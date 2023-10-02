Evanston businesses Noir d’Ebene, Little Beans to close in coming weeks

Two Evanston businesses, chocolate shop Noir d’Ébène and childcare center Little Beans Cafe, recently announced they will be closing in the coming weeks.

Noir d’Ébène is an Evanston-based artisanal pastry and chocolate boutique studio, according to its website. All of its chocolate is made in-house with cacao beans imported primarily from Peru, Ecuador and the Dominican Republic.

While Noir d’Ébène’s chocolates and pastries will remain available online, owner Journey Shannon told The Daily that its Evanston location at 1309 Chicago Ave. is closing because she’ll be moving out of town.

Located at 430 Asbury Ave., Little Beans Cafe is a childcare play center. The central play area, dedicated to children younger than 6, is “a town built for kids,” according to its website. It also includes a “custom-built ninja-infused gymnastics gym” for children aged 4 to 12. The center also offers classes, private events and a cafe for parents.

Little Beans’ will close on Sunday, Nov. 26, according to its website. The closure comes after 13 years of business.

