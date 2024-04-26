LTE: The Black 100 stand in solidarity with protesting NU students

Over 50 years ago, we members of the Black 100 engaged in an act of nonviolent civil disobedience . While our action was non-violent, it was intentionally disruptive to the affairs of the University to force them to address the racism experienced by the Black students of Northwestern.

Today you demonstrate for the rights of all students, for academic freedom and for freedom of expression and we stand in solidarity with you.

Today you demonstrate to support the human rights of all people, whether Muslim, Jewish or Christian, whether Palestinian or Israeli. We stand in solidarity with you.

Today you demonstrate to bring attention to your University community and the world that the International Court of Justice has said Israel is plausibly committing events that could amount to genocide in Gaza while exposing the role of your country and even your University in aiding and abetting this crime of crimes.

We stand in solidarity with you. Be strong and go in peace. We are with you.

Signed,

Millicent Fauntleroy (Medill ’70, MA ’71)

Harvette Nelson (’71)

Loester Lewis (WCAS ’71, MA ’72, MBA ’89)

Editor’s Note: This letter may not represent the views of every individual member of the Black 100.