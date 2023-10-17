Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
48° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Native American Guardian’s Association demands Northwestern abandon Ryan Field rebuild
October 18, 2023
Former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul gives 34th Leopold Lecture on international relations
October 17, 2023
New Just Cause Ordinance hopes to ensure housing equitability for tenants
October 17, 2023
Trending Stories
1
2729 Views
LTE: Open letter on NU leaders’ responses to war in Palestine and Israel
October 16, 2023
2
1611 Views
Students for Justice in Palestine hosts vigil to honor lives lost in Gaza this week
Avani Kalra, Editor in Chief • October 13, 2023
3
1435 Views
Egg Harbor Cafe to open new location in Evanston on Nov. 14
Yanyan Li, Reporter • October 15, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

City Council debates new funding sources for Evanston infrastructure projects

Mayor+Daniel+Biss%2C+wearing+a+dark+suit+and+blue+tie%2C+looks+to+the+side.
Shun Graves/The Daily Northwestern
Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss looks on as the City Council discusses the proposed budget programs on Oct. 16 at the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center.
Shun Graves, Reporter
October 17, 2023

Evanston City Council discussed new funding sources for infrastructure projects at a special meeting Monday as the city plans service rate hikes and faces an increasing budget crunch.

City staff first presented the 2024 Capital Improvement Program, which includes a proposed $111 million for infrastructure projects in Evanston, at a September City Council meeting. Monday’s meeting began the process of adding and postponing projects planned for next year, as well as discussing how to fund them.

The 2024 proposal plans for several million dollars more than the previous year’s, which accounted for $103 million. However, the city ultimately adopted a leaner $92.1 million plan.This year’s process might also result in a trim-down.

Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) called for the city to prioritize building a dog park at Grey Park, saying it would bring a “positive energy” to Main Street and the surrounding neighborhood. In Monday’s CIP presentation, the city marked the project as “not prioritized” based on several criteria it developed going into this year.

“The criteria are sort of a yes/no; it’s in or it’s out,” City Engineer Lara Biggs said. “The most important thing we need to do is deal with our life safety challenges in our infrastructure, things that have the potential to cause harm to people.”

Monday’s presentation proposed spending $2.6 million on five projects under the life safety priority, which include some structural repairs. Beyond the projects listed for various priorities in the current CIP proposal, Biggs sought comment from the council on several projects that are not currently considered a priority. 

But after discussing the proposed budget for 2024, the conversation on infrastructure projects inevitably returned to funding. General obligation bonds will fund some CIP projects, while designated sources like the Water Fund will fund other specific projects.

Ald. Devon Reid (8th) proposed spending the city’s excess reserve on CIP projects, saying Evanston should use the money to fund improvements for residents. The $111 million plan arrives amid the broader picture of a proposed property tax hike, inflation and the end of federal pandemic funds.

“If there is any portion of our budget that is more sobering than another, I think our CIP is,” Reid said. “This is where I think we face huge challenges.”

The council discussed Reid’s comments on using reserve funds but came to no consensus and returned to broader budget concerns. After the meeting, he said some rate hikes remain “responsible.” The city has proposed a 68% increase over several years for an average customer’s water and sewage bills to funnel funds toward the Water Fund.

As debates about priorities and funding sources continue, city staff highlighted how many proposed CIP projects and the broader budget align with Evanston’s climate resilience goals. Biggs said 86% of CIP projects incorporate at least one goal.

“Investing in our clean energy future is critically important,” Reid said. “I think there’s more that we need to do there, particularly around bringing some of that clean energy production here.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @realShunGraves

Related Stories:

City Council discusses water fund, parks updates for 2024 Capital Improvement Program

Evanston 2024 proposed city budget sees $51.8 million increase from 2023

Council introduces semi truck ban on certain streets, approves election matching fund
More to Discover
More in City
Train pulls into elevated station over street, overcast sky.
Slow Howard Station transfers frustrate riders ahead of renovation plans
Woman critically injured in accident on Central Street in Evanston
A brown school sits on a row of green dollar bills.
‘Sick to my stomach’: 5th Ward school is $25 million over budget, board to consider alternate plans
A photo of the exterior of the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center with light purple flowers at the bottom.
City Council discusses proposed 2024 budget, increased property tax levy
Evanston Corner Bistro, a new restaurant is located at the corner of Church St. and Orrington Ave.
Evanston Corner Bistro brings contemporary American dishes downtown
6-year-old Palestinian American boy killed in hate crime in Plainfield Township
More in Local
Mayor Daniel Biss stands behind a podium and speaks into a microphone.
Mayor Biss releases statement on Israel-Hamas war
A group of people stand around a cart with flowers.
Inspire Through Flowers gives new life and purpose to donated flowers
A group of people wearing eclipse glasses look toward the sky.
Residents, EPL prepare for Saturday’s partial solar eclipse
Despite the sport’s growing popularity, Evanston still has no dedicated pickleball courts.
Evanston pickleballers push for dedicated courts
The brick Family Focus Center building with an American flag hanging in front.
Q&A: Family Focus talks relief efforts for incoming migrants
A man walks past the Woman’s Club of Evanston in downtown Evanston. The club announced its annual community grant program on Sept. 22.
Amid wellness crisis, Woman's Club of Evanston grant program aims to help struggling teens, seniors
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in