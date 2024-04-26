Subscribe
Live updates: Encampment continues on Deering Meadow
Live: Deering Meadow encampment continues
LTE: The Black 100 stand in solidarity with protesting NU students

26 Members of the Black 100
April 26, 2024

Over 50 years ago, we members of the Black 100 engaged in an act of nonviolent civil disobedience. While our action was non-violent, it was intentionally disruptive to the affairs of the University to force them to address the racism experienced by the Black students of Northwestern.

Today you demonstrate for the rights of all students, for academic freedom and for freedom of expression and we stand in solidarity with you.

Today you demonstrate to support the human rights of all people, whether Muslim, Jewish or Christian, whether Palestinian or Israeli. We stand in solidarity with you.

Today you demonstrate to bring attention to your University community and the world that the International Court of Justice has said Israel is plausibly committing events that could amount to genocide in Gaza while exposing the role of your country and even your University in aiding and abetting this crime of crimes.

We stand in solidarity with you. Be strong and go in peace. We are with you.

Signed,

Millicent Fauntleroy (Medill ’70, MA ’71)
Harvette Nelson (’71)
Loester Lewis (WCAS ’71, MA ’72, MBA ’89)
Adrianne Hayward (Medill ’71, MS ’72)
Wayne Watson (SESP ’69, MA ’70, Ph.D. ’72)
Widmon Butler (WCAS ’70)
Maxine Mitchell (WCAS ’71)
Eleanor Steele Stewart (WCAS ’69)
John Trimble (McCormick ’71)
Leslie Harris (WCAS ’70)
Joanne Williams (Communication ’71)
Victor Goode (WCAS ’70)
Daphne Maxwell Reid (WCAS ’70)
Juaquita Jackson (’70)
Jim Pitts (WCAS ’65, MA ’68, Ph.D. ’71)
Sharon Pitts
Kimya Moyo (SESP ’69)
Joyce Wade (SESP ’70)
Dee Wilson (WCAS ’70)
John Higginson (Medill ’70)
Eva Jefferson Paterson (WCAS ’71)
Marianne Jackson (WCAS ’70)
Debra Avant Bell-Hill (SESP ’71, MA ’72 )
Audrey Hinton (WCAS ’69)
Herman Cage (WCAS ’69, MBA ’73)
Jocklyn Smith (WCAS ’71)

Editor’s Note: This letter may not represent the views of every individual member of the Black 100.

If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.
