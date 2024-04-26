Subscribe
Live updates: Encampment continues on Deering Meadow
Live: Deering Meadow encampment continues
Latest Stories
Encampment on Deering Meadow continues despite rain and counterprotester presence
April 26, 2024
Members of Hillel, Chabad gather on Foster-Walker Complex Lawn
April 26, 2024
Rice: It was the spring of 1970 – a commentary on the history of protests at NU
April 26, 2024
Trending Stories
1
11441 Views
Live: Pro-Palestine encampment continues into morning despite warnings from NU administration
The Daily Northwestern staff, updated 7:31 p.m. 4/26/24 • April 25, 2024
2
3998 Views
Northwestern student activists set up encampment on Deering Meadow
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • April 25, 2024
3
3454 Views
University releases statement on April 15 demonstration following Free Beacon article
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • April 22, 2024
Members of Hillel, Chabad gather on Foster-Walker Complex Lawn

Students%2C+community+members+gather+to+sing+Hebrew+songs.
Nicole Markus
Students, community members gather to sing Hebrew songs.
Nicole Markus, Print Managing Editor
April 26, 2024

About 50 members of Northwestern Hillel and NU Chabad gathered on Foster-Walker Complex Lawn Friday afternoon to sing Hebrew songs with motifs of peace. The action came as several hundred pro-Palestine protesters entered their 32nd hour on Deering Meadow. 

Weinberg junior Jess Moskowitz said while she supports a ceasefire, she does not support the mission of NU Divestment Coalition’s encampment on Deering Meadow.

“I think a lot of the language that’s being used at the encampment is really problematic,” Moskowitz said. “To boycott and divest from Israel is a really problematic stance and is a really harmful stance.”

The community gathering lasted about 30 minutes despite heavy rain. 

Pro-Palestinian protesters began gathering Thursday morning to call on the University to divest from and cut ties with Institutions connected to Israel. NU Hillel published a statement Thursday saying the protest reflects “a disturbing and quickly escalating trend of antisemitic rhetoric and actions both nationally and on our own campus.” 

Students on campuses across the country — including Columbia University, Yale University and Emory University — have set up similar encampments and faced violent encounters with police in recent days and weeks. 

Michael Simon, executive director of Northwestern Hillel, welcomed the crowd to the event, describing it as an opportunity to come together.

“Given what’s going on on campus, given that this is a time of celebration and coming together for the Jewish people and for our community, here and around the world, we’ve been doing a lot of stuff,” Simon said. “We thought it’d be nice for a moment to bring everyone together just to have a chance to see each other, be with each other, and sing a few songs.”

He added that some members of the Jewish community on campus have expressed unease about traveling near parts of campus. 

Simon acknowledged that he respects the right of free expression of opinions.

“We just want it to be happening in an environment that’s conducive to the safety and well being of everyone in the community, and that’s what we’re pushing for,” Simon said. 
