in national championship battle
Coach Kelly Amonte Hiller smiles with her team after defeating Florida in Fridays Final Four. Amonte Hiller tied Cindy Timchals record eight national titles as a coach in Northwesterns 2023 championship win over Boston College.
Lacrosse: Northwestern’s Kelly Amonte Hiller reaches final hurdle on path to historic milestone
Northwestern celebrates a goal against Florida on Friday. The Wildcats booked a second consecutive national title game against No. 2 Boston College with their 15-11 win.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern prepares for repeat national championship matchup with No. 2 Boston College
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in