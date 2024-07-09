Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
Meeting of the Musical Masters: Marc-Andre Hamelin and Midori in concert at the Ravinia Festival
July 9, 2024
New South End Community Center in Evanston offers inclusive haven for families
July 9, 2024
The Week Ahead, July 8-14: Markets, Art Festivals and Concerts in Chicagoland
July 8, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1032 Views
Body recovered in Lake Michigan, EPD examining identity of body
Shannon Tyler, Summer Editor in Chief • July 8, 2024
2
294 Views
The Week Ahead, July 8-14: Markets, Art Festivals and Concerts in Chicagoland
Nineth Kanieski Koso, Reporter • July 8, 2024
3
256 Views
Lawsuit against Pritzker School of Law alleges its hiring process discriminates against white men
Shannon Tyler, Summer Editor in Chief • July 3, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement
Body recovered in Lake Michigan, EPD examining identity of body
Evanston’s ‘Seeds of Change’ theme inspires unity at Fourth of July parade
Lawsuit against Pritzker School of Law alleges its hiring process discriminates against white men
Evanston Fire concludes recovery search and rescue efforts for missing swimmer after ‘exhausting’ all resources
Independent review of athletics department released, puts forth key recommendations
City Council approves $800,000 settlement over Fountain Square leaks, discusses leaf blower ordinance amendments
Northwestern hosts groundbreaking ceremony at Ryan Field construction site
Advertisement
Perry: A little humility goes a long way

Brew, Hou, Leung, Pandey: On being scared to tweet and the pressure to market yourself as a student journalist

June 4, 2024

Haner: A love letter to the multimedia room

June 4, 2024

Independent review of athletics department released, puts forth key recommendations

Northwestern hosts groundbreaking ceremony at Ryan Field construction site

June 25, 2024

Derrick Gragg appointed as Northwestern’s vice president for athletic strategy, search for new athletic director begins

June 13, 2024

Advertisement

The secret (and short) lives of cicadas on campus

NU Declassified: Prof. Barbara Butts teaches leadership through stage management

Everything Evanston: Behind the boba in downtown Evanston

Nights at Dearborn Observatory, CIERA Astronomer Evenings bring astronomy education to the public

July 3, 2024

Lawsuit against Pritzker School of Law alleges its hiring process discriminates against white men

July 3, 2024

Ann Lurie, distinguished Chicago Philanthropist, dies at 79

July 1, 2024

Street vendors flourish at Evanston’s Fourth of July parade

July 8, 2024

Stars, Stripes and Smudge-Proof Makeup: How Performers Beat the Heat at Evanston’s Fourth of July Parade

July 8, 2024

Body recovered in Lake Michigan, EPD examining identity of body

July 8, 2024

New South End Community Center in Evanston offers inclusive haven for families

A+%E2%80%9Ccoming+soon%E2%80%9D+sign+on+the+corner+of+Asbury+Avenue+and+Oakton+Street+advertises+the+opening+of+Evanston%E2%80%99s+newest+community+center.+
Audrey Pachuta/ The Daily Northwestern
A “coming soon” sign on the corner of Asbury Avenue and Oakton Street advertises the opening of Evanston’s newest community center.
Audrey Pachuta, Senior Staffer
July 9, 2024

Lindsey White’s eyes lit up as she recalled her recent visit to Evanston’s South End Community Center’s open house. As a stay-at-home mom of three, she said she had explored every corner of the newly unveiled space, envisioning countless opportunities for her children. 

“It was really great,” White said. “I thought it would be a great revenue source for the city, and I was excited to see what kind of programming they would have.” 

Her excitement had been palpable, but she said what had truly touched her was the sensory room—a haven designed for children like her neurodiverse son. 

“He loved it in there,” White said with a smile. “We spent a full hour just exploring and relaxing. It was such a relief to see him comfortable and engaged.”

For White, and many others, these inclusive spaces weren’t just amenities — they were lifelines of understanding and support.

In January, the city of Evanston purchased the building at the corner of Asbury Avenue and Oakton Street in the 9th ward, formerly housing Little Beans Cafe — a popular family cafe and children’s activity hub. 

Now, just over five months later, the South End Community Center is getting ready to open its doors to the public for the first time in mid-July. The center will welcome everyone but will particularly emphasize creating accessible spaces and serving disabled communities.

“We want all of our buildings to be accessible,” said Lauren Ruiz, inclusion and accessibility division manager for the City of Evanston. “I think the timing of when the building became available for purchase just worked for our needs.”

The facility underwent significant upgrades, including a freshly repainted interior, new gym equipment and soon-to-launch gymnastics programs. These improvements are a direct result of community feedback, gathered through QR codes and suggestion forms at the open house.

Through QR code surveys, the community identified the importance of a sliding scale payment system. Many residents said they enjoyed visiting Little Beans Cafe but found it challenging to afford, particularly those with larger families. The city plans to implement a new system, offering 75 percent off for children receiving free school lunch and a 50 percent discount for those receiving reduced-price lunch.

Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th)  said he was pleasantly surprised by the community’s strong turnout and engagement at the open house. He estimated that around 870 attendees participated and provided valuable feedback.

“I initially had planned to be there for one or two hours, and other than sneaking out to take a meeting in the afternoon, I was there all day,” he said. 

Looking ahead, the center plans to introduce additional amenities such as a drive-thru cafe, karate classes, pickleball courts, and a space dedicated to ecological education. City officials hope the center will serve as a vital community hub — hosting ward meetings and providing early childhood education programs starting as soon as August or September.

Michael Schram said he is excited for the transformation of a familiar southwest Evanston corner into a community center. As a resident of the city for 53 years, Schram has witnessed the location transition from a grocery store to an Osco drug store and, most recently, to Little Beans Cafe. He said he looks forward to the site continuing to serve the community in its new role.

Schram said he went to nearby Dawes Elementary School in the mid-’50s and early-’60s. 

“To see the youth in this community, especially in the 9th ward, gathering now in the same way we did back then — it’s just exciting,” he said. 

Email: [email protected]

X: @AudreyPachuta

Related Stories:

City Council approves $2.6 million purchase of south Evanston’s Little Beans Cafe

—  Evanston businesses Noir d’Ebene, Little Beans to close in coming weeks

City Council tables minimum wage increase, drops cashless business ban

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in City
Preview of what is happening in Chicagoland this week.
The Week Ahead, July 8-14: Markets, Art Festivals and Concerts in Chicagoland
Matt Gentile, peddles Independence Day merchandise out of a wagon before the parade.
Street vendors flourish at Evanston's Fourth of July parade
Some performers used primers to help their makeup hold throughout the Evanston Fourth of July Parade.
Stars, Stripes and Smudge-Proof Makeup: How Performers Beat the Heat at Evanston’s Fourth of July Parade
A body was found two miles off of Dempster Street Beach on Saturday morning. (Daily file photo by Shun Graves)
Body recovered in Lake Michigan, EPD examining identity of body
Children from Evanston Aquatic Camp ride in a parade float.
Volunteer leadership ensures Evanston's Fourth of July celebration shines bright
Parade-goers gathered on Central Street Thursday for Evanstons 101st annual Fourth of July Celebration
Captured: Crowds Flood Central Street for Evanston’s Fourth of July Parade
More in Latest Stories
Parade participants from Evanston Latinos hold a sign to celebrate the celebration’s “Seeds of Change” theme.
Evanston's 'Seeds of Change' theme inspires unity at Fourth of July parade
Imran Sultan said he considered climate maps to figure out where to go to see the eclipse.
Nights at Dearborn Observatory, CIERA Astronomer Evenings bring astronomy education to the public
Pritzker School of Law. The lawsuit comes just over a year after the Supreme Court ended the use of affirmative action in the college admission process.
Lawsuit against Pritzker School of Law alleges its hiring process discriminates against white men
Preview of what is happening in Chicagoland this week.
The Week Ahead, July 1-7: Fourth of July Celebrations and Concerts in Chicagoland
Left to right: Shannon Stiles, Ozivell Eckford, Ted Williams III, Marchello Lee and Vanessa Love perform in the show.
‘1619: The Journey of A People’ brings audiences through an intense, beautiful journey of African Americans at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre
Ann Lurie was a life trustee of Northwestern and gave over $60 million over the years.
Ann Lurie, distinguished Chicago Philanthropist, dies at 79
More in Local
The shore of Lake Michigan with the Chicago skyline in the background.
Evanston Fire concludes recovery search and rescue efforts for missing swimmer after 'exhausting' all resources
The new city flag was selected from over 200 submissions to the Evanston Youth Flag Design Contest.
City flag approved, new affordable housing authorized at City Council
The Chicago area is offering many summer events ranging from music to movies that dont break the bank.
From movies and concerts to free days at Museums, here are some free things to do this summer in Chicagoland
The City’s community centers will act as cooling centers. It’s advised to spend at least two hours in an air-conditioned space if your home does not have A.C.
First heat wave of the season brings record-breaking temperatures: Here’s how to stay cool
Milky Chance, a German rock band best known for their 2013 hit Stolen Dance headlined Saturdays lineup.
CAPTURED: 2024 Winnetka Music Festival
Milky Chance, a German rock band best known for their 2013 hit Stolen Dance headlined Saturdays lineup.
“Artist-first” Winnetka Music Festival brings Milky Chance, Band of Horses, NU band and more to the North Shore
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in